County Championship: Lancashire fight back against Notts

Alistair Mathieson: Forecast not looking great at Edgbaston tomorrow... How is it looking elsewhere?
The BBC Weather page has all the information you could possibly wish for.
If you want the short version though, we could have a few overnight showers at Kent and at Middlesex, but it's looking pretty bright elsewhere.
A bit of rain could hit Headingley and Old Trafford late in the afternoon as well, but with a bit of a luck, we might get a full day's play in.
Northants openers survive
Middlesex 214 & 159 v Northamptonshire 71 & 9-0
Isabelle Westbury
BBC Sport at Lord's
We’ve seen four innings in a day at Lord’s after
Middlesex’s remaining six first-innings wickets fell by lunch to post 214,
Northamptonshire were all out for 71 before tea and Middlesex once more completed
an innings of 159 with time to spare to have another crack at the visitors.
They only managed two overs however and Northants will resume tomorrow
with all wickets intact requiring 294 more runs to win. Middlesex’s James Harris produced the day’s main contributor, taking 5-9 after a sprightly 46 not out with the
bat. Expect an early finish tomorrow.
Ambrose builds total for Bears
Warwickshire 284-9 (83 overs) v Sussex
Two days into the new county season and we are yet to see a century.
Warwickshire's Tim Ambrose, though, has made the highest score so far, reaching 76 not out off 106 balls with the help of 10 boundaries.
Tail-ender Chris Wright has done a tremendous job at the other end, contributing 17 to their unbroken stand of 64, and their first aim on day three will be to push on past 300 and claim a third batting point.
David Wiese has so far taken 4-50 for Sussex, with Ian Bell among his victims after a fine 70.
In the balance at the Ageas Bowl
Hampshire 290 & 163-8 v Worcestershire 211
Brad Wheal blocks out the final over of play bowled by Josh Tongue as Hampshire end day two at the Ageas Bowl with a lead of 242.
The needless run out of Hashim Amla for 36 four overs before the close was a setback for the home side, and Worcestershire will look to clean up the rest quickly on day three and then bat with discipline to try and mark their return to Division One with a victory.
Ben Cox played the innings of the day in Worcestershire's first innings, hitting 12 fours in his 65 off 75 balls.
Northants face tough target
Middlesex 214 & 159 v Northamptonshire 71
So the target for Northants at Lord's is 303 - and they are going to need a far better batting effort than they managed in their first innings to get anywhere near it.
Fast bowler Richard Gleeson claims the final Middlesex wicket, bowling Tim Murtagh for 31 after being top-edged for six two balls earlier. Tom Helm finishes 16 not out.
WICKET Amla (run out) 36
Hampshire 290 & 157-8 (43 overs) v Worcestershire 211
An absolute calamity for Hampshire as Kyle Abbott plays the ball into the offside, sets off for a single and Hashim Amla is beaten by Tom Fell's direct hit. Should Worcestershire end up winning this game, the home side will look back on that as a key moment. That said, they have a lead of 236.
Tail wags for Middlesex
Middlesex 214 & 153-9 (38 overs) v Northamptonshire 71
How frustrated must Northants be? Tim Murtagh (31no) and Tom Helm (16no) have added 47 in five overs for Middlesex's 10th and final wicket. The home side are now 302 in front.
WICKET Taylor (lbw b Bailey) 9
Lancashire 158 v Nottinghamshire 82-4 (30.4 overs)
Tom Bailey is a man on a mission.
The Lancashire seamer has his third wicket in his past four overs, this time getting the big wicket of Ross Taylor, trapped lbw to one which kept a bit low.
WICKET Berg (lbw Tongue 10)
Hampshire 290 & 157-7 (42.5 overs) v Worcetershire
That one appeared to keep a little lower than Gareth Berg expected and he is absolutely plumb in front. Kyle Abbott is next to the crease. Can Worcestershire force another breakthrough in the 4.1 overs left?
Hants look to day three
Hampshire 290 & 156-6 (42 overs) v Worcestershire 211
Playing for stumps with the minimum of risk appears to be the tactic for Hampshire batsmen Hashim Amla and Gareth Berg. A single off Ed Barnard takes Amla to 35 not out, but Berg then decides on a change of pace and ends the over with two fours. There are five overs left for the pair to survive. The home side's lead is 235.
WICKET Nash (lbw b Bailey) 24
Lancashire 158 v Nottinghamshire 75-3 (28.3 overs)
Lancashire are clawing their way back into contention late on at Old Trafford.
Tom Bailey claims his second dismissal, Chris Nash given out lbw.
On first viewing, that looked pretty close for height and for whether it might be slipping down the leg side.
That said, I never was a good judge of lbw decisions, and I've been staring at a computer screen for the past eight hours, so it's probably best to trust the umpire's call.
Two fours in a row for New Zealand's Ross Taylor off Graham Onions at Old Trafford is a good way for the Notts batsman to start his innings. Chris Nash is on 24 at the other end, and Notts are almost 50% of the way towards matching Lancashire's first innings total.
WICKET Dawson (lbw Leach) 16
Hampshire 290 & 137-6 (36.5 overs) v Worcestershire 211
Another lbw decision gives Worcestershire skipper Joe Leach his third wicket of the innings after a straight one beats Liam Dawson's forward push. Hampshire are 216 in front, with Hashim Amla still there on 28 not out.
WICKET Roland-Jones (c Duckett b Hutton) 10
Middlesex 214 & 107-8 (32 overs) v Northamptonshire 71
Two wickets in successive overs for Northants as James Harris (18) lobs a simple catch to substitute fielder Rob Keogh off Liam Procter, and Toby Roland-Jones (10) smashes Brett Hutton to cover.
The four-innings-in-a-day scenario (see 5.49 entry) is still a possibility as Tom Helm and Ollie Rayner come together at the crease with Middlesex 250 ahead.
Stumps at Canterbury
Kent 64 v Gloucestershire 110-8 (38 overs)
The light isn't improving at Canterbury, so the umpires call an end to proceedings on the second day.
Gloucestershire can be pretty happy with their efforts all things considered, with Gareth Roderick's 51 giving them a sizeable advantage heading into day three.
Until tomorrow...
Well, that was enthralling.
Despite another washout at Headingley, there were 85 wickets and 1394 runs in the five County Championship games which did see action.
There were five-wicket hauls for Brett Hutton, James Harris and Jake Ball, while Tim Ambrose recorded the highest score of the season so far with his unbeaten 76 for Warwickshire against Sussex.
Can Sunday match Saturday for incident? You'll have to join us here from 10:30 to find out.
Until then, good evening.
Close of play scores
Division One
Hampshire 290 & 163-8 v Worcestershire 211
Lancashire 158 v Nottinghamshire 127-6
Yorkshire v Essex - no play possible on day two
Division Two
Middlesex 214 & 159 v Northamptonshire 71 & 9-0
Kent 64 v Gloucestershire 110-8
Warwickshire 284-9 v Sussex
Stumps at Old Trafford
Lancashire 158 v Nottinghamshire 127-6 (43 overs)
Liam Livingstone comes on for the first over of spin we've seen at Old Trafford, but it can't produce wicket number 17 for the day.
Both sides will fancy their chances on the third and fourth days' play, with Lancashire responding well late in the final session after Nottinghamshire dominated the early proceedings.
WICKET Fletcher (c Davies b Mennie) 2
Lancashire 158 v Nottinghamshire 112-6 (40.2 overs)
That's not what Notts had in mind when they brought in Luke Fletcher as nightwatchman.
Fletcher gloves a shorter Joe Mennie ball behind to Alex Davies, who takes a regulation catch down the leg side.
Lancashire are finishing very strongly here.
WICKET Patel (b Mennie) 28
Lancashire 158 v Nottinghamshire 112-5 (39.4 overs)
Samit Patel almost, almost kept this one out.
Joe Mennie's delivery swings in viciously, but Patel gets plenty of bat on it.
Unfortunately for the Nottinghamshire all-rounder, the ball drops downwards and trickle back into his off stump with just enough pace to dislodge the bail.
Luke Fletcher comes in as a nightwatchman.
