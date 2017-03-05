How England beat West Indies in second ODI

Not quite as clinical as Friday, but that's a job well done for England. They take an 2-0 series lead with one game left to play in Barbados.
We'll be back on Thursday to talk you through the final ODI.
Thanks a lot for your company - until then...
'We want to win all three games'
England captain Eoin Morgan: "
I thought the bowlers did an outstanding job again, building on what we did on Friday. In the field we were a bit sloppy and the chase wasn't ideal. We knew it would be tough.
"Jason Roy played well at the start but where we lost a few wickets was a bit of a concern. But the partnership of 106 between your opening bowler and best batsman - you have to take your hat off to them.
"Woakes is a guy who keeps giving to the team and a man who often goes without the majority of the praise and that's just his character. We don't want to rely on him too much but he is a luxury down the bottom of the order.
"We want to win all three games, we will be putting out our best eleven in Barbados."
'Chris played exceptionally well'
More from man of the match Joe Root:
"It was about being patient and accepting the odd over where you might only get one or two runs.
"I thought Chris played exceptionally well. He took a lot of pressure off me at the other end. I think that's a sign of good side, where you don't just rely on one player."
Man of the match - Joe Root
Joe Root is man of the match for his unbeaten 90. He gets a giant cheque for his troubles, which he struggles to keep hold of.
"We all thought Jason Roy played exceptionally well at the top. He sets the tone and takes the pressure off the guys coming after him," he says.
"I wanted to stay calm. We only needed four an over. If a couple of us could bat for 10 overs, we knew we would win the game. "
'It's a disappointing feeling'
West Indies captain Jason Holder:
"It's a disappointing feeling, getting so close. We dropped chances, that's one area we need to improve. In batting, we need some partnerships to set us up nicely. We need to adjust and go forward from here.
"We just have to know when it is time to seize an opportunity. We had some opportunities but we turned them down, some soft dismissals.
"It was tough to lose one of your main bowlers (Shannon Gabriel) and it turned out we really needed him back. You have to fight with what you have."
West Indies captain Jason Holder is currently speaking. He's disappointed in the chances his side let go to waste. "We had some opportunities early and we put them down - and some soft dismissals with the bat."
He also says it was tough to lose Shannon Gabriel when they did. The bowler picked up a side strain and was forced to watch from the sidelines.
Dave:
Victory snatched from the jaws of defeat from the jaws of victory. Take the win all day long!
Edward Taylor:
Love how Joe Root has been unselfish sacrificing going for his century to get the win for the team.
'Windies gave wickets away'
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
This morning, with West Indies winning the toss and getting chance to bat, I thought it might relieve some pressure and they would be able to play with freedom without a target in mind, but it didn't. It's just, again, a lot of wickets being given away.
Chris Woakes is very much the man of the match for me. He gave nothing away with the ball, applying that early pressure and finishing with figures of 8-1-26-0, before stepping in to rescue England with the bat.
Full scorecard
England win by four wickets
England 226-6 from 48.2 overs
Not out batsmen:
Root 90 from 127 balls, Woakes 68 from 83
Not as clinical as the first game but a good show of fight and showing how deep England bat. Woakes has come in and played with freedom.
We also saw Jason Roy play some expansive shots early on. Well done to England, this is what good teams do - even if you have that wobble, you are able to rebuild and go again.
An unbroken stand of 102 too. Given that England were wobbling at 124-6, having lost four wickets for 16 runs in a frantic period, their calm approach was just what the visitors needed.
Joe Root unbeaten on 90, Chris Woakes on 68. It's been a cracking all-round performance from Woakes, who is starting to show what an important cricketer he is to this England side. There's shoulder bumps for everyone as they leave the field.
England win by four wickets
Root 90, Woakes 68
And there we go! A fist pump from Joe Root as he works Kraigg Braithwate away for a single through point. Handshakes all round as England take an unassailable 2-0 series lead.
The 101 partnership came up from 140 balls. These two really yanked England out of trouble.
Eng 225-6
Ooh, that's gorgeous from Jason Holder! A nice leg cutter, Woakes gets himself all squared up and can only grin at the West Indies captain. One run to win, two overs to get it.
Eng 225-6
Woakes 68, Root 89
Shot! That's lovely from Chris Woakes. He got turned over twice by Jason Holder's slower ball, before deciding to swing his arms. Up and over the ball goes, a lofted drive sending the ball flying into the advertising boards. That brings up the 100 partnership too, and England need just one run to win.
Charles Dagnall
BBC Test Match Special
Granted, it would probably wouldn't have made any difference to the game but West Indies are guilty of dropping chances.
Eng 219-6
Woakes 62, Root 89
Another floaty off-spinner from Kraigg Brathwaite is worked obligingly away by Chris Woakes. Seven runs from 18 deliveries needed. Granted, it's not thrilling. Clinical, some might say.
Woakes dropped on 58
Eng 216-6
Oh, that really should have been grabbed. Chris Woakes gives himself some room and looks to smash Kraigg Brathwaite over mid-on. Jason Holder dives but he's late to move, and the ball just kisses his fingertips as his leaps.
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
It's pretty straightforward stuff at the moment but fair play to Jason Holder for holding onto the reigns for the moment. It's just a matter of time. Chris Woakes has been the more aggressive, Root at times has looked a bit sketchy but he's still there.
Eng 213-6
Holder 9-0-40-0
A grimace from Jason Holder and Chris Woakes goes for the fancy cut shot and ends up wafting at thin air. Joe Root decides he fancies a little skip down the wicket but changes his mind halfway through, ending up missing the ball completely and having to chuck his bat back to avoid getting run out. His innings has gently slowed down the longer it's gone on. His half-century came from 63 balls - he's currently on 87 from 122.
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
If England could need something like eight off the last over, that's the only way to get pressure. They need to try and drag it out.
Eng 212-6
Target 226
Dragged down from Kraigg Brathwaite and Joe Root carries on the theme of the day, knocking it to long-on for a single. Jason Holder decides to shove a few fielders in the batsman's eyeline but there's no zip in this pitch. Chris Woakes twirls his bat around in his hands. He's had an excellent game today. 14 needed from the final five overs.
Simon Bachelor:
Woakes is a seriously good cricketer, I like the way he goes about his business, 1st name on the sheet I reckon.
Dave Wood:
Chris Woakes stock rises almost every time he puts on England shirt.
Eng 208-6
Woakes 56, Root 84
Four boundaries and one six from Chris Woakes on his way to fifty. It's been a really mature innings to follow up his excellent, miserly bowling earlier today. Jonathan Carter continues, this game crawling rather than galloping towards a finish. Joe Root angles his bat, as he's done so often today, to pick up a single and nudge England further to the total. Chris Woakes then cracks a lovely looking boundary, jumping on a wide ball before standing back and admiring the shot.
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
Chris Woakes has an ability to be consistent in whatever he does. He's come in in a tricky situation and he's dampened any excitement for the West Indian fans.
Eng 202-6
Root 82, Woakes 51
Another couple of easy, almost leisurely singles rounds off the over. England need 24 from 42 balls to complete a series victory with one game to spare.
50 for Woakes
Eng 200-6
Kraigg Brathwaite continues, his slow little off-spinners, and Chris Woakes stands on the back foot and works it way for a couple. That's his half-century, his second in ODIs, and it's come at a crucial time for England. It's taken him 55 deliveries to get there, a nicely timed innings that calmed England when things were going a bit south.
Sir Curtly Ambrose
Former West Indies fast bowler on TMS
I think at the moment England are the more comfortable team, they're really cruising.
Daggers and Sir Curtly watch on
Eng 197-6
Target 226
Carter gets in tight as he reaches the crease and he's looking to cramp the batsmen for room. It's a decent theory but these two have their eye in now, and it's easy for them to work the singles. After that flurry of wickets, it's all gone a bit flat.
Another 33 runs needed for England from the final nine overs. We're going to have another change of bowling, too. Medium pacer Jonathan Carter is on for a little trundle.
Eng 193-6
Root 79, Woakes 46
Cheers, Kal.
Kraigg Brathwaite will continue, Joe Root content to prod and poke around. Jason Holder has a long chat with his bowler, towering above him, before there's a big yelp against Root for lbw. Root went down to sweep but made a real mess of it, ending up being struck almost on the waist. Far too high, though, and it's a hasty shake of the head from the umpire.
Sir Curtly Ambrose
Former West Indies fast bowler on TMS
That's a catch that should have been taken. He had to run to his right but he got there comfortably in the end. That could be a costly miss because the West Indies need to take some wickets.
I will now handover back to
Amy Lofthouse
, who will see you through to the end of this match.
Dropped catch - Eng 189-6
You feel that could have been West Indies' last hope of winning this match. Woakes heaves one over to the long-on boundary and Powell, on as a sub, can't hold on out in the deep.
Eng 180-6
West Indies turn to a seventh bowler in this innings as Kraigg Brathwaite is given a run. His sometimes loopy, sometimes short and banged in, off-spinners don't trouble Root.
Relax everyone. If history has taught us anything it is that we cannot watch an England game without having the opportunity to use all manner of cliches. Now, where can we start?
Eng 178-6
Carlos Brathwaite is back into the attack. Smash! Chris Woakes drives a full-ish ball over long-off for a maximum. Brings up the 50 partnership.
A nice cut down to third-man, coupled with some good running, adds a couple more to the total. 10 off that over in total.
I will now handover back to Amy Lofthouse, who will see you through to the end of this match.
