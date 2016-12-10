'One of the best innings I've seen' - how Kohli gave India edge

It all started so well for England when Jake Ball knocked back Cheteshwar Pujara's off stump in the very first over of the day.

But from that moment on, India have largely dominated, led from the front by a wonderful innings from Virat Kohli.

They are in the box seat now and the tourists' hopes of saving the match and the series are disappearing faster than a full one to India's skipper outside off.

We'll be back tomorrow at 03:45 GMT for day four.

