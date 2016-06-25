T20 Blast: Surrey v Essex

Ravi Bopara opens the face of his bat and runs the ball down to the third man boundary as Essex ease to victory over Surrey at the Oval.
Bopara (36 not out) and Jesse Ryder (52 not out) shared an unbeaten third-wicket stand of 76 to ensure the Eagles secured their second successive T20 Blast win in as many days and condemn the hosts to another dire result in the competition.
The County Championship live text will return tomorrow. Thanks for your company today.
Jesse Ryder hits fifty
Surrey 117-9 v Essex 110-2 (16 overs)
Jesse Ryder pulls Dwayne Bravo into leg square and runs a sharp two to reach his first fifty of the tournament.
The Eagles need just eight runs off the last four overs to win.
Back underway at the Oval
Surrey 117-9 v Essex 89-2 (13 overs)
We are back underway at the Oval, with Essex requiring a further 29 runs from 42 balls.
Surrey need a miracle.
BreakingMATCH DRAWN AT ARUNDEL
Sussex 178 & 145-2 (6 pts) draw with Northants 478 - 5 dec (13 pts)
After another downpour in Sussex the umpires decided to call the match off and let the players head home.
Half-centuries from Chris Nash and Ed Joyce ensured there were few alarms for the hosts during the limited play on the final day at Arundel.
Northants will no doubt be disappointed at missing out on the chance of going for a win and picking up vital points in the Championship.
With just one team being promoted from Division Two at the end of this season both teams look to be struggling, with Sussex sitting sixth with 76 points - albeit with a game in hand - and Northants a place lower on 73 points.
Play to resume at the Oval
Surrey 117-9 v Essex 89-2 (13 overs)
Ahh someone's sun dance worked!
The sun has come out in London and we are going to see some more cricket from 17:00 BST provided those pesky rain clouds stay away.
Sun dance required
The rain has also decided to set in at Arundel, so at the end June we have no cricket because of some appalling weather.
I know this is England and to expect anything else is foolish but really, we could do with a sun dance or two right about now!
Rain stops play at the Oval
Surrey 117-9 v Essex 89-2 (13 overs)
That dark cloud finally erupts and the rain comes down in force over the players and spectators at the Oval.
Jesse Ryder's unbeaten 40 has led the Eagles to 89-2, 15 runs ahead of the required Duckworth Lewis target should no further play be possible.
Essex cruising towards victory
Surrey 117-9 v Essex 79-2 (11 overs)
With dark clouds on the horizon near the Oval, Jesse Ryder is not hanging about.
The Eagles stalwart sends spinner Zafar Ansari to the boundary ropes before Ravi Bopara opens his shoulders and launches Gareth Batty's final ball of his over to the mid-wicket fence.
The visitors need a further 39 runs from 54 balls to win. Surrey desperately need to some wickets.
Bad light stops play
Sussex 178 & 145-2 v Northants 478-5 dec
Another interruption at Arundel as the players are brought off for bad light. Unless there is a dramatic improvement I cannot see much more play happening in this Division Two championship match.
BreakingHAMPSHIRE v GLOUCESTERSHIRE ABANDONED
A must win match for Hampshire ends in a damp squib as a heavy downpour earlier sees the umpires call the match off without a ball being bowled.
Both side's pick up a point but Hampshire remain bottom of the South group with just four points from their nine matches and Gloucestershire remain third behind Middlesex and Glamorgan.
WICKET Westley (lbw Bravo 19)
Surrey 117-9 v Essex 45-2 (5.5 overs)
An entertaining innings from Tom Westley comes to an end as Dwayne Bravo traps the Essex batsmen plumb in front.
It was a good comeback from the West Indian bowler who had been sent for three successive boundaries prior to the wicket.
Sussex holding firm
Sussex 178 & 134-2 v Northants 478-5 dec
Harry Finch and Luke Wells have battened down the hatches as Sussex look to survive the final day at Arundel.
Finch has three off 27 balls, while the more senior Wells has managed a respectable 11 off 50 balls.
The hosts still trail by 166 runs with 38 overs remaining.
Ryder hits out
Surrey 117-9 v Essex 23-1 (4 overs)
Jesse Ryder is not in a mood to hang about it seems. The Essex batsman lanches Dwayne Bravo back over the bowlers head for a boundary.
The New Zealander is lucky to get away with one in the next over though, as a thick top edge just flies over the wicketkeeper's head.
Rampaul strikes early
Surrey 117-9 v Essex 7-1 (2 overs)
Just the start Surrey would have been looking for!
Ravi Rampaul strikes in the second over of the innings as Kishen Velani fails to connect properly with the ball to give Tom Curran the simplest of catches.
WICKET Joyce (lbw Sanderson 60)
Sussex 178 & 124-2 v Northants 478-5 dec
Well now, Northants might still believe they have a chance of pulling off an unlikely victory at Arundel.
The well set Ed Joyce misjudges the flight of a ball from Ben Sanderson is trapped lbw for 60. There are still another 45 overs left to play.
Not looking good in Southampton
Hampshire v Gloucestershire (start delayed)
Interval - Surrey struggle to 117-9
Surrey 117-9 (20 overs) v Essex
Another brilliant over sees Essex restrict Surrey to just 117-9 from their 20 overs.
Tom Curran and Ben Foakes are caught at deep mid-wicket in identical fashion off Graham Napier from the final two balls of the innings, as they looked for some lofty blows at the end of the innings.
In all the hosts managed to hit just four fours and two sixes in their innings. Not what the Oval crowd would have been hoping for on a sunny Saturday afternoon.
WICKET S Curran (b Quinn 32)
Surrey 109-7 (18.3 overs) v Essex
I did promise yesterday to stop being a curse to set batsmen but apparently I just cannot help myself!
Having played well to reach 32, Sam Curran tries to improve by moving to the off side as he looks to launch Matthew Quinn out of the ground - only to see his leg stump go tumbling.
Sam Curran gets Surrey moving
Surrey 100-6 (17 overs) v Essex
Surrey allrounder Sam Curran launches Graham Napier for an almighty six as he looks to up the scoring rate for the hosts at the Oval.
He is joined at the crease by his brother Tom after Matthew Quinn removes Dwayne Bravo for a run-a-ball 20.
