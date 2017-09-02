Notts win T20 Blast - relive Finals Day as it happened

So it wasn't the nailbiting finish many had been hoping for, but Notts Outlaws supporters won't care about that after seeing their team win the T20 Blast for the first time.
Beaten finalists in 2006, their total of 190-4 was too much for a Birmingham Bears side who elected to field first, instead of putting runs on the board.
We'll be back on Tuesday with coverage of the next round of County Championship matches, but for now, we'll leave you with the moment when Notts clinched their second trophy of the season...
'This has been the best year of my life'
Notts Outlaws beat Birmingham Bears by 22 runs
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Notts batsman Brendan Taylor: "This has been the best year of my life. After winning the One-Day Cup and now this, it's amazing.
"Samit (Patel) just told me to stay calm in the middle and build a partnership and that's exactly what we did."
'We've always had someone stand up'
Notts Outlaws beat Birmingham Bears by 22 runs
Notts captain Dan Christian tells Sky Sports:
"It was a good toss to lose. That partnership between Samit Patel and Brendan Taylor built a great platform for us.
"We've always had someone stand up and get us a score.
"The wicket didn't really skid through like we thought it would. But they had to keep going all the way through, needing nine runs per over right from the start."
Treble still on...
Notts Outlaws beat Birmingham Bears by 22 runs
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Notts seamer Luke Fletcher:
"It's nice to be back at Edgbaston. Last time I left it in an ambulance, it'll probably be the same after tonight.
"Whenever there was a moment in the game when somebody needed to step up, someone was there for Notts. After the disappointment last year we've bounced back. We've already won two trophies and want to be Division Two champions."
Fletcher was ruled out for the rest of the season after the ball struck him on the head during their group game against Birmingham Bears at Edgbaston.
Patel named man of the match
Notts Outlaws beat Birmingham Bears by 22 runs
The luminaries are on the podium for the presentation and it's no surprise that Samit Patel is named man of the match for his 64 not out and brilliant run out of Ed Pollock.
He is followed by his team-mates who come up to collect their medals and a loud 'Rooooooooooot' comes from the crowd as Billy Root, brother of England captain Joe, receives his.
'They just took the game away from us'
Notts Outlaws beat Birmingham Bears by 22 runs
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Birmingham Bears captain Grant Elliott:
"They batted really well, they took the game away from us. They're a high class team. On paper, look at how many internationals they have compared to us.
"It's a great tournament, I've really enjoyed it, the team have really enjoyed every minute of it."
Christian charge crucial
Notts Outlaws beat Birmingham Bears by 22 runs
It's worth noting that the final over of the Notts innings went for 23 runs - and they won the match by 22.
So that final surge by skipper Dan Christian was also an important factor in their victory, even if Brendan Taylor and Samit Patel take most of the batting plaudits.
Watch Harry Gurney's fourth wicket
Notts Outlaws beat Birmingham Bears by 22 runs
Harry Gurney's 4-17 was a crucial contribution to Notts' victory in the T20 Blast final. He finished his spell by getting rid of Aaron Thomason in the penultimate over of the Birmingham Bears innings.
'Two trophies in a year is outstanding'
Notts Outlaws beat Birmingham Bears by 22 runs
Samit Patel, who scored 64 not out, tells Sky Sports:
"Winning one trophy was amazing, but two in a year is outstanding.
"At 30-3 the message was to rebuild. All year there's been someone that has got us out of trouble. What a knock from Brendan Taylor.
"I thrive on these big occasions. That's why you play cricket and to do it like that was outstanding."
Gurney delighted by Notts victory
Notts Outlaws beat Birmingham Bears by 22 runs
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Notts paceman Harry Gurney:
"On these knockout days anything can happen. I'm over the moon to have got over the line.
"You need a bit of luck. Sometimes those slower balls get hit into the stands and sometimes they are wickets. I'm happy with the way I bowled and the beer will taste even sweeter tonight.
"In the last few years we've felt that we've had a really strong team. We've finally done it and I can't wait to celebrate."
Notts Outlaws win T20 Blast
Notts Outlaws beat Birmingham Bears by 22 runs
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
It's all come together for them this year, they've been so disciplined today.
Harry Gurney was the game-changer. He's my man of the match.
BreakingNOTTS OUTLAWS BEAT BIRMINGHAM BEARS BY 22 RUNS
Notts Outlaws 190-4 v Birmingham Bears 168-8
It's all over! Notts Outlaws win!
The partnership between Brendan Taylor (65) and Samit Patel (64) proves decisive as Birmingham Bears fail to repeat their 2014 triumph in the T20 Blast final.
Notts win the tournament for the first time, and having already lifted the One-Day Cup, and they can go on to complete a notable treble by winning promotion in the County Championship later this month.
WICKET Patel (b Ball) 4
Bears 166-8 - target 191
Jake Ball bowls Jeetan Patel off the inside edge and the One-Day Cup winners are within touching distance of another piece of 2017 silverware.
Gurney on fire
Bears 162-7 - target 191 (19 overs)
James Taylor
Ex-England batsman on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Harry Gurney has 4-17 - hasn't he been fantastic today. Slow balls, off-cutters, he has them all!
Man of the match without a doubt. The way he bowled, he's had such a big impact - not just in this game but also in the semi-final.
Bears 162-7 - target 191
Woakes 3, Patel 0
Chris Woakes is beaten by a slower ball and only managed two from the final delivery. Harry Gurney finishes with 4-17.
If the Bears can hit five sixes, or four sixes and two fours, in the final over, they will win the trophy. I wouldn't bet on it.
WICKET Thomason (c Moores b Gurney) 26
Bears 160-8 - target 191
Surely Chris Woakes has been sent in too late by the Bears, a player of international experience.
He pushes a single and Aaron Thomason lofts the next one away, but it's only two.
Surely a couple of the remainder must go for six - well that one doesn't as he top edges a pull and keeper Tom Moores does the rest.
Brilliant innings from Hain
Bears 157-6 - target 191 (18.1 overs)
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
What a brilliant innings. Sam Hain has definitely stood out for Birmingham. His innings as a whole was fantastic.
He's a really smart player and I think we will definitely see a lot more of him in the future.
WICKET Hain (c Christian b Gurney) 72
Bears 157-6 - target 191
An angled full toss first up from Harry Gurney, but Sam Hain doesn't get hold of it and Dan Christian takes an easy catch.
Three wickets for Gurney - is that game, set and match to the Outlaws?
Go hard or go home for the Bears
Bears 157-5 - target 191 (18 overs)
James Taylor
Ex-England batsman on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Every ball from now, Birmingham will be trying to hit a maximum.
Bears 157-5 - target 191
Hain 72, Thomason 24
England's Jake Ball is back for Notts. A low full toss is drilled down the ground by Aaron Thomason but it's only a single, bringing up the 150.
Sam Hain pulls the next away but again it's only one. The Bears can't afford a boundary-free over, but Thomason's cross-bat down the ground is saved by Riki Wessels and it's only two.
The next is a full toss but the umpire decides it isn't high enough to be a no-ball. It's a marginal call. There are two more from the last ball, but it's 34 off 12 now for the Bears. The next over has to be a 'biggie'.
Notts Outlaws beat Birmingham Bears by 22 runs
