England beat SA by nine wickets - highlights & reaction

I'll leave you with the run that gave England as comprehensive a T20 victory as you will see.
Thanks for your company. We'll be back in a couple of days for round two.
'I played shots I didn't have a few months ago'
England batsman Jonny Bairstow, who was named man of the match for his unbeaten 60 off 35 balls: "I'm trying to progress all the time and I played a few shots I didn't have a few months ago. I'm feeling good, I was really pleased. The lads bowled outstandingly well, to take wickets up front is what we wanted and then our spinners tied them down. It's going to be high-scoring in the next match at Taunton, everyone is excited to go there."
WATCH: Bairstow brings up his 50
How is this man not one of the first names on every England teamsheet?!
'England were excellent'
England captain Eoin Morgan, speaking to Sky Sports: "I thought we were excellent, we took early wickets and they came back hard but we contained them. Our spinners were impressive and never let AB and Farhaan get away from us. They managed to tie down one of the best players of our generation and a very good international cricketer."
Post update
Charles Dagnall
BBC Test Match Special
It's as though South Africa were still in Champions Trophy mode and setting themselves up for another 30 overs.
Post update
James Taylor
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
AB de Villiers will hold up his hands after this game and admitted that he struggled against a very good England bowling attack.
'Difficult to sum up'
South Africa captain AB de Villiers, speaking to Sky Sports: "It is difficult to sum up the performance. The result doesn't look good for us. We lost our way at the start, had to rebuild and we were 20-30 runs short in the end, which probably cost us.
"I found it quite difficult. I didn't time a lot of balls. It was difficult to create pace off the bat and in the end we tried to use the pace of the bowlers. I can't explain why it was so difficult to hit through the line - maybe they got the better of the conditions. From the 13th over, we tried to have a go and score 10 runs an over. We didn't do it enough."
Post update
James Taylor
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
England's spin bowlers Liam Dawson and Mason Crane did exactly what they needed to do. Crane utilised the googly really well and made it hard for the South Africans who also played Dawson poorly. They kept trying to go inside-out to a bowler who drifts it in.
WATCH: Hales dropped then nudged for four
This moment pretty much sums up South Africa's evening...
Post update
James Taylor
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
Those big boys in the middle order for SA really under-performed. But credit to Eopin Morgan, who shuffled his bowling pack. And they were dominant with the bat. A clinical and expert batting performance.
England cruise
A truly bad day at the office for South Africa. They were outdone in every department.
England could not have hoped for a more emphatic win. They bowled and fielded superbly, restricted the tourists and then cruised to their target.
Eng 143-1
England win by nine wickets
Bairstow drops the ball and is called through for a match-winning single. Absolutely emphatic.
Post update
James Taylor
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
That is a phenomenal shot. It bounced more than it should have, it nipped back in and Jonny Bairstow had enough time to move his head out of the way and guide it for four. Incredible.
Eng 142-1
Target 143
Phehlukwayo returns. Bairstow plays an absolutely class shot, rocking back to a short ball and guiding the ball over the keeper for four with an open face. Just brilliant. One run required.
Eng 138-1
Target 143
A stroll in the park for England. Just the five runs needed for the most comfortable of victories.
Post update
James Taylor
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
This is what England love about Jonny Bairstow - they can throw him into any situation in any format and he'll perform.
50 for Bairstow
Eng 135-1
Maybe it was just a reaction to the heat? A quick swig of some liquids and a wipe down with a towel and Jonny is good to go again. He whips two runs to leg off Shamsi and then drives himself to 50 with a four.
Post update
Bairstow is down on one knee with helmet and gloves off. He doesn't look well. The physio is out sharpish to have a look.
Post update
Charles Dagnall
BBC Test Match Special
He had three days to think about that one. He should have taken that catch, it was a goober for somebody who plays at this level.
Eng 129-1
Target 143
Bairstow possesses some serious power. He rocks back and absolutely hammers a short Tahir ball through extra. Phehlukwayo dives and gets his hand to the ball but only to push it to another part of the rope.
Behardien goes one worse in the field as he positions himself under a high catch off Hales at long-on but then spills the catch to the turf and over the rope. Woeful.
Hales tips a bucket of salt in the wound with a six to cow.
