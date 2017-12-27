Cook's century puts England in command

So, England's finest day of the Ashes so far ends with them in a strong position on 192-2, trailing Australia by 135 runs after dismissing the hosts for 327.

It could all unravel quickly if they're not careful, of course. But the tourists have Alastair Cook unbeaten on 104 and Joe Root playing nicely on 49 not out returning to the crease on day three.

Can England kick on? Will Australia fight back? How will the pitch play on day three?

Join me later today (I'll go have a sleep in between) to find out. For now, farewell.