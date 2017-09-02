Notts win T20 Blast - relive Finals Day as it happened

So it wasn't the nailbiting finish many had been hoping for, but Notts Outlaws supporters won't care about that after seeing their team win the T20 Blast for the first time.

Beaten finalists in 2006, their total of 190-4 was too much for a Birmingham Bears side who elected to field first, instead of putting runs on the board.

We'll be back on Tuesday with coverage of the next round of County Championship matches, but for now, we'll leave you with the moment when Notts clinched their second trophy of the season...