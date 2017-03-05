How England beat West Indies in second ODI

England captain Eoin Morgan: " I thought the bowlers did an outstanding job again, building on what we did on Friday. In the field we were a bit sloppy and the chase wasn't ideal. We knew it would be tough.

"Jason Roy played well at the start but where we lost a few wickets was a bit of a concern. But the partnership of 106 between your opening bowler and best batsman - you have to take your hat off to them.

"Woakes is a guy who keeps giving to the team and a man who often goes without the majority of the praise and that's just his character. We don't want to rely on him too much but he is a luxury down the bottom of the order.

"We want to win all three games, we will be putting out our best eleven in Barbados."