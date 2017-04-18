Warwickshire v Surrey

Rex Copyright: Rex

There's been a lot of excellent cricket played over the past four days, but ultimately Lancashire are the only winners in Division One, 'coming from behind' after being bowled out for 109 on the opening day to defeat Somerset by 164 runs at Old Trafford.

Surrey were unable to force a victory over Warwickshire, but they head the table by four points from Lancashire after the opening three rounds of matches.

Perhaps the individual performance of the final day came from Yorkshire's Gary Ballance, who defied Hampshire for an unbeaten 203 as he became the first White Rose captain to score two centuries in a first-class match, having made 108 in the first innings.

In Division Two, Notts are four points clear of Kent - with a 17-point gap to Northants in third place.

The One-Day Cup takes over for the next few weeks, and although we will be providing our usual BBC radio coverage from Thursday onwards, our next text commentary will appear for the start of the next round of Championship games on Friday 19 May.

Thank you for your company, and all your tweets, over the past four days.