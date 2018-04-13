County Championship: Lancashire fight back against Notts

Well, that was enthralling.

Despite another washout at Headingley, there were 85 wickets and 1394 runs in the five County Championship games which did see action.

There were five-wicket hauls for Brett Hutton, James Harris and Jake Ball, while Tim Ambrose recorded the highest score of the season so far with his unbeaten 76 for Warwickshire against Sussex.

Can Sunday match Saturday for incident? You'll have to join us here from 10:30 to find out.

Until then, good evening.