Jason Roy

England suffer third T20 defeat in a row - as it happened

T20 tri-series, Wellington: Scorecard; Report

Summary

  1. England suffer third successive defeat
  2. Eng 184-9: Malan 59 (40), Hales 47 (24)
  3. Santner 2-29, Boult 2-46, Sodhi 2-49
  4. NZ 196-5 - joint highest score at venue
  5. Williamson 72 (46), Guptill 65 (40)
  6. Rashid 2-36, Wood 2-51, Jordan 1-34

By Shamoon Hafez and Mandeep Sanghera

All times stated are UK

  1. Goodbye

    Three games, three defeats. It is out of England's hands now.

    Have a read of the report- and join Test Match Special at 05:45 GMT on Friday for New Zealand v Australia in Auckland.

    England are back in action on Sunday in Hamilton, when their fate may well have been decided...

    Tim Seifert
    Tim Seifert
  2. Post update

    James Taylor

    Ex-England batsman on Test Match Special

    England desperately needed a win here, but they've still got a game left.

  3. Post update

    Ebony Rainford-Brent

    Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special

    Joe Root not being here has had an impact. He steadies the ship so much when it comes to chases. I'm not as fussed about Eoin Morgan - yes, you want your leader, but Root is a bigger factor.

  4. Post update

    Charles Dagnall

    BBC Test Match Special

    It seemed that New Zealand were more in control, England a little more haphazard.

  5. Post update

    James Taylor

    Ex-England batsman on Test Match Special

    I'm not going to blame it on the batsmen. England could have done better with the ball. A dropped catch, a missed run-out, seven wides. These things all add up in T20. New Zealand were the better side.

  6. Post update

    England need Australia to beat New Zealand on Friday in Auckland, then beat the Kiwis in Hamilton on Sunday.

    If that happens and the run-rate is in their favour, they will go on to face the Aussies in the tri-series final.

    Mike: Buttler and Malan both wickets show extremely poor game management. Neither at a point in the over/match where that stroke was needed.

    Duncan Bown: Why are we paying for a free holiday in NZ for guys who don't deserve it? They are certainly not there to play competitive cricket from what I have just watched.

  8. 'We need a favour from Australia'

    England captain Jos Buttler on Sky Sports: "Maybe we gave 10 or 15 too many. We were just off with our skills and the wicket played better than everyone thought. We did not bowl as well as we could have. We dragged it back pretty well at the end.

    "We got a fantastic start. When Alex Hales is in that form, he rivals anyone in that powerplay. Dawid Malan impressed as well and we needed them to extend it further. We did not get the cameos in the middle either.

    "We need a favour from Australia to beat New Zealand - we will see what happens."

  9. Post update

    Ebony Rainford-Brent

    Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special

    England had that game halfway through, but today New Zealand outplayed them.

    In some ways things were put right today for England - Hales found some form, Malan did well again - but to string it all together is the hardest bit.

  10. 'Bowlers stepped up to the mark'

    New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Sky Sports: "It is an important win in the context of the series. It was a must-win, we had play good cricket.

    "The team were great, we did know how the wicket would play and we were able to build partnerships throughout.

    "You always want more runs and you always want to contribute more to a team performance. I have wanted to do that recently and it was nice to get in the middle today.

    "They were tough fielding conditions but the way they bowled at the death, they stepped up to the mark today."

    Trent Boult
    Trent Boult
  11. Get Involved

    #bbccricket

    SMS Message: Sad to say it, but Mark Wood's bowling was the difference between the sides today from Dominic
    Dominic

    Figures of 4-0-51-2

  12. Post update

    James Taylor

    Ex-England batsman on Test Match Special

    Thoroughly deserved by New Zealand. They played with good composure. The partnership between Guptill and Williamson was a game-changer.

    Williamson doesn't just rely on power - he's got touch, finesse. He's such an intelligent player and he played the situation so well.

  13. Post update

    Charles Dagnall

    BBC Test Match Special

    An excellent display by the Kiwi bowlers, especially towards the back end of the game.

  14. NZ win by 12 runs

    New Zealand take the victory in Wellington.

  15. Eng 184-9

    Four for Adil Rashid off the last ball. Flicked away leg side.

  16. Eng 180-9

    A single for Mark Wood.

    Last ball coming up.

  17. Eng 179-9

    Dot ball, wide off Mark Wood's reach.

    Game over.

  18. Eng 179-9

    Mark Woods throws his bat at the ball...

    ...and gets a boundary towards third man.

    Nice.

  19. Eng 175-9

    Another single. Not enough.

    NZ cruising to victory.

  20. Eng 174-9

    Down to Mark Wood and Adil Rashid.

    A single from the Yorkshireman.

