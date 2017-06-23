South Africa beat England by 3 runs - highlights & reaction

South Africa captain AB de Villiers on Roy's dismissal: "It's up to the umpires to make that call. It's never nice to get out like that.

On today's win: "Our game plans were better and we had better energy with the bat and ball. We showed the South Africa never say die attitude.

"We've had a tough month here so that win means a lot to us. We love sport, there's great love for the game of cricket back home, and to see us come out on top means a lot. It will be a great test of our skill."