County Championship final day as it happened

Latest scores available here

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Surrey beat Hampshire by 139 runs despite Sam Northeast (129) century
  2. Yorkshire beat Nottinghamshire by 164 runs; Ben Coad takes 10-130 in match
  3. Derbyshire win a home County Championship match for first time since September 2014
  4. Glamorgan beat Gloucestershire by six wickets in Division Two with late run-chase

Live Reporting

By Adam Williams and Felix Keith

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Well played all

Sam Northeast ton
Getty Images

So that's that for this round.

Some cracking weather throughout and some pretty dramatic games too to match it.

As mentioned, there's not long until we go again at the end of the week.

In the meantime, you can catch up with any of the action you might have missed from today on the Counties section of the BBC Sport website.

Until then - many thanks for being with us from myself, Felix and the rest of the BBC county cricket team.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Coming up next

Cook
PA

The third round of County Championship matches starts on Friday when England players Alastair Cook (Essex), Dawid Malan (Middlesex) and Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire) will be available to make their first appearances of the summer,

As usual, we will have a full radio and text commentary service for you. Here's the full fixture list:

  • Hampshire v Essex, Ageas Bowl
  • Lancashire v Surrey, Old Trafford
  • Somerset v Yorkshire, Taunton
  • Worcestershire v Nottinghamshire, Worcester
  • Leicestershire v Derbyshire, Leicester
  • Middlesex v Glamorgan, Lord's
  • Northamptonshire v Durham, Northampton
  • Sussex v Gloucestershire, Hove

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Close of play scores

Division One:

The Oval: Surrey (211 & 407-9 dec) beat Hampshire (147 & 332) by 139 runs

Emerald Headingley: Yorkshire (256 & 334) beat Nottinghamshire (188 & 238) by 164 runs

Division Two:

Derby: Derbyshire (261 & 333-3 dec) beat Middlesex (157 & 340) by 101 runs

Bristol: Glamorgan (526-9 dec & 85-4) beat Gloucestershire (236 & 372) by six wickets

Leicester: Leicestershire (422-9 dec) drew with Sussex (438-8 dec & 238-4)

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Well, well. There we go then, we did get some late-in-the-day drama in that final game.

That is it then for all the action. Let's round things up and remind you how it all went...

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingGLAMORGAN BEAT GLOUCESTERSHIRE BY SIX WICKETS

Glamorgan (526-9d & 85-4) beat Gloucestershire (236 & 372) by six wickets

They tried their best to mess it up, but they got there in the end - and in some style too.

David Lloyd hits a four and a three before Aneurin Donald clobbers a four and a six to get over the line off Daniel Worrall in the gloom.

It's a big win for Glamorgan in Bristol, which comes on the back of first-innings centuries from Shaun Marsh (111) and Lloyd (119), while Marchant de Lange took eight wickets in the match too.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Northeast gets first ton despite Hants loss

Surrey (211 & 407-9 dec) beat Hampshire (147 & 332) by 139 runs

Northeast
PA

Sam Northeast so nearly led Hampshire to a defiant draw at The Oval as he compiled his maiden century for his new county.

But after being last out for 129, the former Kent captain admitted it was a tough few days for his side as they lost by 139 runs.

"Still the over-riding emotion is disappointment," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"After bowling them out for just over 200 in the first innings, we felt we were in the box seat.

"It just shows what we could've done on a pitch like that today. We came here with high expectations and that hasn't happened, but we've got to bounce back pretty quickly against Essex next week.

"It was nice to get into a bit of rhythm and get the first century for a new county done and dusted," he added.

"It would've been nicer to have done it in a winning cause. But, hopefully there's more to come."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

WICKET Selman (c Bracey b Taylor) 36

Gloucestershire 236 & 372 v Glamorgan 526-9d & 67-4 (target 83)

And another!

Nick Selman goes the way of Kiran Carlson, attempting to clobber a six and failing. James Bracey catches on the boundary. Two wickets in the over for Matt Taylor.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

WICKET Carlson (c Dent b Taylor) 2

Gloucestershire 236 & 372 v Glamorgan 526-9d & 67-3 (target 83)

Kiran Carlson whacks a short one out to the mid-wicket boundary where Gloucestershire skipper Chris Dent grabs it.

Glamorgan are making a big of a meal of this.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Glamorgan need 16 runs off 10 overs

Gloucestershire 236 & 372 v Glamorgan 526-9d & 67-2 (target 83)

Nick Selman (36*) and Kiran Carlson (2*) are edging closer. The light isn't going to come to Gloucestershire's rescue it seems.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Virdi delights in Surrey win

Surrey (211 & 407-9 dec) beat Hampshire (147 & 332) by 139 runs

Amar Virdi
Getty Images

Amar Virdi was among the Surrey bowlers who put in the hard graft to eventually beat Hampshire at The Oval earlier.

The young spinner was thrilled to help his side over the line despite Sam Northeast's defiant ton.

"It was a tough win in the end," he told BBC Radio London. "We really had to grind out today.

"But, playing on wickets like this, you really have to put in the hard shift. We really stuck in there as a unit and that's a win we're really going to enjoy.

Virdi was full of delight as he took 4-79 in Hampshire's second innings, including the prize scalps of Hashim Amla and James Vince.

"Amla's definitely the best wicket I've taken so far," he said. "He's someone I continue to watch on TV and I thought it was going to be hard work getting him out.

"He plays spin so well, but I was lucky the ball kept low and I got my line and pace right.

"It's something I'm going to cherish for the rest of my career."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

All fielders on the boundary

Gloucestershire 236 & 372 v Glamorgan 526-9d & 63-2 (target 83)

Gloucestershire are bowling down the legside intentionally and have every single fielder on the boundary, taking advantage of the lack of fielding restrictions in the County Championship. They're then sauntering in the over breaks to slow things down further.

20 further runs needed for Glamorgan.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Wells digs in but draw wins out

Leicestershire (422-9 dec) drew with Sussex (438-8 dec & 238-4)

It was always going to be a draw at Grace Road on a docile pitch in Division Two.

But Sussex opener Luke Wells took advantage of a chance to spend time in the middle with a century of patience and application against Leicestershire....

Luke Wells

Wells hits ton as Sussex and Leics draw

Sussex and Leicestershire's Division Two match finishes as a draw as the visitors' Luke Wells hits an unbeaten century.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Carlson struck on the head

Gloucestershire 236 & 372 v Glamorgan 526-9d & 58-2 (target 83)

Kiran Carlson is struck on the head by a Daniel Worrall bumper, meaning the physio is out to give the Glamorgan batsman the concussion test.

More precious minutes ticking away for Glamorgan in the fading light...

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

WICKET Marsh (c Roderick b Worrall) 0

Gloucestershire 236 & 372 v Glamorgan 526-9d & 56-2 (target 83)

I did say the word "straightforward" didn't I?

Shaun Marsh is caught down the legside off the bowling of his compatriot Daniel Worrall to go for a duck.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Derbyshire end home win drought

Derbyshire (261 & 333-3 dec) beat Middlesex (157 & 340) by 101 runs

They'll be delight in one part of the East Midlands tonight after Derbyshire finally ended a long wait for a home County Championship victory.

Middlesex took the game deep into the evening session, but in the end, it was a task too far....

Hardus Viljoen

Derbys win first home game since 2014

Derbyshire win their first County Championship match at home since 2014 with victory over Middlesex.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

WICKET Murphy (c Roderick b Taylor) 18

Gloucestershire 236 & 372 v Glamorgan 526-9d & 51-1 (target 83)

A wicket for Gloucestershire! Jack Murphy gloves a short one behind to Gareth Roderick.

Australian international Shaun Marsh comes out to bat, having made a century in the first innings.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Surrey do the business despite Northeast ton

Surrey (211 & 407-9 dec) beat Hampshire (147 & 332) by 139 runs

Surrey's bowlers kept their patience at The Oval to secure a win in their opening game of the season despite the best efforts of Sam Northeast with his maiden century for Hampshire.

Read all about how they did it below....

Amar Virdi

Surrey complete win over Hampshire

Surrey are held up by Sam Northeast's fine century, but eventually beat Hampshire by 139 runs at The Oval.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Looking straightforward

Gloucestershire 236 & 372 v Glamorgan 526-9d & 44-0 (target 83)

At risk of completely jinxing it for Glamorgan, this is looking pretty simple for the away side.

Gloucestershire are bowling a bit short and Nick Selman (21*) and Jack Taylor (17*) look confident and comfortable.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Glamorgan moving along

Gloucestershire 236 & 372 v Glamorgan 526-9d & 30-0 (target 83)

Gloucestershire have not got it right with the ball in the first five overs, with Glamorgan moving along at a run-a-ball.

54 more runs needed.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Last game standing....

So, off to Bristol we go for the last remaining game in this round.

BBC Radio 5 live Sports Extra has also crossed there after Derbyshire's win.

Here we go then for the closing moments. Glamorgan chasing 83 to finish the job.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Dodgy light a worry for Glamorgan?

Gloucestershire 236 & 372 v Glamorgan 526-9d & 22-0 (target 83)

It's a bit gloomy out there in Bristol and Gloucestershire are taking their sweet time over bowling their overs. The umpires have had a word, but could bad light spoil Glamorgan's party?

The bowling has been wayward and Nick Selman and Jack Taylor are helping themselves. 62 more runs needed with 17 overs slated. If they stay out there, surely it'll be a Glamorgan win.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingDERBYSHIRE BEAT MIDDLESEX BY 101 RUNS

Derbyshire 261 & 333-3 dec v Middlesex 157 & 340

All over at Derby and what a moment for the home side!

A first victory in the County Championship on home soil since September 2014. That's 1,307 days in old money.

Duanne Olivier bowls Tim Murtagh to complete the job despite some superb lower-order resistance from Middlesex. James Harris finished unbeaten on 64 at the other end.

Derbyshire win by 101 runs. I think they'll enjoy that one.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Wells the marathon man

Sussex (438-8d & 241-4d) draw with Leicestershire (422-9d)

View more on twitter

Sheer concentration. That's a lot of balls.

BBC Sport app users may need to click 'view more' to see this tweet.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Last hour!

Derbyshire 261 & 333-3 dec v Middlesex 157 & 335-9 (target 442)

Here we go then for the final hour of play at Derby.

Sixty minutes to go or 16 overs, whichever one takes longer to complete.

Derbyshire need just the one ball to get the job done...

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Glamorgan begin their chase

Gloucestershire 236 & 372 v Glamorgan 526-9d & 11-0 (target 83)

So, this could be fun. James Bracey's heroics mean that Glamorgan face a potentially tricky little chase of 83 runs in 21 overs in Bristol.

Jack Murphy and Nick Selman are the openers and they've made it through the first two overs unscathed.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Gloucestershire finally dismissed

Gloucestershire 236 & 372 v Glamorgan 526-9 dec & 1-0 (target 83)

So Gloucestershire were finally all out for 372 in their second innings at Bristol.

Glamorgan now need 83 from 21 overs to take the win.

James Bracey finished unbeaten on 120 for the hosts, a superb effort in his 328-ball stay.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

And then there were two...

But for how much longer?

Derbyshire just a wicket away from winning against Middlesex while Glamorgan will need to chase 83 in 21 overs to beat Gloucestershire.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Shake of hands at Grace Road

Sussex 438-8d & 241-4d (83 overs) v Leicestershire 422-9d

They've called the whole thing off at Grace Road, with Luke Wells unbeaten on 102 for Sussex.

A docile pitch meant wickets were hard to come by. Plenty of positives for both sides though.

View more on twitter

BBC Sport app users may need to click 'view more' to see this tweet.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Surrey's young players step up

Surrey (211 & 407-9d) beat Hampshire (147 & 332) by 139 runs

What will please Surrey the most perhaps is the performances of their young, home-grown players.

Ollie Pope, 20, is the stand-out with a wonderful 145 - his second century in as many games against Hampshire - but 19-year-old Amar Virdi (4-79) dismissed James Vince, Hashim Amla, Rilee Rossouw and Kyle Abbott in the second innings, while Sam Curran, also 19, took 4-39 in the first innings too.

The future - and indeed the rest of this season - looks bright at the Oval.

Amar Virdi
Getty Images

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

WICKET Helm (lbw b Critchley) 52

Derbyshire 261 & 333-3 dec v Middlesex 157 & 329-9 (target 442)

Finally the breakthrough comes for Derbyshire!

Tom Helm is hit on the back leg from Matt Critchley's sharply turning delivery and that's the ninth wicket for the hosts after a partnership of 106.

Tim Murtagh the last man in for Middlesex.

View more on twitter

BBC Sport App users may need to tap "View more" to see above Tweet in full...

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingSURREY BEAT HAMPSHIRE BY 139 RUNS

Surrey (211 & 407-9d) beat Hampshire (147 & 332) by 139 runs

It needed something inspired to dismiss Sam Northeast and it's Ben Foakes who provides it behind the stumps, diving forward one-handed to claim a low catch off the outside edge.

It's Matt Dunn who has done the business and ended a brilliant innings from Northeast, who made 129 in his marathon 254-ball innings.

Good fight shown by Hampshire today, but they've been outplayed over the four days. A deserved opening round win for Surrey at the Oval.

View more on twitter

BBC Sport app users may need to click 'view more' to see Surrey's winning moment above.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hanging in there with a runner

Gloucestershire 236 & 370-9 (117 overs) v Glamorgan 526-9 dec

Gloucestershire keeping Glamorgan at bay still with 25 overs to go in the game.

Liam Norwell is out at number 11 batting with a runner as he keeps James Bracey (119 not out) company.

Are the hosts going to escape here after looking set for an innings defeat at one stage today?

They lead by 80 runs...

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Where are you watching/listening?

Tweet via #bbccricket

Tim Cricket-Guy: I'm in Cape Town watching the rain pour down here... ( I'm sure Hampshire wish it would rain).

Not looking likely Tim! Only 25 more overs to bat out!

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Six from Tom Helm!

Derbyshire 261 & 333-3 dec v Middlesex 157 & 323-8 (target 442)

Big six from Tom Helm off Matt Critchley takes him to within a run of his half-century.

But, it does bring up a 100-run partnership between himself and James Harris (58 not out) at the other end.

Frustration continues for Derbyshire.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Edwards survives

Surrey 211 & 407-9d v Hampshire 147 & 330-9 (113 overs)

Jade Dernbach gets a whole over at Fidel Edwards, but the West Indian hangs in there, despite seeing a few past his ears and missing a slower ball which struck him on the backside. Eventful stuff.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

100 for Luke Wells

Leicestershire 422-9 dec v Sussex 438-8 dec & 233-4

Century time for Sussex opener Luke Wells at Grace Road.

It's grinding to a draw there, but he will be delighted to have stuck around and got himself some valuable time at the crease...

View more on twitter

BBC Sport App users may need to tap "View more" to see above Tweet in full...

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

Tweet via #bbccricket

Opta Jim: @sanortheast has claimed his 9th @CountyChamp century since the start of the 2016 campaign; no batsman has posted more in that time. Breeze.

Michael Phillips: Great to see @sanortheast scoring some runs for @hantscricket in only his second game. Hopefully his move to Hants will enhance his England chances.

Are you watching new England selector Ed Smith?

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Surrey go fast from both ends

Surrey 211 & 407-9d v Hampshire 147 & 330-9 (112 overs)

Two maidens. It seems Sam Northeast has agreed with Fidel Edwards that he'll take the fast bowling and the tailender the spinner.

But Surrey spot the ruse and bring on Jade Dernbach to replace Amar Virdi. Will it work?

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Where are you watching/listening?

Tweet via #bbccricket

Lucas George: I’m in Greece In bed in a 5 star hotel not well. Come on Middlesex

Get well soon Lucas

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Breakthrough time for Glamorgan

Gloucestershire 236 & 362-9 (111.3 overs) v Glamorgan 526-9 dec

A much-needed wicket for Glamorgan at Bristol....

View more on twitter

BBC Sport App users may need to tap "View more" to see above Tweet in full...

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top