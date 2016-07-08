T20 Blast: Northamptonshire v Nottinghamshire

Another Friday evening of T20 Blast action is over and there are only three more before we reach the end of the group stage.
There were no centuries to savour, but Jos Buttler, Mark Pettini and Aaron Finch, among others, produced some big-hitting exploits.
The competition continues over the weekend with Notts Outlaws taking on Worcestershire Rapids at Trent Bridge on Saturday, and three more games on Sunday - and we will have ball-by-ball radio commentary on all of them for you on the BBC Sport website.
Text commentary returns on Sunday, which also sees the start of the next round of County Championship games, including Somerset v Middlesex and Warwickshire v Hampshire in Division One.
Please join us then - but for now, have a good night and thanks for your company.
Recap: Buttler and Brown lead Lancashire to victory
Lancashire (2pts) beat Worcestershire by seven wickets
Trophy holders Lancashire earned a comprehensive victory over Worcestershire at New Road to keep them in the hunt for a quarter-final place from North Group.
Buttler hit 57 off just 22 balls as Lancashire looked to chase down a tough target of 199.
It was an impressive innings by the England batsman, who injured his thumb while keeping in the first innings and will undergo an x-ray to determine the extent of his injury.
The loss of three quick wickets checked Lancashire's momentum, but Karl Brown kept a cool head - making an unbeaten 62 off 40 balls - to see them home with 11 balls spare.
Earlier, Ben Cox's quickfire 44 from 21 balls helped the Rapids make 198 all out, but it was not enough with the short boundaries.
The visitors were in control early on after reducing Middlesex to 39-5, but Eoin Morgan (58) and Ryan Higgins (57 not out) led a recovery with a stand of 69 for the fifth wicket as they totalled 144-8.
Glamorgan made that look well and truly under par as David Lloyd (49) and Mark Wallace (69 not out) almost got them home unscathed.
Colin Ingram's power-hitting brought him three successive sixes to seal victory with 21 balls to spare, putting them above Gloucestershire at the top of South Group on run rate.
Recap: Kent end Glos winning streak
Kent (2 pts) beat Gloucestershire by three runs
Gloucestershire's five-match winning run was brought to an end by Kent Spitfires after a protracted final over at Bristol.
Joe Denly's 51 off 35 balls gave the visitors a great start, but they did not capitalise on it as Benny Howell's 3-29 for Gloucestershire helped restrict them to 148-7.
Home skipper Michael Klinger progressed smoothly to 42 in reply before being stumped off a leg-side wide, and Howell's 37 was the only contribution of note thereafter.
Gloucestershire had the benefit of two extra deliveries in the final over, during which Mitchell Claydon was ordered out of the attack for a high full toss, but could not muster the 16 they needed.
Recap: Bears collapse to Headingley defeat
Yorkshire (2 pts) beat Birmingham Bears by two runs
Birmingham Bears suffered a dramatic end-of-innings collapse to hand Yorkshire an unlikely two-run victory at Headingley.
William Porterfield (48) and Laurie Evans looked to be leading the Bears to a comfortable victory with the visitors needing just 16 runs from the last two overs.
However, a chaotic end to match saw them lose six wickets for 13 runs in 13 balls as the Vikings earned only their third win of the campaign.
Earlier, Kane Williamson's 48 had helped the hosts to 156-6 from their 20 overs.
Recap: Essex edge home in tense finish
Essex (2pts) beat Hampshire by three runs
Essex captain Ravi Bopara produced a final over costing only four runs to earn his side a tight victory against Hampshire.
A fourth successive win in the South Group looked unlikely for the Eagles when England batsman James Vince (62) was going through the gears in pursuit of 154.
But Bopara and Graham Napier squeezed the scoring rate to see their side home.
Earlier, pace off the ball from Hampshire restricted the visitors to 153-6 as spinners Liam Dawson and Shahid Afridi went for just 33 runs from their eight overs.
Essex climb into the top four for the first time this season, while Hampshire remain rock bottom with just one win from 10 games.
Recap: Tahir puts Northants in a spin
Nottinghamshire (2pts) beat Northamptonshire by six wickets
South Africa international Imran Tahir marked a fine T20 debut for Notts by sparking a dramatic Northants collapse as they eased to an emphatic win.
Richard Levi (35) gave the Steelbacks a fast start, but Tahir took 3-13 and Steven Mullaney 3-12 as the hosts' powerful batting unit subsided meekly from 52-0 after the powerplay to 122 all out.
The impressive Richard Gleeson (2-13) trapped Riki Wessels and then brilliantly ran out Greg Smith to leave the Outlaws on 22-2.
But skipper Dan Christian smashed four sixes in a blistering 56 off 32 balls, as the visitors cruised to their fourth successive win with three overs to spare.
Recap: Finch inspires Surrey victory
Surrey (2 pts) beat Somerset by 15 runs
Aaron Finch led the way for Surrey with a rapid 51 off 26 balls as they put defeat by Gloucestershire on Wednesday behind them with a welcome victory at The Oval.
The Australian took the initiative after England's Jason Roy fell cheaply, hitting three sixes and five fours, before he was bowled by spinner Max Waller.
Josh Davey (3-20) was the pick of the Somerset attack, but his efforts were in vain as their run-chase came up well short despite 36 by Mahela Jayawardene and Lewis Gregory's 31, with Jade Dernbach claiming 3-32.
The win moved Surrey into fourth place in South Group, and level on points with Essex, who are above them because their run rate is 0.248 better.
Recap: Pettini leads from front as Derbyshire routed
Leicestershire Foxes (2 pts) beat Derbyshire Falcons by nine wickets
Leicestershire captain Mark Pettini hit an unbeaten 71 as North Group's bottom side thrashed Derbyshire at Grace Road.
Kiwis Neil Broom (59) and Jimmy Neesham (45) did the lion's share of Derbyshire's batting, but received little support as three wickets apiece from Ben Raine and Clint McKay helped bowl them out for 158.
What had seemed a par score soon looked anything but, as Pettini and Mark Cosgrove (52) shared a 106-run first-wicket stand in just 10 overs.
Cameron Delport then added a quick 38 to steer the Foxes to only their third win in nine games with more than four overs to spare.
How things look now
Glamorgan are back on top of South Group following their comfortable victory over Middlesex, as they have a superior run-rate to Gloucestershire, who were beaten at home by Kent.
They are both a good bet to reach the knockout stage of the competition as they have a five-point cushion over Essex, Surrey, Sussex and Kent, who are locked together on 10 points.
Northants remain at the head of North Group, three points clear of Birmingham Bears, despite losing to Notts, who have climbed to third. Worcestershire Rapids have slipped to fourth following their defeat by holders Lancashire Lightning, who are now just one point adrift of the top four.
What an incredible finish to the match. Tim Bresnan bowls a wide off the penultimate ball to leave Birmingham needing five runs to win the match.
Javid launches the ball into the sky and it looked for all the world to be heading for four to tie the match only for Adam Lyth to pull off a brilliant stop before running out the Bears batsman for 8 to hand the Vikings a vital two run victory.
BreakingESSEX BEAT HAMPSHIRE BY THREE RUNS
Hampshire 150-7 v Essex 153-6
Incredible finish at Ageas Bowl and Essex captain Ravi Bopara has taken it upon himself to win the game for his side.
Eight runs were required off the last over. Lewis McManus fell to the second ball, but new man in Gareth Andrew could only muster two more off the three balls he faced.
Another agonising defeat for Hampshire in a year where it just won't go right for them.
Close for Hampshire!
Another Hampshire wicket falls in the last over of this cracking game...
Live Reporting
By Adam Williams, Kalika Mehta, Chris Harby and Paul Grunill
All times stated are UK
Signing off
WICKET Poysden (run out 0)
Yorkshire 156-6 v Birmingham Bears 147-9 (19.2 overs)
Josh Poysden run out going for a second run!
Ten runs needed from four balls. Yorkshire need just one wicket!
WICKET Gordon ( c & b Bresnan 0)
Yorkshire 156-6 v Birmingham Bears 146-8 (19.1 overs)
Wow! Tim Bresnan does Recordo with a slower ball and takes the simplest of catches.
11 runs needed from five balls. Ateeq Javid facing.
Hampshire need eight off last over
Hampshire 146-6 (19 overs) v Essex 153-6
Lewis McManus has teed this up beautifully for Hampshire after striking Graham Napier for a four and a six in successive balls in the penultimate over.
Eight runs required off the last over for a Hampshire win.
WICKET Patel (c Leaning b Willey 0)
Yorkshire 156-6 v Birmingham Bears 146-7 (19 overs)
Talk about a match-winning over! David Willey has Jeetan Patel caught on the boundary for a duck.
11 runs need from six balls.
WICKET R Clarke (run out Willey 9)
Yorkshire 156-6 v Birmingham Bears 145-6 (18.4 overs)
David Willey runs out Rikki Clarke backing up. It is getting very very tense.
Hampshire need 22 off 12 balls
Hampshire 132-6 (18 overs) v Essex 153-6
Two overs to go at Ageas Bowl.
Could go either way in this one with one big over from either side.