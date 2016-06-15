T20 Blast: Northants v Durham

Live scorecard available here

Paul Grunill, Kalika Mehta, Chris Harby and Jay Freeman

All times stated are UK

  1. Goodnight

    Another night of T20 Blast cricket has come to an end.

    The signs looked ominous after Leicestershire and Worcestershire's match was abandoned seven hours before the scheduled start of play and we also lost the matches at Headingley and the Ageas Bowl without a ball being bowled. 

    However, there were still some exciting action with victories for Northamptonshire, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Birmingham Bears and Surrey.

    There is more T20 action over the weekend and you'll be able to listen to ball-by-ball radio commentary from four games via the BBC website. 

    We will also have text commentary on Sunday when the County Championship resumes with Surrey v Notts in Division One and Essex v Leicestershire and Glamorgan v Kent in Division Two.

    Until then - thanks for your company.

  2. Recap: Lloyd and Steyn star in Glamorgan win

    Glamorgan (2pts) beat Kent by 55 runs (D/L method)

    Dale Steyn
    Copyright: Getty Images

    After a rain delay in south Wales, it was Glamorgan who seized the initiative early on with a superb batting display in a game reduced to 16 overs a side.

    Colin Ingram (60 off 29 balls) and David Lloyd (97 not out off 49) put on 132 for the second wicket to lead the hosts to a total of of 175-4.

    After losing Daniel Bell-Drummond, the competition's highest scorer before the start of play, for a duck, Kent were always up against it as South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn took 4-18 to help bowl out the visitors for just 121, despite Matt Coles' 31 off 17 balls. 

  3. Recap: Ashraf leads Northants to big win

    Northants (2pts) beat Durham by 26 runs

    North Group leaders Northants produced another resounding victory in the T20 Blast as trialist Moin Ashraf starred with the ball.

    The 24-year-old, who is currently with the Steelbacks after being released by Yorkshire, decimated the Durham top-order, taking three quick wickets as the Jets fell to 9-4.

    Paul Collingwood (38), Scott Borthwick (29) and Keaton Jennings (23 not out) all put up a fight, but it never looked like it would be enough as they ended on 135-8.

    Josh Cobb earlier made an exciting 68 off 48 balls to lead Northants to 161-9, despite Paul Coughlin taking a hat-trick off the final three balls of the innings to finish with figures of 5-42.

  4. Recap: Ansari steers Surrey to derby win

    Surrey (2pts) beat Middlesex by 29 runs

    Zafar Ansari
    Copyright: PA

    All-rounder Zafar Ansari impressed with bat and ball to help Surrey to victory at a sold-out Oval.

    He hit an unbeaten 34 to help the hosts recover from a middle order wobble to post 173-7, after England T20 opener Jason Roy top-scored with 35.

    Middlesex lost Brendon McCullum early and struggled to regain momentum as Surrey's bowlers turned the screw. James Franklin hit 39, but it never looked enough as Ansari (2-16) and Ravi Rampaul (3-21) dismissed the visitors for 144.

  5. Recap: Vikings and Outlaws foiled by weather

    Yorkshire v Nottinghamshire - match abandoned (1pt each)

    Yorkshire remain without a T20 Blast win as their star-studded line-up was frustrated by the Headingley rain. The match against Nottinghamshire was called off shortly after 20:00 BST without a ball bowled in anger.

    It did neither team any favours as a second successive washout for both sides left the Vikings and Outlaws propping up the North Group.

    Yorkshire skipper Alex Lees had dropped himself for the game, with New Zealander Kane Williamson set to lead the home side.

  6. Recap: Glos hold nerve in 'cider derby'

    Gloucestershire (2pts) beat Somerset by four wickets

    Chris Gayle's 40 off 26 balls gave Somerset early impetus after they were put in at Bristol, but a total of 158-5 looked a little below par as Benny Howell bowled impressively to take 2-29.

    Gloucestershire lost Hamish Marshall to the first ball of their reply, but they appeared to be cruising to victory as skipper Michael Klinger made 60 from 43 deliveries.

    His dismissal and a fine spell of 3-16 by spinner Roelof van der Merwe tilted the match back towards Somerset, but an unbroken stand of 32 in 3.1 overs by Gareth Roderick (22) and Andrew Tye (18) saw Gloucestershire home on 160-6 in front of a noisy crowd, with one ball to spare.

  7. Recap: Stylish Bell leads Birmingham to victory

    Birmingham Bears (2pts) beat Derbyshire by four wickets

    Ian Bell
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Birmingham Bears captain Ian Bell hit a stylish 67 off 54 balls to lead the visitors to victory over Derbsyhire at the County Ground.

    Having restricted the hosts to a below-par 141-7, with Rikki Clarke and Oliver Hannon-Dalby claiming two victims each, the Bears looked to be racing to victory while Bell was at the crease.

    However, the Falcons induced a small collapse as four wickets fell for 19 runs to set up a tense finish. eith the scores tied, Ateeq Javid hit a four off the final ball as Birmingham clinched a nervy win.

  8. Recap: Frustration at Ageas Bowl

    Hampshire v Sussex - match abandoned (1pt each)

    Hampshire's Michael Carberry takes a look at the wicket
    Copyright: Rex Features

    Water seeping under the covers put paid to any play between the south-coast rivals, much to the frustration of players, groundstaff and fans alike, with clear skies overhead when the umpires called off the match.  

  9. How things have changed

    Northamptonshire are the new leaders of North Group following their 26-run win over Durham. They have the same number of points as Worcestershire, whose game at Leicester was called off, but their run-rate is 0.359 better. Birmingham Bears are two points behind them in third place after beating Derbyshire by four wickets.

    In South Group, Glamorgan continue to set the pace, thanks to their 55-run win over Kent, with a one-point lead over Surrey, Sussex and Gloucestershire, who themselves have a three-point advantage over Middlesex and Somerset.

    The next T20 Blast action is tomorrow when Worcestershire meet Nottinghamshire at New Road.  

  10. BreakingSURREY BEAT MIDDLESEX BY 29 RUNS

    Surrey 173-7 v Middlesex 144 (19.3 overs)

    James Fuller gets his chance to be a hero as Middlesex enter the final over needing 36 off Dwayne Bravo.

    He does what's required with the first ball with a towering six, but the excitement is short-lived as Zafar Ansari takes the catch at long-on.

    Steven Finn is then run out without facing a ball and it's all over.

  11. BreakingGLAMORGAN BEAT KENT BY 55 RUNS

    Kent 121 (15.5 overs) v Glamorgan 175-4 (16 overs)

    Despite rain stopping play early on in Cardiff, the teams returned and Glamorgan rallied from the get-go.

    Colin Ingram (60) and David Lloyd (97 not out) put on a 132-run second-wicket partnership as Glammy coasted their way to a finish of 175-4.

    Kent, however, struggled to match their huge score with the reduced number of overs following the rain delay making their job even harder.

    Dale Steyn (4-18) helped Glamorgan bowl Kent out with a ball to spare on a rainy night in south Wales.

  12. BreakingGLOUCESTERSHIRE BEAT SOMERSET BY FOUR WICKETS

    Somerset 158-5 (20 overs) v Gloucestershire 160-6 (19.5 overs)

    Andrew Tye clobbers the first ball of Yasir Arafat's over for six before retreating to the other end by virtue of a leg-bye. A single by Gareth Roderick is followed by three for Tye leaving Gloucestershire with three runs needed from two deliveries. Roderick only needs one as he puts Arafat away to the mid-wicket boundary to seal victory for Gloucestershire with one ball to spare - much tighter than looked likely when Michael Klinger was at the crease.

  13. Welcome four for Roderick

    Somerset 158-5 v Gloucestershire 145-6 (19 overs)

    After three singles, Gareth Roderick manages to beat Chris Gayle at short fine-leg to pick up a much-needed boundary. He can only manage one to deep mid-wicket from the penultimate delivery and Andrew Tye adds another one to end the over. Lewis Gregory finishes with 1-34. Gloucestershire need 14 to win off the final over. Yasir Arafat to bowl it.   

  14. BreakingNORTHANTS BEAT DURHAM BY 26 RUNS

    Northants 161-9 v Durham 135-8

    Durham never looked like chasing down the 162 for victory after falling to 9-4.

    Northants bowler Moin Ashraf, who is on trial with the Steelbacks, shone with ball as he picked up 3-17, despite not having played a county game for more than three years.

  15. Tense finish at Bristol

    Somerset 158-5 v Gloucestershire 135-6 (18 overs)

    Max Waller comes on as 12th man after a throw spits up off the outfield and hits Johann Myburgh, who has to return to the dressing room. With Michael Klinger gone, perhaps the odds are now in Somerset's favour.

    There are 12 balls to go - 23 runs are needed. Gloucestershire need a boundary or three, and fast. 

  16. BreakingBIRMINGHAM BEAT DERBYSHIRE BY FOUR WICKETS

    Derbyshire 141-7 v Birmingham 145-6

    Ateeq Javid finished the game in style for Birmingham, sending Jimmy Neesham to the boundary to clinch a thrilling victory for the Bears.

    The flurry of late wickets brought Derbyshire back into the match but the visitors just about held their nerve to pick up their third win of the T20 Blast campaign.

  17. Uphill task for Middlesex

    Surrey 173-7 v Middlesex 112-6 (16 overs)

    Zafar Ansari concedes just four runs from the 14th over and Tom Curran goes for just five in the next as James Franklin and Ollie Rayner are forced to deal in singles.

    Franklin times the first ball of Dwayne Bravo's return to perfection, flat batting it for six to the longest part of the ground.

    But the West Indian international takes the pace off and his next five go for singles.

    Middlesex need 62 off 24 balls and require a huge couple of overs.

  18. WICKET Woakes (run out 2)

    Derbyshire 141-7 v Birmingham 141-6 (19.5 overs)

    Chris Woakes is run out as he looks to win the game.

    The Bears need a single off the final ball to win...

  19. WICKET Thomason (c Thakor b Neesham 6)

    Derbyshire 141-7 v Birmingham 135-5 (19.2 overs)

    Derbyshire celebrate
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Jimmy Neesham bowls two wides but has Aaron Thomason caught off the next ball.

    The New Zealander then concedes four byes to leave the Bears needing three from three.

  20. WICKET Klinger (b Gregory 60)

    Somerset 158-5 v Gloucestershire 128-6 (16.4 overs)

    Michael Klinger flicks the ball in front of square for the fifth boundary of his innings. But Lewis Gregory produces an excellent delivery to knock out his off-stump and send him on his way following a lengthy discussion by the umpires about the ball. Gloucestershire now need 31 off 20. 

