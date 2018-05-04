County Championship - Wickets tumble at Chelmsford

Well, that's been quite some day.

With so many comings and goings between Essex and Yorkshire at Chelmsford - where 22 wickets fell in the day - it was easy to overlook that there were seven other games going on.

MarcusTrescothick and Somerset team-mate George Bartlett, and Surrey's Rory Burns made centuries in Division One - although Trescothick suffered a broken metatarsal late in his innings against Lancashire.

Sam Cook took five wickets as Yorkshire were all out for just 50 in their first innings before fighting back, but although Darren Stevens and Timm van der Gugten claimed six victims each in Cardiff. Sussex's Ollie Robinson had the day's best return of 7-58 against Middlesex.

