Warwickshire v Surrey

There's been a lot of excellent cricket played over the past four days, but ultimately Lancashire are the only winners in Division One, 'coming from behind' after being bowled out for 109 on the opening day to defeat Somerset by 164 runs at Old Trafford.
Surrey were unable to force a victory over Warwickshire, but they head the table by four points from Lancashire after the opening three rounds of matches.
Perhaps the individual performance of the final day came from Yorkshire's Gary Ballance, who defied Hampshire for an unbeaten 203 as he became the first White Rose captain to score two centuries in a first-class match, having made 108 in the first innings.
In Division Two, Notts are four points clear of Kent - with a 17-point gap to Northants in third place.
The One-Day Cup takes over for the next few weeks, and although we will be providing our usual BBC radio coverage from Thursday onwards, our next text commentary will appear for the start of the next round of Championship games on Friday 19 May.
Thank you for your company, and all your tweets, over the past four days.
Monday's Championship results
Division One
Lancashire (19 pts) beat Somerset (5 pts) by 164 runs
Hampshire (11 pts) drew with Yorkshire (8 pts)
Warwickshire (10 pts) drew with Surrey (13 pts)
Middlesex (12 pts) draw with Essex (8 pts)
Division Two
Gloucestershire (9 pts) drew with Durham (12 pts)
Leicestershire (12 pts) drew with Glamorgan (13 pts)
BreakingMIDDLESEX DRAW WITH ESSEX
Middlesex 507-7 dec & 239-3 dec v Essex 295 & 160-8 (74 overs) - target 452
Finally we get the announcement we have been waiting almost 50 minutes for, with the draw called at Lord's.
Division One champions Middlesex may well rue their decision to bat for so long on day three as Essex scrape through for a draw.
Alastair Cook made a handy 37 and Ravi Bopara batted for over two hours for a hard-fought 32 but the visitors lost regular wickets before the weather intervened to save them.
Toby Roland-Jones (3-42) and Steven Finn (2-39) bowled well, but the hosts ran out of time as bad light brought a premature end to the match.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Still waiting at Lord's
Middlesex 507-7 dec & 239-3 dec v Essex 295 & 160-8 (74 overs) - target 452
There is yet to be an official call made at Lord's, so we're still waiting on that result.
BreakingLEICESTERSHIRE DRAW WITH GLAMORGAN
Leciestershire 420 & 360-6 dec v Glamorgan 426 & 144-4
And there it is...the players shake hands and each side takes five points for the draw.
Mark Pettini hit a century for Leicestershire to help them reach 360-6 before declaring.
The hosts may well be disappointed in the end with the draw after having reduced Glamorgan to 57-4 within 19 overs with a further 31 overs still to play, but Aneurin Donald's half-century ensured Glamorgan did not lose a third successive match this season.
Leicestershire's 12 points mean they are back in the 'black' after starting the match on -8 and that at least is something to smile about for the Foxes.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Nine overs remaining at Grace Road
Leciestershire 420 & 360-6 dec v Glamorgan 426 & 139-4 (45 overs)
On we go at Grace Road.
Aneurin Donald (65 not out) and Chris Cooke (20 not out) are unmovable objects out in the middle at the moment.
It's rather chilly but sunny in Leicestershire, sure the players will wanting to get to early dinner some time soon?
No news from Lord's
Middlesex 507-7 dec & 239-3 dec v Essex 295 & 160-8 (74 overs) - target 452
Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features
We are yet to get any update from Lord's.
The final hour of play begun at 17:18 BST so you would imagine if they don't get back out there very soon the match will be drawn.
Headed for a draw at Grace Road
Leicestershire 420 & 360-6 dec v Glamorgan 426 & 126-4
Two of Leicestershire's best bowlers, Charlie Shreck and Ben Raine, are both off the pitch currently and it seems that the home side are going to have to settle for a draw at Grace Road.
Aneurin Donald (59 not out) and Chris Cooke (15 not out) are not looking particularly troubled at the moment. There are 13 overs left in the day but you would have to imagine is match is very near it's end.
White happy with Hants progress
Hampshire 455 drew with Yorkshire 233 & 399-6 dec
Hampshire director of cricket Giles White is a happy man despite his side being unable to force a victory on the final day against Yorkshire.
Gary Ballance's unbeaten 203 saw the 2014-2015 champions to a draw, and prevented Hampshire from completing a seasonal double following their win at Headingley.
"We knew it would be hard work, it remained a good wicket all the way through and Gary Ballance played outstandingly, really resilient and very strong mentally," White told BBC Radio Solent.
"When you lose a strike bowler - we've had that in the last two games - it makes it very difficult. I felt (Gareth) Berg and (Kyle) Abbott were outstanding, they did a lot of hard work and showed an awful lot of skill.
"They say good teams are in the field a lot and that's encouraging for us. It's a progression from last year and we are making good sides battle hard for draws."
Will we get back out at Lord's?
Middlesex 507-7 dec & 239-3 dec v Essex 295 & 160-8 (74 overs) - target 452
BreakingGLOUCESTERSHIRE DRAW WITH DURHAM
Gloucestershire 303 & 360-6 dec v Durham 419 & 85-4
Phil Mustard calls time on proceedings at Bristol and the players shake hands.
Durham felt they were in with a chance to win the match earlier in the day but a final-wicket stand of 45 between David Payne (36 not out) and Chris Liddle (21) set the visitors 245 to win off 35 overs.
It proved too much of an ask after the away side lost four wickets cheaply as they looked to go after the target in the final session of play - with Keaton Jennings (30 not out) forced to drop anchor to prevent a Durham collapse.
One draw and one defeat is not the start to life in Division Two Paul Collingwood or his men would have wanted to make.
No resumption yet at Lord's
Middlesex 507-7 dec & 239-3 dec v Essex 295 & 160-8 (74 overs)
Doesn't look like umpire Paul Baldwin expects play to re-start any time soon at Lord's. There are a minimum of 13 overs left for Middlesex to try and collect the final two Essex wickets.
Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features
Jennings and Steel hold firm
Gloucestershire 303 & 360-6 dec v Durham 419 & 80-4 (21 overs)
Keaton Jennings (25 not out) and Cameron Steel (17 not out) have shared a 27-run sixth-wicket partnership as they look to save Durham from an embarrassing loss at Bristol.
Ten overs remain for the Gloucestershire to pick up the remaining six wickets needed for victory.
Donald reaches his half-century
Leicestershire 420 & 360-6 dec v Glamorgan 426 & 109-4 (36 overs)
Aneurin Donald is batting Glamorgan towards a draw at Grace Road as he reaches his half-century with a four off Cameron Delport.
Leicestershire still have 19 overs to use to try and bowl out the visitors.
Bad light stops play at Lord's
Middlesex 507-7 dec & 239-3 dec v Essex 295 & 160-8 (74 overs) - target 452
The light meters were being pulled out ball after ball at Lord's and finally the umpires take the players off the pitch.
It may not yet be game over just yet. The last hour of play begun at 17:18 BST and there does seem to be lighter skyline coming. We shall see.
WICKET Harmer (lbw Malan) 20
Middlesex 507-7 dec & 239-3 dec v Essex 295 & 160-8 (72.1 overs) - target 452
Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features
How's your luck, Essex?
Dawid Malan is brought back into the attack with the light so poor that only the spinners are allowed to be used by Middlesex.
And, Simon Harmer having batted so well up until now, misses the ball and is trapped plumb in front.
The light is really poor in London but we play on.
Who needs 140 characters....
Lancashire's players are not wasting any words following their victory over Somerset.
WICKET Richardson (c Taylor b van Buuren) 26
Gloucestershire 303 & 360-6 dec v Durham 419 & 53-4 (14.3 overs)
Another one bites the dust for Durham as Michael Richardson's attempts to drive spinner Graeme van Buuren and Jack Taylor takes a simple catch at mid-off.
Gloucestershire will believe they can win this game now, 16.3 overs left to take the remaining six wickets.
Durham's hopes are all on opener Keaton Jennings, who is unbeaten on 15 currently.
Weather threatening at Lord's
Middlesex 507-7 dec & 239-3 dec v Essex 295 & 156-7 (69 overs) - target 452
Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features
The weather is looking threatening overhead at Lord's as Simon Harmer and Neil Wagner continue to defy Middlesex's bowlers.
The pair need to survive a further 18 overs to secure the draw but it seems unlikely that we'll get through all of them.
How are the nerves of both sides?
Get Involved
Tweet us at #bbccricket
We asked you for your suggestions for a General Election cricket XI. Here's the final line-up, and it certainly has an international flavour.
Live Reporting
Paul Grunill and Kalika Mehta
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
RexCopyright: Rex BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features
Signing off
There's been a lot of excellent cricket played over the past four days, but ultimately Lancashire are the only winners in Division One, 'coming from behind' after being bowled out for 109 on the opening day to defeat Somerset by 164 runs at Old Trafford.
Surrey were unable to force a victory over Warwickshire, but they head the table by four points from Lancashire after the opening three rounds of matches.
Perhaps the individual performance of the final day came from Yorkshire's Gary Ballance, who defied Hampshire for an unbeaten 203 as he became the first White Rose captain to score two centuries in a first-class match, having made 108 in the first innings.
In Division Two, Notts are four points clear of Kent - with a 17-point gap to Northants in third place.
The One-Day Cup takes over for the next few weeks, and although we will be providing our usual BBC radio coverage from Thursday onwards, our next text commentary will appear for the start of the next round of Championship games on Friday 19 May.
Thank you for your company, and all your tweets, over the past four days.
Monday's Championship results
Division One
Lancashire (19 pts) beat Somerset (5 pts) by 164 runs
Hampshire (11 pts) drew with Yorkshire (8 pts)
Warwickshire (10 pts) drew with Surrey (13 pts)
Middlesex (12 pts) draw with Essex (8 pts)
Division Two
Gloucestershire (9 pts) drew with Durham (12 pts)
Leicestershire (12 pts) drew with Glamorgan (13 pts)
BreakingMIDDLESEX DRAW WITH ESSEX
Middlesex 507-7 dec & 239-3 dec v Essex 295 & 160-8 (74 overs) - target 452
Finally we get the announcement we have been waiting almost 50 minutes for, with the draw called at Lord's.
Division One champions Middlesex may well rue their decision to bat for so long on day three as Essex scrape through for a draw.
Alastair Cook made a handy 37 and Ravi Bopara batted for over two hours for a hard-fought 32 but the visitors lost regular wickets before the weather intervened to save them.
Toby Roland-Jones (3-42) and Steven Finn (2-39) bowled well, but the hosts ran out of time as bad light brought a premature end to the match.
Still waiting at Lord's
Middlesex 507-7 dec & 239-3 dec v Essex 295 & 160-8 (74 overs) - target 452
There is yet to be an official call made at Lord's, so we're still waiting on that result.
BreakingLEICESTERSHIRE DRAW WITH GLAMORGAN
Leciestershire 420 & 360-6 dec v Glamorgan 426 & 144-4
And there it is...the players shake hands and each side takes five points for the draw.
Mark Pettini hit a century for Leicestershire to help them reach 360-6 before declaring.
The hosts may well be disappointed in the end with the draw after having reduced Glamorgan to 57-4 within 19 overs with a further 31 overs still to play, but Aneurin Donald's half-century ensured Glamorgan did not lose a third successive match this season.
Leicestershire's 12 points mean they are back in the 'black' after starting the match on -8 and that at least is something to smile about for the Foxes.
Nine overs remaining at Grace Road
Leciestershire 420 & 360-6 dec v Glamorgan 426 & 139-4 (45 overs)
On we go at Grace Road.
Aneurin Donald (65 not out) and Chris Cooke (20 not out) are unmovable objects out in the middle at the moment.
It's rather chilly but sunny in Leicestershire, sure the players will wanting to get to early dinner some time soon?
No news from Lord's
Middlesex 507-7 dec & 239-3 dec v Essex 295 & 160-8 (74 overs) - target 452
We are yet to get any update from Lord's.
The final hour of play begun at 17:18 BST so you would imagine if they don't get back out there very soon the match will be drawn.
Headed for a draw at Grace Road
Leicestershire 420 & 360-6 dec v Glamorgan 426 & 126-4
Two of Leicestershire's best bowlers, Charlie Shreck and Ben Raine, are both off the pitch currently and it seems that the home side are going to have to settle for a draw at Grace Road.
Aneurin Donald (59 not out) and Chris Cooke (15 not out) are not looking particularly troubled at the moment. There are 13 overs left in the day but you would have to imagine is match is very near it's end.
White happy with Hants progress
Hampshire 455 drew with Yorkshire 233 & 399-6 dec
Hampshire director of cricket Giles White is a happy man despite his side being unable to force a victory on the final day against Yorkshire.
Gary Ballance's unbeaten 203 saw the 2014-2015 champions to a draw, and prevented Hampshire from completing a seasonal double following their win at Headingley.
"We knew it would be hard work, it remained a good wicket all the way through and Gary Ballance played outstandingly, really resilient and very strong mentally," White told BBC Radio Solent.
"When you lose a strike bowler - we've had that in the last two games - it makes it very difficult. I felt (Gareth) Berg and (Kyle) Abbott were outstanding, they did a lot of hard work and showed an awful lot of skill.
"They say good teams are in the field a lot and that's encouraging for us. It's a progression from last year and we are making good sides battle hard for draws."
Will we get back out at Lord's?
Middlesex 507-7 dec & 239-3 dec v Essex 295 & 160-8 (74 overs) - target 452
BreakingGLOUCESTERSHIRE DRAW WITH DURHAM
Gloucestershire 303 & 360-6 dec v Durham 419 & 85-4
Phil Mustard calls time on proceedings at Bristol and the players shake hands.
Durham felt they were in with a chance to win the match earlier in the day but a final-wicket stand of 45 between David Payne (36 not out) and Chris Liddle (21) set the visitors 245 to win off 35 overs.
It proved too much of an ask after the away side lost four wickets cheaply as they looked to go after the target in the final session of play - with Keaton Jennings (30 not out) forced to drop anchor to prevent a Durham collapse.
One draw and one defeat is not the start to life in Division Two Paul Collingwood or his men would have wanted to make.
No resumption yet at Lord's
Middlesex 507-7 dec & 239-3 dec v Essex 295 & 160-8 (74 overs)
Doesn't look like umpire Paul Baldwin expects play to re-start any time soon at Lord's. There are a minimum of 13 overs left for Middlesex to try and collect the final two Essex wickets.
Jennings and Steel hold firm
Gloucestershire 303 & 360-6 dec v Durham 419 & 80-4 (21 overs)
Keaton Jennings (25 not out) and Cameron Steel (17 not out) have shared a 27-run sixth-wicket partnership as they look to save Durham from an embarrassing loss at Bristol.
Ten overs remain for the Gloucestershire to pick up the remaining six wickets needed for victory.
Donald reaches his half-century
Leicestershire 420 & 360-6 dec v Glamorgan 426 & 109-4 (36 overs)
Aneurin Donald is batting Glamorgan towards a draw at Grace Road as he reaches his half-century with a four off Cameron Delport.
Leicestershire still have 19 overs to use to try and bowl out the visitors.
Bad light stops play at Lord's
Middlesex 507-7 dec & 239-3 dec v Essex 295 & 160-8 (74 overs) - target 452
The light meters were being pulled out ball after ball at Lord's and finally the umpires take the players off the pitch.
It may not yet be game over just yet. The last hour of play begun at 17:18 BST and there does seem to be lighter skyline coming. We shall see.
WICKET Harmer (lbw Malan) 20
Middlesex 507-7 dec & 239-3 dec v Essex 295 & 160-8 (72.1 overs) - target 452
How's your luck, Essex?
Dawid Malan is brought back into the attack with the light so poor that only the spinners are allowed to be used by Middlesex.
And, Simon Harmer having batted so well up until now, misses the ball and is trapped plumb in front.
The light is really poor in London but we play on.
Who needs 140 characters....
Lancashire's players are not wasting any words following their victory over Somerset.
WICKET Richardson (c Taylor b van Buuren) 26
Gloucestershire 303 & 360-6 dec v Durham 419 & 53-4 (14.3 overs)
Another one bites the dust for Durham as Michael Richardson's attempts to drive spinner Graeme van Buuren and Jack Taylor takes a simple catch at mid-off.
Gloucestershire will believe they can win this game now, 16.3 overs left to take the remaining six wickets.
Durham's hopes are all on opener Keaton Jennings, who is unbeaten on 15 currently.
Weather threatening at Lord's
Middlesex 507-7 dec & 239-3 dec v Essex 295 & 156-7 (69 overs) - target 452
The weather is looking threatening overhead at Lord's as Simon Harmer and Neil Wagner continue to defy Middlesex's bowlers.
The pair need to survive a further 18 overs to secure the draw but it seems unlikely that we'll get through all of them.
How are the nerves of both sides?
Get Involved
Tweet us at #bbccricket
We asked you for your suggestions for a General Election cricket XI. Here's the final line-up, and it certainly has an international flavour.
1. Virat Koh-alition
2. VVS Paxman
3. Don Bradman-ifesto
4. Allandslide Lamb
5. Inzamam-ul-Taqtical voting
6. Yuvraj Swing-ometer
7. Dhoni Blair
8. Lib Dem-inic Cork
9. John Hustings
10. Brett Lee-ders TV debate
11. Green Par-tino Best
12th man: SNP Duminy