T20 Blast: Northants v Durham

Another night of T20 Blast cricket has come to an end.

The signs looked ominous after Leicestershire and Worcestershire's match was abandoned seven hours before the scheduled start of play and we also lost the matches at Headingley and the Ageas Bowl without a ball being bowled.

However, there were still some exciting action with victories for Northamptonshire, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Birmingham Bears and Surrey.

There is more T20 action over the weekend and you'll be able to listen to ball-by-ball radio commentary from four games via the BBC website.

We will also have text commentary on Sunday when the County Championship resumes with Surrey v Notts in Division One and Essex v Leicestershire and Glamorgan v Kent in Division Two.

Until then - thanks for your company.