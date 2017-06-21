England beat SA by nine wickets - highlights & reaction

South Africa captain AB de Villiers, speaking to Sky Sports: "It is difficult to sum up the performance. The result doesn't look good for us. We lost our way at the start, had to rebuild and we were 20-30 runs short in the end, which probably cost us.

"I found it quite difficult. I didn't time a lot of balls. It was difficult to create pace off the bat and in the end we tried to use the pace of the bowlers. I can't explain why it was so difficult to hit through the line - maybe they got the better of the conditions. From the 13th over, we tried to have a go and score 10 runs an over. We didn't do it enough."