County Championship - Saturday as it happened

Thanks for joining us today. We've got four more matches starting on Sunday headed by the Roses match at Headingley. Division One: Middlesex v Hampshire Yorkshire v Lancashire Division Two: Kent v Leicestershire Worcestershire v Gloucestershire We'll be back with live text updates and ball-by-ball radio commentary from all eight games from 10:55 BST. See you then.
Stumps - day one
Close of play at Hove
Sussex v Derbyshire 142-9
A shortened-day's play at Hove comes to a close with Derbyshire in deep trouble.
Shiv Thakor fought a one-man battle at the end - he's 44 not out - but it was very much Sussex's afternoon.
WICKET Taylor (c Machan b Magoffin 14)
Sussex v Derbyshire 141-9
Sussex pick up an eighth wicket in the penultimate over of the day as Tom Taylor is caught by Matt Machan off Steve Magoffin for 14.
That's a big blow for Derbyshire in their quest to build a decent total. Actually, make that two in the over - Tony Palladino also goes, caught by Chris Nash.
Thakor battling for Derbyshire
Sussex v Derbyshire 123-7
Shiv Thakor is in the form of his life. Fresh from his 130 and five-wicket haul against Kent, the Derbyshire all-rounder has moved to 31 off 35 balls with two fours and two sixes.
Derbyshire are enjoying a decent half hour here. Five overs left.
Close of play at Trent Bridge
Notts 353-6 v Durham
That's it for the day at Trent Bridge with Nottinghamshire in a strong position against Durham.
Riki Wessels is unbeaten on 46 and Brett Hutton is there on 33.
Earlier, Brendan Taylor scored his first century of the season, a fine 114, and Samit Patel made 84 as the pair put on 168 for the fifth wicket.
Derbyshire collapsing
Sussex v Derbyshire 97-7
Derbyshire are seven down now as Matt Critchley is caught by Matt Machan to give Stu Whittingham his third wicket.
The young seamer has 3-19, exactly the same figures as Ajmal Shahzad. Spooky!
Stumps at Wantage Road
Northants 376-5 v Essex
It's also the close at Northampton, where the hosts have dominated with the bat off the back of Ben Duckett's 189.
Essex fought back with three late wickets from Ravi Bopara, but Northants are still on for a big first-innings' score.
Close of play at Taunton
Somerset v Surrey 236-8
Unfortunately the thunderstorm in the west country has had the final say and stumps is called.
Very much Somerset's day though and a fine one for Jack Leach who finishes with 4-31.
Plenty of Surrey batsmen got starts, but no one could go on.
Shahzad steaming!
Sussex v Derbyshire 84-6
This is sensational from former England paceman Ajmal Shahzad.
The Sussex bowler picks up his third wicket in quick succession as he bowls Tom Poynton for one.
Derbyshire are in danger of being bowled out inside a session if they're not careful. 13 overs to go.
Wickets tumbling!
Essex all-rounder Ravi Bopara takes his third wicket in the space of eight balls as Steven Crook edges him to Tom Westley to leave Northants 364-5.
There also been another wicket at Hove and a second for Ajmal Shahzad. New Zealander Neil Broom is caught by Chris Nash as Derbyshire fall to 83-5 and are in deep trouble.
Another wicket at Wantage Road
Northants 350-4 v Essex
Make that two in the over for Ravi Bopara as Adam Rossington is caught by Jaik Mickleburgh at slip for four.
Not before Northants have brought up their fourth batting bonus point though.
WICKET Duckett (b Bopara 189)
Northants 344-3 v Essex
What a shame for Ben Duckett as he falls 11 runs short of his second double ton of the season.
Ravi Bopara sneaks one through and he's bowled for 189.
The 21-year-old struck 28 fours and one six in his magnificent 255-ball knock and has put Northants in sight of a massive first-innings' total.
Derbyshire four down
Sussex v Derbyshire 71-4
Derbyshire's captain, Billy Godleman, is now back in the pavilion at Hove as he hits Ajmal Shahzad straight to Tom Wells at cover.
WICKET Patel (b Borthwick 84)
Notts 291-6 v Durham
Samit Patel goes 16 short of his century as he misses a straight one from Scott Borthwick.
Durham are getting themselves back into the game late in the day at Trent Bridge.
Duckett approaching 200
Northants 333-2 v Essex
There's 11 overs left in the day at Wantage Road and Ben Duckett needs 22 to bring up his double century.
By my math, or maths, that's two runs an over for the 21-year-old to get there tonight. I wouldn't like to go to bed on 199!
Thunder and lightning
Somerset v Surrey 236-8
This doesn't sound too promising from Taunton...
WICKET Madsen (c Finch b Whittingham 10)
Sussex v Derbyshire 49-3
What a dream start for Sussex bowler Stu Whittingham. The youngster picks up his second wicket in three overs as Wayne Madsen edges him to Harry Finch at slip.
Derbyshire are in a bit of bother here.
Rain stops play
Somerset v Surrey 236-8
The players are going off at Taunton as a shower arrives out of nowhere!
WICKET Taylor (c Rushworth b Weighell 114)
Notts 261-5 v Durham
Big, big breakthrough at Trent Bridge and it's that man James Weighell again. Following his nine wickets at Edgbaston earlier this week, the Durham paceman dismisses Brendan Taylor for 114.
After a low-scoring few overs, Taylor loses patience and lofts Weighell towards mid-wicket but into the hands of Chris Rushworth.
Samit Patel is still going nicely on 72.
Surrey battling at Taunton
Somerset v Surrey 233-8
Ben Foakes and Mathew Pillans are resisting all Somerset have to throw at them in the west country.
The pair's ninth-wicket stand is up to 32 and a second batting bonus point is in sight.