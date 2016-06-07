One-Day Cup: Yorkshire v Worcestershire

Middlesex v Hampshire, 11:00 BST (BBC Radio London & BBC Radio Solent) Derbyshire v Durham, 14:00 BST (BBC Radio Derby) Warwickshire v Leicestershire, 14:00 BST (BBC Coventry & Warwickshire & BBC WM 95.6) Yorkshire v Worcestershire, 14:00 BST (BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Radio Leeds)
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Commentaries available on this page:
Use the live coverage tab to select your commentary
Middlesex v Hampshire, 11:00 BST (BBC Radio London & BBC Radio Solent)
Derbyshire v Durham, 14:00 BST (BBC Radio Derby)
Warwickshire v Leicestershire, 14:00 BST (BBC Coventry & Warwickshire & BBC WM 95.6)
Yorkshire v Worcestershire, 14:00 BST (BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Radio Leeds)