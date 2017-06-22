Durham v Glamorgan - day four
Summary
- Essex beat Warwickshire by an innings & 164 runs
- Match figures of 14-128 for Simon Harmer
- Lancs beat Hants by an innings & 30 runs
- Worcs chase 399 to beat Kent
- Clarke & Mitchell hit tons
- Durham beat Glamorgan for first win of 2017
Live Reporting
By Gary Smee
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Next up - day/night games
I'll be back on Monday with Felix Keith for the historic round of day-night fixtures.
They get under way at 14:00 BST.
Yep, I'm happy about it too Mohammad. Hope you can join us then.
Post update
And that's your lot for this round of the County Championship.
Good one wasn't it?
BreakingDURHAM BEAT GLAMORGAN
Durham 402 & 158-1 beat Glamorgan 295 & 263 by nine wickets
Stephen Cook smacks two boundaries and it's all over! Durham win their first Championship game of the summer.
The South Africa opener finishes on 89 off 78 balls.
Durham, who started the season on minus 48 points, are up to plus 14!
Post update
Durham 402 & 150-1 v Glamorgan 295 & 263
Durham need seven more. There won't be time for Stephen Cook to get the 19 needed for his century, but I don't think he'll be too fussed.
Big win for Worcestershire
That four-wicket win over Kent has pushed Worcestershire above their rivals into second.
Nottinghamshire are going to win the league, barring an array of injuries, so forget about them.
It's all down to second place as two teams go up this year.
Glamorgan will add another five points to their total when their match ends in a few minutes.
Post update
Durham 402 & 145-1 v Glamorgan 295 & 263
Straight down the ground. Four. And again!
Jack Burnham smashes Andrew Salter for back-to-back boundaries either side of the stumps.
We're into the final few minutes of this latest round of County Championship action folks. I feel a bit tearful.
Durham into positive numbers
Durham 402 & 134-1 v Glamorgan 295 & 263
Durham will take 23 points from this victory, meaning they will go past zero in the points column.
Plus 14 in fact. Could this be the win needed to kickstart their season?
WICKET Steel (c Carey b Salter) 51
Durham 402 & 129-1 v Glamorgan 295 & 263
And now he goes! Andrew Salter dismisses Cameron Steel, but it's not going to change the course of the match.
The young opener chips Salter straight to Lukas Carey at mid-off.
Jack Burnham is in at three with 28 needed for victory.
Fifty for Steel
Durham 402 & 126-0 v Glamorgan 295 & 263
So now we're down to one match. And it's not going to be long before this one's over.
Cameron Steel goes to his half-century. Durham need another 31. Easy.
Joe Clarke leads Worcs to victory
Worcestershire beat Kent by four wickets
BBC Sport App users may have to click view more to read this tweet.
BreakingWORCESTERSHIRE BEAT KENT
Worcestershire 336 & 401-6 beat Kent 260 & 474 by four wickets
They've done it! Worcestershire have pulled off the third highest run chase in their history.
It's a first defeat of the season for Kent.
Ed Barnard drives his first ball to the boundary to get the Pears over the line.
But the story of the innings was all about Daryl Mitchell and Joe Clarke. Mitchell struck a brilliant 142, Clarke finishes 110 not out to go with a first-innings' century.
Superb from the 21-year-old.
WICKET Whiteley (b Shah) 29
Worcestershire 336 & 397-6 v Kent 260 & 474
Bowled 'im! Ross Whiteley misses a straight one trying to win the game with a max. Yasir Shah has five wickets.
But it doesn't matter too much, Whiteley had done his job biffing 29 off 19 balls.
Ed Barnard comes in with two to win.
SMASH!
Worcestershire 336 & 397-5 v Kent 260 & 474
Straight down the ground from Ross Whiteley off Yasir Shah - the ball whistles to the boundary almost taking out the umpire.
Then he goes even bigger! Six over the sightscreen.
Worcestershire need two to win.
Worcestershire need 12 to win
Worcestershire 336 & 387-5 v Kent 260 & 474
Any nerves Worcestershire had about 20 minutes ago will have settled now.
Matt Coles concedes eight off the over and victory is in sight for the hosts.
And the sun is out.
Post update
Worcestershire 336 & 383-5 v Kent 260 & 474
Four more! Joe Clarke whips Matt Coles through mid-wicket and Joe Weatherley can't chase it down.
This has been one of the best knocks you will see from Clarke.
Six for Whiteley
Worcestershire 336 & 379-5 v Kent 260 & 474
HUGE!
Ross Whiteley isn't going to hang around at New Road.
The all-rounder smashes Yasir Shah over the leg-side fence for a big six and finishes the over with another boundary.
14 off it, Worcestershire need just 20.
Fifty for Stephen Cook
Durham 402 & 96-0 v Glamorgan 295 & 263
Durham are cantering to a first victory of 2017.
Stephen Cook brings up his half-century off 49 balls and only 61 more are required.
Post update
Worcestershire 336 & 364-5 v Kent 260 & 474
And now Ross Whiteley joins the boundary club with a sublime drive through the covers off Mitch Claydon.
Worcestershire are still big favourites. They need 35 with capable batsmen still to come.
Post update
Worcestershire 336 & 360-5 v Kent 260 & 474
Joe Clarke isn't going to let Kent ruin the party.
He cuts Yasir Shah away for his 15th boundary.
39 to go.
WICKET Cox (c Northeast b Shah) 2
Worcestershire 336 & 355-5 v Kent 260 & 474
Surely Worcestershire can't throw it away?
Ben Cox drives Yasir Shah straight to Sam Northeast in the covers to give the Pakistan spinner his third wicket in three overs.
The hosts still need 44 at an overcast New Road - Ross Whiteley comes in on a pair.