County Championship final day as it happened

Summary
- Surrey beat Hampshire by 139 runs despite Sam Northeast (129) century
- Yorkshire beat Nottinghamshire by 164 runs; Ben Coad takes 10-130 in match
- Derbyshire win a home County Championship match for first time since September 2014
- Glamorgan beat Gloucestershire by six wickets in Division Two with late run-chase
By Adam Williams and Felix Keith
Well played all
So that's that for this round.
Some cracking weather throughout and some pretty dramatic games too to match it.
As mentioned, there's not long until we go again at the end of the week.
you can catch up with any of the action you might have missed from today on the Counties section of the BBC Sport website.
Until then - many thanks for being with us from myself, Felix and the rest of the BBC county cricket team.
Coming up next
The third round of County Championship matches starts on Friday when England players Alastair Cook (Essex), Dawid Malan (Middlesex) and Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire) will be available to make their first appearances of the summer,
As usual, we will have a full radio and text commentary service for you. Here's the full fixture list:
Close of play scores
Division One:
The Oval: Surrey (211 & 407-9 dec) beat Hampshire (147 & 332) by 139 runs
Emerald Headingley: Yorkshire (256 & 334) beat Nottinghamshire (188 & 238) by 164 runs
Division Two:
Derby: Derbyshire (261 & 333-3 dec) beat Middlesex (157 & 340) by 101 runs
Bristol: Glamorgan (526-9 dec & 85-4) beat Gloucestershire (236 & 372) by six wickets
Leicester: Leicestershire (422-9 dec) drew with Sussex (438-8 dec & 238-4)
Well, well. There we go then, we did get some late-in-the-day drama in that final game.
That is it then for all the action. Let's round things up and remind you how it all went...
BreakingGLAMORGAN BEAT GLOUCESTERSHIRE BY SIX WICKETS
Glamorgan (526-9d & 85-4) beat Gloucestershire (236 & 372) by six wickets
They tried their best to mess it up, but they got there in the end - and in some style too.
David Lloyd hits a four and a three before Aneurin Donald clobbers a four and a six to get over the line off Daniel Worrall in the gloom.
It's a big win for Glamorgan in Bristol, which comes on the back of first-innings centuries from Shaun Marsh (111) and Lloyd (119), while Marchant de Lange took eight wickets in the match too.
Northeast gets first ton despite Hants loss
Surrey (211 & 407-9 dec) beat Hampshire (147 & 332) by 139 runs
Sam Northeast so nearly led Hampshire to a defiant draw at The Oval as he compiled his maiden century for his new county.
But after being last out for 129, the former Kent captain admitted it was a tough few days for his side as they lost by 139 runs.
"Still the over-riding emotion is disappointment," he told BBC Radio Solent.
"After bowling them out for just over 200 in the first innings, we felt we were in the box seat.
"It just shows what we could've done on a pitch like that today. We came here with high expectations and that hasn't happened, but we've got to bounce back pretty quickly against Essex next week.
"It was nice to get into a bit of rhythm and get the first century for a new county done and dusted," he added.
"It would've been nicer to have done it in a winning cause. But, hopefully there's more to come."
WICKET Selman (c Bracey b Taylor) 36
Gloucestershire 236 & 372 v Glamorgan 526-9d & 67-4 (target 83)
And another!
Nick Selman goes the way of Kiran Carlson, attempting to clobber a six and failing. James Bracey catches on the boundary. Two wickets in the over for Matt Taylor.
WICKET Carlson (c Dent b Taylor) 2
Gloucestershire 236 & 372 v Glamorgan 526-9d & 67-3 (target 83)
Kiran Carlson whacks a short one out to the mid-wicket boundary where Gloucestershire skipper Chris Dent grabs it.
Glamorgan are making a big of a meal of this.
Glamorgan need 16 runs off 10 overs
Gloucestershire 236 & 372 v Glamorgan 526-9d & 67-2 (target 83)
Nick Selman (36*) and Kiran Carlson (2*) are edging closer. The light isn't going to come to Gloucestershire's rescue it seems.
Virdi delights in Surrey win
Surrey (211 & 407-9 dec) beat Hampshire (147 & 332) by 139 runs
Amar Virdi was among the Surrey bowlers who put in the hard graft to eventually beat Hampshire at The Oval earlier.
The young spinner was thrilled to help his side over the line despite Sam Northeast's defiant ton.
"It was a tough win in the end," he told BBC Radio London. "We really had to grind out today.
"But, playing on wickets like this, you really have to put in the hard shift. We really stuck in there as a unit and that's a win we're really going to enjoy.
Virdi was full of delight as he took 4-79 in Hampshire's second innings, including the prize scalps of Hashim Amla and James Vince.
"Amla's definitely the best wicket I've taken so far," he said. "He's someone I continue to watch on TV and I thought it was going to be hard work getting him out.
"He plays spin so well, but I was lucky the ball kept low and I got my line and pace right.
"It's something I'm going to cherish for the rest of my career."
All fielders on the boundary
Gloucestershire 236 & 372 v Glamorgan 526-9d & 63-2 (target 83)
Gloucestershire are bowling down the legside intentionally and have every single fielder on the boundary, taking advantage of the lack of fielding restrictions in the County Championship. They're then sauntering in the over breaks to slow things down further.
20 further runs needed for Glamorgan.
Wells digs in but draw wins out
Leicestershire (422-9 dec) drew with Sussex (438-8 dec & 238-4)
It was always going to be a draw at Grace Road on a docile pitch in Division Two.
But Sussex opener Luke Wells took advantage of a chance to spend time in the middle with a century of patience and application against Leicestershire....
Wells hits ton as Sussex and Leics draw
Sussex and Leicestershire's Division Two match finishes as a draw as the visitors' Luke Wells hits an unbeaten century.Read more
Carlson struck on the head
Gloucestershire 236 & 372 v Glamorgan 526-9d & 58-2 (target 83)
Kiran Carlson is struck on the head by a Daniel Worrall bumper, meaning the physio is out to give the Glamorgan batsman the concussion test.
More precious minutes ticking away for Glamorgan in the fading light...
WICKET Marsh (c Roderick b Worrall) 0
Gloucestershire 236 & 372 v Glamorgan 526-9d & 56-2 (target 83)
I did say the word "straightforward" didn't I?
Shaun Marsh is caught down the legside off the bowling of his compatriot Daniel Worrall to go for a duck.
Derbyshire end home win drought
Derbyshire (261 & 333-3 dec) beat Middlesex (157 & 340) by 101 runs
They'll be delight in one part of the East Midlands tonight after Derbyshire finally ended a long wait for a home County Championship victory.
Middlesex took the game deep into the evening session, but in the end, it was a task too far....
Derbys win first home game since 2014
Derbyshire win their first County Championship match at home since 2014 with victory over Middlesex.Read more
WICKET Murphy (c Roderick b Taylor) 18
Gloucestershire 236 & 372 v Glamorgan 526-9d & 51-1 (target 83)
A wicket for Gloucestershire! Jack Murphy gloves a short one behind to Gareth Roderick.
Australian international Shaun Marsh comes out to bat, having made a century in the first innings.
Surrey do the business despite Northeast ton
Surrey (211 & 407-9 dec) beat Hampshire (147 & 332) by 139 runs
Surrey's bowlers kept their patience at The Oval to secure a win in their opening game of the season despite the best efforts of Sam Northeast with his maiden century for Hampshire.
Read all about how they did it below....
Surrey complete win over Hampshire
Surrey are held up by Sam Northeast's fine century, but eventually beat Hampshire by 139 runs at The Oval.Read more
Looking straightforward
Gloucestershire 236 & 372 v Glamorgan 526-9d & 44-0 (target 83)
At risk of completely jinxing it for Glamorgan, this is looking pretty simple for the away side.
Gloucestershire are bowling a bit short and Nick Selman (21*) and Jack Taylor (17*) look confident and comfortable.
Glamorgan moving along
Gloucestershire 236 & 372 v Glamorgan 526-9d & 30-0 (target 83)
Gloucestershire have not got it right with the ball in the first five overs, with Glamorgan moving along at a run-a-ball.
54 more runs needed.
Last game standing....
So, off to Bristol we go for the last remaining game in this round.
BBC Radio 5 live Sports Extra has also crossed there after Derbyshire's win.
Here we go then for the closing moments. Glamorgan chasing 83 to finish the job.
Dodgy light a worry for Glamorgan?
Gloucestershire 236 & 372 v Glamorgan 526-9d & 22-0 (target 83)
It's a bit gloomy out there in Bristol and Gloucestershire are taking their sweet time over bowling their overs. The umpires have had a word, but could bad light spoil Glamorgan's party?
The bowling has been wayward and Nick Selman and Jack Taylor are helping themselves. 62 more runs needed with 17 overs slated. If they stay out there, surely it'll be a Glamorgan win.
BreakingDERBYSHIRE BEAT MIDDLESEX BY 101 RUNS
Derbyshire 261 & 333-3 dec v Middlesex 157 & 340
All over at Derby and what a moment for the home side!
A first victory in the County Championship on home soil since September 2014. That's 1,307 days in old money.
Duanne Olivier bowls Tim Murtagh to complete the job despite some superb lower-order resistance from Middlesex. James Harris finished unbeaten on 64 at the other end.
Derbyshire win by 101 runs. I think they'll enjoy that one.
Wells the marathon man
Sussex (438-8d & 241-4d) draw with Leicestershire (422-9d)
Sheer concentration. That's a lot of balls.
Last hour!
Derbyshire 261 & 333-3 dec v Middlesex 157 & 335-9 (target 442)
Here we go then for the final hour of play at Derby.
Sixty minutes to go or 16 overs, whichever one takes longer to complete.
Derbyshire need just the one ball to get the job done...
Glamorgan begin their chase
Gloucestershire 236 & 372 v Glamorgan 526-9d & 11-0 (target 83)
So, this could be fun. James Bracey's heroics mean that Glamorgan face a potentially tricky little chase of 83 runs in 21 overs in Bristol.
Jack Murphy and Nick Selman are the openers and they've made it through the first two overs unscathed.
Gloucestershire finally dismissed
Gloucestershire 236 & 372 v Glamorgan 526-9 dec & 1-0 (target 83)
So Gloucestershire were finally all out for 372 in their second innings at Bristol.
Glamorgan now need 83 from 21 overs to take the win.
James Bracey finished unbeaten on 120 for the hosts, a superb effort in his 328-ball stay.
And then there were two...
But for how much longer?
Derbyshire just a wicket away from winning against Middlesex while Glamorgan will need to chase 83 in 21 overs to beat Gloucestershire.
Shake of hands at Grace Road
Sussex 438-8d & 241-4d (83 overs) v Leicestershire 422-9d
They've called the whole thing off at Grace Road, with Luke Wells unbeaten on 102 for Sussex.
A docile pitch meant wickets were hard to come by. Plenty of positives for both sides though.
Surrey's young players step up
Surrey (211 & 407-9d) beat Hampshire (147 & 332) by 139 runs
What will please Surrey the most perhaps is the performances of their young, home-grown players.
Ollie Pope, 20, is the stand-out with a wonderful 145 - his second century in as many games against Hampshire - but 19-year-old Amar Virdi (4-79) dismissed James Vince, Hashim Amla, Rilee Rossouw and Kyle Abbott in the second innings, while Sam Curran, also 19, took 4-39 in the first innings too.
The future - and indeed the rest of this season - looks bright at the Oval.
WICKET Helm (lbw b Critchley) 52
Derbyshire 261 & 333-3 dec v Middlesex 157 & 329-9 (target 442)
Finally the breakthrough comes for Derbyshire!
Tom Helm is hit on the back leg from Matt Critchley's sharply turning delivery and that's the ninth wicket for the hosts after a partnership of 106.
Tim Murtagh the last man in for Middlesex.
BreakingSURREY BEAT HAMPSHIRE BY 139 RUNS
Surrey (211 & 407-9d) beat Hampshire (147 & 332) by 139 runs
It needed something inspired to dismiss Sam Northeast and it's Ben Foakes who provides it behind the stumps, diving forward one-handed to claim a low catch off the outside edge.
It's Matt Dunn who has done the business and ended a brilliant innings from Northeast, who made 129 in his marathon 254-ball innings.
Good fight shown by Hampshire today, but they've been outplayed over the four days. A deserved opening round win for Surrey at the Oval.
Hanging in there with a runner
Gloucestershire 236 & 370-9 (117 overs) v Glamorgan 526-9 dec
Gloucestershire keeping Glamorgan at bay still with 25 overs to go in the game.
Liam Norwell is out at number 11 batting with a runner as he keeps James Bracey (119 not out) company.
Are the hosts going to escape here after looking set for an innings defeat at one stage today?
They lead by 80 runs...
Tim Cricket-Guy: I'm in Cape Town watching the rain pour down here... ( I'm sure Hampshire wish it would rain).
Not looking likely Tim! Only 25 more overs to bat out!
Six from Tom Helm!
Derbyshire 261 & 333-3 dec v Middlesex 157 & 323-8 (target 442)
Big six from Tom Helm off Matt Critchley takes him to within a run of his half-century.
But, it does bring up a 100-run partnership between himself and James Harris (58 not out) at the other end.
Frustration continues for Derbyshire.
Edwards survives
Surrey 211 & 407-9d v Hampshire 147 & 330-9 (113 overs)
Jade Dernbach gets a whole over at Fidel Edwards, but the West Indian hangs in there, despite seeing a few past his ears and missing a slower ball which struck him on the backside. Eventful stuff.
100 for Luke Wells
Leicestershire 422-9 dec v Sussex 438-8 dec & 233-4
Century time for Sussex opener Luke Wells at Grace Road.
It's grinding to a draw there, but he will be delighted to have stuck around and got himself some valuable time at the crease...
Opta Jim: @sanortheast has claimed his 9th @CountyChamp century since the start of the 2016 campaign; no batsman has posted more in that time. Breeze.
Michael Phillips: Great to see @sanortheast scoring some runs for @hantscricket in only his second game. Hopefully his move to Hants will enhance his England chances.
Are you watching new England selector Ed Smith?
Surrey go fast from both ends
Surrey 211 & 407-9d v Hampshire 147 & 330-9 (112 overs)
Two maidens. It seems Sam Northeast has agreed with Fidel Edwards that he'll take the fast bowling and the tailender the spinner.
But Surrey spot the ruse and bring on Jade Dernbach to replace Amar Virdi. Will it work?
Lucas George: I’m in Greece In bed in a 5 star hotel not well. Come on Middlesex
Get well soon Lucas
Breakthrough time for Glamorgan
Gloucestershire 236 & 362-9 (111.3 overs) v Glamorgan 526-9 dec
A much-needed wicket for Glamorgan at Bristol....
BBC Sport App users may need to tap "View more" to see above Tweet in full...