India v England - how hosts dominated day one

More from England's James Anderson on his return to action after three months out with a shoulder injury: "I felt good - hopefully I'll have a good night's sleep and come back fresh tomorrow."

On Stuart Broad limping during the day: "He's got a bit of a foot problem. He's been in the wars with a cut on the arm."

On the pitch: "There were more signs today that it is going to fall apart. I definitely think there will be variable bounce as the game goes on."