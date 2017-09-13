William Porterfield in action for Ireland

Listen: Ireland v West Indies

Click on the icon to listen to Ireland against West Indies or full scorecard available here

  1. Match abandoned

    The scheduled one-day international between Ireland and the West Indies at Stormont, Belfast, has been abandoned because of the weather without a ball being bowled.

    Four pitch inspections were carried out before the umpires made a final decision at 13:30 BST.

    Ground staff working on the pitch at Stormont
    Copyright: Pacemaker
    Image caption: Ground staff working on the pitch at Stormont
