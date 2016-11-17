India v England - how hosts dominated day one

Make sure you get to bed early tonight because you've got another early start tomorrow - 03:45 GMT to be precise for text and Test Match Special commentary. See you then, bright and breezy.
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
England's first innings is crucial. If India bat as they should it will be near 500. If England bowl well, they might cut them to 450. If England can get up to that score, then they are in the game. If England mess it up, it will be hard work batting last. England should bat decently. That would mean they shouldn't lose it.
Andrew Samson
BBC Test Match Special statistician
Virat Kohli didn't get past 130 in any of his first seven Test centuries. He's now passed 140 in six of his past seven centuries. His last two hundreds he's converted into doubles.
England's first task on Friday will be to remove India captain Virat Kohli, who will resume on 151. His highest Test score currently 211. What price him topping that?
'Signs the pitch will fall apart'
More from England's James Anderson on his return to action after three months out with a shoulder injury: "I felt good - hopefully I'll have a good night's sleep and come back fresh tomorrow."
On Stuart Broad limping during the day: "He's got a bit of a foot problem. He's been in the wars with a cut on the arm."
On the pitch: "There were more signs today that it is going to fall apart. I definitely think there will be variable bounce as the game goes on."
'Hopefully we won't have to bat again'
India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who made 119 - his third century in three Tests - on Sky Sports: "I am happy with the way I started this series and I wanted to continue that today.
"Especially after we lost the two wickets, we wanted to build a partnership and bat through the sessions. I was confident because I scored a hundred in the last game.
"The way we have started anything above 500 is good for us but we just want to keep batting. Hopefully we'll build a big total and won't have to bat again."
Si Lomas: I'd be happy if Cook relinquishes captaincy at end of series, so negative, ball hooping late in day yet only two catchers.
Ian B: Sorry Cook, last few balls of day, new batsman, no gully is unforgivable, way too defensive.
India got 40 or 50 runs too many - Anderson
James Anderson, who took 3-44, on Sky Sports: "It was pretty flat. There was a little bit of uneven bounce at times but if you can get yourself set there are big runs to be had.
"When we lose the toss on the first day of a Test match in the field we always try and keep it under three an over. They got 40 or 50 too many today - we didn't bowl as well as we have done.
"Four down is not the worst for us but hopefully we'll have a good day tomorrow."
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
If Cook had set a proper field at the end, he would have had another wicket. It was inexplicable captaincy.
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
It was strange cricket in the last half an hour, not taking the new ball, then not attacking new man Ashwin. The effort and the courage was there, but a little skill was missing.
Anderson could even have had another wicket - Ashwin edged through a vacant gully moments after Rahane perished - England having delayed taking the new ball until the 89th over.
Pujara was equally impressive, working the ball off his pads with ease and punishing the England attack when they dropped short - which was too often, certainly from the spinners' perspective. Pujara eventually fell for 119, caught behind pushing forward at Anderson, who gave England a late boost when he located Ajinkja Rahane's outside edge.
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
Kohli is a class act, a quality player. He gets right forward and right back. It's his judgement of length.
Post update
Kohli punished the England spinners with the minimum of fuss - and, seemingly, effort - cruising to his 14th Test century in his 50th match. He offered only one chance, on 56 - a tough effort that Rashid, diving forward at fine leg, could not cling on to.
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
Ansari bowled poorly. He bowled well last match, but today there were too many full-tosses and long-hops. Moeen was OK, but under-bowled. Stokes bowled with energy, but someone has to get hold of him and cut out the four-balls. He has pace, but he needs discipline and accuracy.
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
England have done OK. The spinners have gone back into the Bangladesh mode of bowling too many short balls, too many full tosses. You won't get away with that against this sort of team.
After Stuart Broad removed KL Rahul in his first over, Anderson's dismissal of Murali Vijay left India 22-2 - but thereafter the day belonged to Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. They added 226 for the third wicket, milking England's spinners in particular to lay the platform for a sizeable total on a pitch that is already showing signs of uneven bounce.
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
Whatever England have done with Anderson, they have got it right. The sad thing is that he couldn't get more overs, he bowled that well.
James Anderson was the pick of England's bowlers, taking 3-44 on a pitch that has been as helpful as a grounded teenager. That this match was his first since returning from a fractured shoulder makes his performance even more impressive.
