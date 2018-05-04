County Championship - Wickets tumble at Chelmsford

With so many comings and goings between Essex and Yorkshire at Chelmsford - where 22 wickets fell in the day - it was easy to overlook that there were seven other games going on.
MarcusTrescothick and Somerset team-mate George Bartlett, and Surrey's Rory Burns made centuries in Division One - although Trescothick suffered a broken metatarsal late in his innings against Lancashire.
Sam Cook took five wickets as Yorkshire were all out for just 50 in their first innings before fighting back, but although Darren Stevens and Timm van der Gugten claimed six victims each in Cardiff. Sussex's Ollie Robinson had the day's best return of 7-58 against Middlesex.
Thanks for your company throughout the day. We'll be back with you from 10:30 BST tomorrow morning with another exhilarating day in prospect.
Close of play scores
Division One
Yorkshire 50 & 161-2 v Essex 142
Somerset 321-5 v Lancashire
Nottinghamshire 302 v Hampshire 70-3
Surrey 278-4 v Worcestershire
Division Two
Leicestershire 301-4 v Durham
Glamorgan 94 v Kent 163-9
Middlesex 230 v Sussex 60-4
Derbyshire 318 v Warwickshire 375-6 (day two)
Patel puts Nottinghamshire in charge against Hampshire
Nottinghamshire 302 v Hampshire 70-3 (26 overs)
Samit Patel's attacking 73 off 92 balls and Riki Wessels' 54 were the backbone of Nottinghamshire's innings as the hosts recovered from 23-3 to post a total of 302.
Patel and Ross Taylor (47) shared a crucial 95-run fourth-wicket partnership before the latter was run out on a tricky pitch at Trent Bridge.
Hampshire regularly took wickets to put a dent in Notts' attempt to find consistency in their batting with Fidel Edwards finishing with figures of 4-84.
England bowler Stuart Broad, having scored a quickfire 33, impressed with the ball picking up two early wickets as the visitors closed on 70-3, still trailing by 232 runs.
Stevens and Van der Gugten star in Cardiff
Glamorgan 94 v Kent 163-9 (43 overs)
Nineteen wickets tumbled in Cardiff on day one of the match between Kent and Glamorgan as Darren Stevens and Timm van der Gugten took six each.
After a wicketless opening session, Stevens triggered an almighty collapse after the lunch break as Glamorgan went from 57-0 to 94 all out, with the veteran Kent bowler finishing with figures of 6-26 and Matt Henry 4-31.
The visitors struggled in reply, with Van der Gugten's own six-wicket haul reducing Kent to 163-9 at the end of the day, giving them a slender lead of 69 with one wicket of their first innings left.
Yorkshire stage 'amazing' turnaround
Yorkshire 50 & 161-2 (31 overs) v Essex 142
Glenn Speller
BBC Essex sport
An amazing day of cricket which started with Yorkshire
winning the toss and batting in what seemed friendly conditions. It quickly
became apparent that wasn’t the case as the visitors were reduced to 9-3,
22-5 and 50 all out.
Sam Cook, Peter Siddle and Jamie Porter put the ball in the
right place and the Yorkshire batsmen obliged with Cook taking the prize wicket
of Joe Root, first ball, as part of his 5-28.
Essex found batting almost as difficult but a 92-run lead
looked more than handy, given what had gone before, but credit must go to Yorkshire for
fighting back.
Pushing Johnny Bairstow up the order to open was a positive
move and his 50, along with Harry Brook’s unbeaten 57 - the highest score of the day - has possibly made it their
day.
There aren’t many times you are bowled out for 50 but still come out
on top!
FOR HARRY BROOK
Yorkshire 50 & 152-2 (29 overs) v Essex 142
Harry Brook collects two runs off Jamie Porter to reach a well-played half-century from just 46 balls. It's his first in Championship cricket, and he's shown a cool head in difficult circumstances. The White Rose county lead by 60 with eight wickets standing.
Robinson shines at Hove
Middlesex 230 v Sussex 60-4 (21 overs)
It was a good day for bowlers at Hove, with Ollie Robinson claiming 7-58 for Sussex and Middlesex were bowled out for 230.
England's Dawid Malan, the Middlesex skipper, was among his victims, lbw for 13, but a mature unbeaten 84 by Max Holden enabled the visitors to at least collect one batting point.
Sussex found batting no easier in reply as Tim Murtagh and James Harris picked up two wickets each, the latter bowling Luke Wright for nine late on, prompting Sussex to send in Danny Briggs as nightwatchman.
Colly's decision turns sour
Leicestershire 301-4 (96 overs) v Durham
Martin Emmerson
BBC Newcastle
It's been
Leicestershire's day on day one of their County Championship match against
Durham in Chester-le-Street.
Durham skipper Paul
Collingwood put them in in the belief the wicket would do a bit - but it didn't
and it turned into a long day for his bowlers.
It wasn't until the half-way point that the first wicket fell when Paul Horton departed for 75, cutting a
slow bouncer from Nathan Rimmington to Cameron Steel at point.
By then he'd put on 146
with Michael Carberry, who would eventually fall for 73. It's the Foxes'
highest first- wicket stand in the championship against Durham. The previous
best was 101, set in 2004.
Mark Cosgrove also
helped himself to a half century, finishing the day on 66 not out in glorious sunshine.
Injury blow for Tresco
We mentioned earlier on how Marcus Trescothick suffered an injury in the latter stages of his century against Lancashire at Old Trafford. A fracture has been confirmed at a local hospital - but there is no prognosis yet as to how long the former England opener will be out of action.
Warwickshire enjoyed a productive day at Edgbaston adding 353 runs to their overnight 32-1 for the loss of five wickets. Nightwatchman Chris Wright survived beyond lunch for 72 after Will Rhodes (50) went during the morning session.
Ian Bell missed out on a big score when he fell for 44, but Jonathan Trott (76) added 157 with Matt Lamb before he became leg-spinner Matt Critchley's third victim.
Lamb reached the close on 79 not out, with his side 57 ahead, but they will need to score 25 from the first two overs on day three to secure a fifth batting point.
Brook holds on for Yorkshire
Yorkshire 50 & 122-2 (24 overs) v Essex 142
Seven overs remain at Chelmsford, and Harry Brook and Cheteshwar Pujara are fighting to see out the day for Yorkshire, who are 30 runs ahead. Having made a three-ball duck earlier in the day, Brook has a six and four fours in his 33, with India Test batsman Pujara 11 not out at the other end. Jamie Porter and Simon Harmer, Essex's leading wicket-takers in last summer's title triumph, are bowling in tandem.
Somerset on top at Old Trafford
Somerset 321-5 (96 overs) v Lancashire
There's a 22-year age gap between them but Marcus Trescothick and George Bartlett had a day to remember as Somerset seized the initiative against Lancashire.
Trescothick made exactly 100 and Bartlett 110 - his maiden first-class century - but the former ended the day in a local x-ray department after injuring an ankle near the end of his innings.
Somerset lost Steven Davies, caught behind down the leg-side off Jordan Clark from the day's final delivery, but Tom Abell will resume his innings on Saturday with 48 to his name.
Jimmy Anderson, playing his first Championship game of the summer, bowled 19 wicketless overs at a cost of 70 overs and for once, it was his hairstyle - now bleached - that attracted attention.
WICKET Trott (b Critchley) 76
Derbyshire 318 v Warwickshire 363-6 (103 overs)
Jonathan Trott goes just five overs from the end of day two at Edgbaston after a partnership of 157 with Matt Lamb. It's a well-flighted delivery by spinner Matt Critchley and Trott plays over the top of it as he tries to work the ball to leg.
He'll be disappointed to have missed out on a century, but Warwickshire are 45 ahead and Lamb is still there on 75 not out.
Surrey opener Rory Burns batted through the day to finish unbeaten on 137 as he dominated much of the play on day one against Worcestershire.
England opener Mark Stoneman was earlier unable to get runs under his belt as he was run out attempting a quick single.
Pears captain Joe Leach then dismissed Scott Borthwick and Ravi Patel in identical fashion, as they feathered behind, after lunch to help the visitors fight back.
But Burns remained in control, and despite taking his time, he complied his first century of the season to put his side in a commanding position at stumps.
WICKET Lyth (c Harmer b Siddle) 27
Yorkshire 50 & 98-2 (17 overs) v Essex 142
Yorkshire are in front at Chelmsford but the 22nd wicket of the day falls as Adam Lyth is caught off Peter Siddle. Simon Harmer takes the ball at the second or third attempt Lyth waits for the umpire to confirm his dismissal.
Siddle has 2-21 from four overs as Cheteshwar Pujara comes out ahead of Joe Root to join Harry Brook.
James Vince's tough innings comes to an end are he trapped lbw by Luke Fletcher having managed to score just five runs off 26 balls.
It has not been a good day for England batsmen...Jonny Bairstow's second innings aside.
WICKET Bairstow (b Siddle) 50
Yorkshire 50 & 77-1 (14.3 overs) v Essex 142
That's a big disappointment for Yorkshire. Jonny Bairstow tries to clout Peter Siddle through the off-side but is not in control of the stroke and the ball nips back to bowl him. Harry Brook, who opened in the first innings, comes out to join Adam Lyth.
There are still 16 overs remaining and they could be key to Yorkshire's chances in this game - they can't afford another collapse like the one during the morning session.
WICKET Weatherley (c Taylor b Broad) 12
Nottinghamshire 302 v Hampshire 17-2 (9.3 overs)
Stuart Broad strikes again! Joe Weatherley edges the England bowler towards the slips and Ross Taylor takes three attempts before managing to cling on to the ball.
Hampshire in all sorts of trouble at Trent Bridge as the day draws to a close.
What a topsy turvy day at Chelmsford. Jonny Bairstow, pressed into service by a second-innings opener by Yorkshire, races to a 42-ball fifty by jabbing the ball to the third-man boundary off Peter Siddle. Suddenly, the visitors are only 15 behind and right in what has effectively become a one-innings contest against the defending champions.
WICKET Bartlett (c Livingstone b Mennie) 110
Somerset 294-4 (86.3 overs) v Lancashire
An important wicket for Lancashire at Old Trafford as George Bartlett goes after compiling a maiden first-class century as Liam Livingstone takes a superb slip catch. He hit a six and 13 fours and put on 79 with Tom Abell, who has now been joined by Steven Davies.
Tresco goes for x-ray
Somerset 294-3 (86 overs) v Lancashire
He made a century earlier in the day at Old Trafford, but Marcus Trescothick is now in hospital. Let's hope the injury isn't anything serious.
Leicestershire have advanced to 259-4 against Durham at the Riverside with Mark Cosgrove four runs short of a half-century. Ned Eckersley was the last man to go, lbw to Barry McCarthy for nine.
Seamer Tim Murtagh has disposed of both Sussex openers at Hove, with the home side 12-2 in reply to Middlesex's 230 all out.
On day two at Edgbaston, Warwickshire have taken the lead against Derbyshire, moving on to 324-5, with Jonathan Trott 59 not and Matt Lamb on 56. Their stand is now worth 118.
Vince begins watchfully
Nottinghamshire 302 v Hampshire 13-1 (7 overs)
England batsman James Vince has begun his innings at Trent Bridge watchfully, taking just two singles off 14 balls so far.
With his other national teammates struggling with the bat across the country, a good score for Vince could help solidify his place in the line-up ahead of this summer.
Yorkshire look to clear deficit
Yorkshire 50 & 53-0 (11 overs) v Essex 142
Yorkshire need less than 11 overs to beat their first-innings score - and they do it with all 10 wickets intact, which is quite remarkable given events at Chelmsford earlier today. Jonny Bairstow has made 39 off 35 balls, with a six and five fours, and Adam Lyth, on 10, is seemingly content to play second fiddle at the other end. The Essex lead is now just 35 runs.
Tour match update
It's been a good day so far for the Pakistan tourists at Wantage Road. They've bowled out Northamptonshire for 259, with Shadab Khan returning figures of 6-77. Adam Rossington top-scored for the county side with 90, an innings which featured two sixes and eight fours.
Remember you can listen to commentary on that match by clicking the appropriate promo link at the top of this page.
With Somerset going well against Lancashire, here's one of their former captains talking about the new challenge awaiting him as Australia's head coach.
Respect worth more than gold - Langer
New Australia head coach Justin Langer says respect on and off the field is "worth more than all the gold in the world".
From Adrian Hearn: "42-year-old Marcus Trescothick hit 100 for Somerset against Lancashire
42-year-old Darren Stevens took 6-26 for Kent against Glamorgan
Brilliant to see the veterans showing they can still do it! #bbccricket"
Golden oldies, the pair of them.
WICKET Adams (c Moores b Broad) 0
Nottinghamshire 302 v Hampshire 0-1 (2 overs)
Stuart Broad makes an instant breakthrough in his opening over as a sharp delivery leaps up on Jimmy Adams and clips his glove on the way through to wicketkeeper Tom Moores.
Great start for the England bowler and Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.
FOR GEORGE BARTLETT
Somerset 276-3 (78.4 overs) v Lancashire
There is a moment 20-year-old George Bartlett won't forget - a boundary off Jordan Clark and he reaches a maiden Championship century from 189 balls.
He has hit a six and 12 fours in total, not bad for a player whose highest first-class score prior to this game was 39. Tom Abell has 30 at the other end and they have so far added 61 for the fourth wicket.
When your team was bowled out for 50 earlier in the day, most openers might opt for a little circumspection second time around. But having been pressed into service as an opener, Jonny Bairstow makes an early statement of intent - he will do it his way.
The England wicketkeeper smashes a lofted four straight down the ground off Sam Cook and in the seam bowler's next over despatches him for a six and four over mid-off.
Another boundary follows off Jamie Porter and just like that, Bairstow is 26 not out - Yorkshire's highest score in the match. Can he keep it going?
Burns moves Surrey into strong position.
Surrey 243-4 (82 overs) v Worcestershire
Mark Church
BBC Radio London commentator
This has been a very good effort from the captain.
Watchful, compact and leading from the front, Burns has illustrated his
international credentials once again.
A 125 run partnership with Ben Foakes who was caught
behind off Ed Bernard for 72, has moved Surrey into a strong position on the
first day.
FOR JONATHAN TROTT
Derbyshire 318 v Warwickshire 290-5 (84 overs)
A single off Duanne Olivier carries Jonathan Trott to a 78-ball half-century. It's a welcome return to form by the former England batsman, who followed an unbeaten 111 against Durham MCCU with scores of 15, 4 and 4 in his three previous Championship innings. He and Matt Lamb have so far put on 81 and the Bears are well on their way to a first-innings lead.
Robinson finishes off Middlesex
Middlesex 230 v Sussex
Max Holden is left high and dry on 84 not out as Middlesex are finally all out against Sussex at Hove. Ollie Robinson bowls last man Tom Barber to finish with superb figures of 7-58. It's not a career-best, but he won't care about that - and neither will his team, who will now look to bat well and establish a healthy lead.
WICKET Ball (b Dawson) 11
Nottinghamshire 302 (69.3 overs)
Liam Dawson wraps up Nottinghamshire's innings as Jake Ball attempts to send the spinner into the stratosphere but misses the ball and is bowled.
Hampshire will face 24 overs this evening, with the change in innings.
Yorkshire look to Bairstow
Yorkshire 50 & 3-0 (1 over) v Essex 142
Here's a turn-up. Yorkshire have sent Jonny Bairstow out to open with Adam Lyth in place of Harry Brook in their second innings.
He's done the job for England in limited-overs cricket, but given that he was out for seven in their first knock earlier today, this is a tough assignment. He faces three balls in Jamie Porter's over without scoring.
WICKET Foakes (c Cox b Barnard) 72
Surrey 225-4 (73 overs) v Worcestershire
Ben Foakes nibbles at a fuller ball from Ed Barnard and only manages to feather the ball behind to wicketkeeper Ben Cox.
Brings to an end Foakes and Burns' 125-run fourth-wicket partnership, which has helped Surrey consolidate their position on day one at the Oval.
Gurney takes Notts past 300
Nottinghamshire 301-9 (69 overs) v Hampshire
Harry Gurney whips Kyle Abbott away for a pair of boundaries to take Nottinghamshire past 300 and bring up their third batting bonus point.
Gurney's partnership with Jake Ball has moved on 26 runs, are Hampshire continue to search for that final wicket and get themselves out in the middle batting as soon as possible.
Earlier on, we asked you to nominate a top six to bat for England in the first Test against Pakistan later this month. Given Rory Burns' century against Worcestershire, maybe it's not a bad shout - but we're not sure about numbers 1, 3, 4 and 6 based on today's form. What do you think?
Jonathan Trott is batting well for Warwickshire at Edgbaston the day after confirming he is to retire at the end of the season. He has made an unbeaten 44 in a total of 276-5, replying to Derbyshire's 318 all out.
Middlesex have reached 224-9 on day one against Sussex at Hove, where Max Holden is 78 not out, but Tim Murtagh is gone now, caught off George Garton for 26.
Kent are trying to stabilise their innings against Glamorgan at Sophia Gardens with Joe Denly and Zak Crawley together. The visitors are 47-3 in reply to Glamorgan's 94 all out.
Leicestershire have added 17 without loss since tea against Durham, moving on to 220-3 with Mark Cosgrove 23 not out and Ned Eckersley on five.
Patel puts Nottinghamshire in charge against Hampshire
Nottinghamshire 302 v Hampshire 70-3 (26 overs)
Samit Patel's attacking 73 off 92 balls and Riki Wessels' 54 were the backbone of Nottinghamshire's innings as the hosts recovered from 23-3 to post a total of 302.
Patel and Ross Taylor (47) shared a crucial 95-run fourth-wicket partnership before the latter was run out on a tricky pitch at Trent Bridge.
Hampshire regularly took wickets to put a dent in Notts' attempt to find consistency in their batting with Fidel Edwards finishing with figures of 4-84.
England bowler Stuart Broad, having scored a quickfire 33, impressed with the ball picking up two early wickets as the visitors closed on 70-3, still trailing by 232 runs.
Stevens and Van der Gugten star in Cardiff
Glamorgan 94 v Kent 163-9 (43 overs)
Nineteen wickets tumbled in Cardiff on day one of the match between Kent and Glamorgan as Darren Stevens and Timm van der Gugten took six each.
After a wicketless opening session, Stevens triggered an almighty collapse after the lunch break as Glamorgan went from 57-0 to 94 all out, with the veteran Kent bowler finishing with figures of 6-26 and Matt Henry 4-31.
The visitors struggled in reply, with Van der Gugten's own six-wicket haul reducing Kent to 163-9 at the end of the day, giving them a slender lead of 69 with one wicket of their first innings left.
Yorkshire stage 'amazing' turnaround
Yorkshire 50 & 161-2 (31 overs) v Essex 142
Glenn Speller
BBC Essex sport
An amazing day of cricket which started with Yorkshire winning the toss and batting in what seemed friendly conditions. It quickly became apparent that wasn’t the case as the visitors were reduced to 9-3, 22-5 and 50 all out.
Sam Cook, Peter Siddle and Jamie Porter put the ball in the right place and the Yorkshire batsmen obliged with Cook taking the prize wicket of Joe Root, first ball, as part of his 5-28.
Essex found batting almost as difficult but a 92-run lead looked more than handy, given what had gone before, but credit must go to Yorkshire for fighting back.
Pushing Johnny Bairstow up the order to open was a positive move and his 50, along with Harry Brook’s unbeaten 57 - the highest score of the day - has possibly made it their day.
There aren’t many times you are bowled out for 50 but still come out on top!
FOR HARRY BROOK
Yorkshire 50 & 152-2 (29 overs) v Essex 142
Harry Brook collects two runs off Jamie Porter to reach a well-played half-century from just 46 balls. It's his first in Championship cricket, and he's shown a cool head in difficult circumstances. The White Rose county lead by 60 with eight wickets standing.
Robinson shines at Hove
Middlesex 230 v Sussex 60-4 (21 overs)
It was a good day for bowlers at Hove, with Ollie Robinson claiming 7-58 for Sussex and Middlesex were bowled out for 230.
England's Dawid Malan, the Middlesex skipper, was among his victims, lbw for 13, but a mature unbeaten 84 by Max Holden enabled the visitors to at least collect one batting point.
Sussex found batting no easier in reply as Tim Murtagh and James Harris picked up two wickets each, the latter bowling Luke Wright for nine late on, prompting Sussex to send in Danny Briggs as nightwatchman.
Colly's decision turns sour
Leicestershire 301-4 (96 overs) v Durham
Martin Emmerson
BBC Newcastle
It's been Leicestershire's day on day one of their County Championship match against Durham in Chester-le-Street.
Durham skipper Paul Collingwood put them in in the belief the wicket would do a bit - but it didn't and it turned into a long day for his bowlers.
It wasn't until the half-way point that the first wicket fell when Paul Horton departed for 75, cutting a slow bouncer from Nathan Rimmington to Cameron Steel at point.
By then he'd put on 146 with Michael Carberry, who would eventually fall for 73. It's the Foxes' highest first- wicket stand in the championship against Durham. The previous best was 101, set in 2004.
Mark Cosgrove also helped himself to a half century, finishing the day on 66 not out in glorious sunshine.
Injury blow for Tresco
We mentioned earlier on how Marcus Trescothick suffered an injury in the latter stages of his century against Lancashire at Old Trafford. A fracture has been confirmed at a local hospital - but there is no prognosis yet as to how long the former England opener will be out of action.
Bears build lead against Derbyshire
Derbyshire 318 v Warwickshire 375-6 (108 overs)
Warwickshire enjoyed a productive day at Edgbaston adding 353 runs to their overnight 32-1 for the loss of five wickets. Nightwatchman Chris Wright survived beyond lunch for 72 after Will Rhodes (50) went during the morning session.
Ian Bell missed out on a big score when he fell for 44, but Jonathan Trott (76) added 157 with Matt Lamb before he became leg-spinner Matt Critchley's third victim.
Lamb reached the close on 79 not out, with his side 57 ahead, but they will need to score 25 from the first two overs on day three to secure a fifth batting point.
Brook holds on for Yorkshire
Yorkshire 50 & 122-2 (24 overs) v Essex 142
Seven overs remain at Chelmsford, and Harry Brook and Cheteshwar Pujara are fighting to see out the day for Yorkshire, who are 30 runs ahead. Having made a three-ball duck earlier in the day, Brook has a six and four fours in his 33, with India Test batsman Pujara 11 not out at the other end. Jamie Porter and Simon Harmer, Essex's leading wicket-takers in last summer's title triumph, are bowling in tandem.
Somerset on top at Old Trafford
Somerset 321-5 (96 overs) v Lancashire
There's a 22-year age gap between them but Marcus Trescothick and George Bartlett had a day to remember as Somerset seized the initiative against Lancashire.
Trescothick made exactly 100 and Bartlett 110 - his maiden first-class century - but the former ended the day in a local x-ray department after injuring an ankle near the end of his innings.
Somerset lost Steven Davies, caught behind down the leg-side off Jordan Clark from the day's final delivery, but Tom Abell will resume his innings on Saturday with 48 to his name.
Jimmy Anderson, playing his first Championship game of the summer, bowled 19 wicketless overs at a cost of 70 overs and for once, it was his hairstyle - now bleached - that attracted attention.
WICKET Trott (b Critchley) 76
Derbyshire 318 v Warwickshire 363-6 (103 overs)
Jonathan Trott goes just five overs from the end of day two at Edgbaston after a partnership of 157 with Matt Lamb. It's a well-flighted delivery by spinner Matt Critchley and Trott plays over the top of it as he tries to work the ball to leg.
He'll be disappointed to have missed out on a century, but Warwickshire are 45 ahead and Lamb is still there on 75 not out.
Burns rules the roost at the Oval
Surrey 278-4 (96 overs) v Worcestershire
Surrey opener Rory Burns batted through the day to finish unbeaten on 137 as he dominated much of the play on day one against Worcestershire.
England opener Mark Stoneman was earlier unable to get runs under his belt as he was run out attempting a quick single.
Pears captain Joe Leach then dismissed Scott Borthwick and Ravi Patel in identical fashion, as they feathered behind, after lunch to help the visitors fight back.
But Burns remained in control, and despite taking his time, he complied his first century of the season to put his side in a commanding position at stumps.
WICKET Lyth (c Harmer b Siddle) 27
Yorkshire 50 & 98-2 (17 overs) v Essex 142
Yorkshire are in front at Chelmsford but the 22nd wicket of the day falls as Adam Lyth is caught off Peter Siddle. Simon Harmer takes the ball at the second or third attempt Lyth waits for the umpire to confirm his dismissal.
Siddle has 2-21 from four overs as Cheteshwar Pujara comes out ahead of Joe Root to join Harry Brook.
WICKET Vince (lbw Fletcher) 5
Nottinghamshire 302 v Hampshire 23-3 (12.3 overs)
James Vince's tough innings comes to an end are he trapped lbw by Luke Fletcher having managed to score just five runs off 26 balls.
It has not been a good day for England batsmen...Jonny Bairstow's second innings aside.
WICKET Bairstow (b Siddle) 50
Yorkshire 50 & 77-1 (14.3 overs) v Essex 142
That's a big disappointment for Yorkshire. Jonny Bairstow tries to clout Peter Siddle through the off-side but is not in control of the stroke and the ball nips back to bowl him. Harry Brook, who opened in the first innings, comes out to join Adam Lyth.
There are still 16 overs remaining and they could be key to Yorkshire's chances in this game - they can't afford another collapse like the one during the morning session.
WICKET Weatherley (c Taylor b Broad) 12
Nottinghamshire 302 v Hampshire 17-2 (9.3 overs)
Stuart Broad strikes again! Joe Weatherley edges the England bowler towards the slips and Ross Taylor takes three attempts before managing to cling on to the ball.
Hampshire in all sorts of trouble at Trent Bridge as the day draws to a close.
FOR JONNY BAIRSTOW
Yorkshire 50 & 77-0 (14.2 overs) v Essex 142
What a topsy turvy day at Chelmsford. Jonny Bairstow, pressed into service by a second-innings opener by Yorkshire, races to a 42-ball fifty by jabbing the ball to the third-man boundary off Peter Siddle. Suddenly, the visitors are only 15 behind and right in what has effectively become a one-innings contest against the defending champions.
WICKET Bartlett (c Livingstone b Mennie) 110
Somerset 294-4 (86.3 overs) v Lancashire
An important wicket for Lancashire at Old Trafford as George Bartlett goes after compiling a maiden first-class century as Liam Livingstone takes a superb slip catch. He hit a six and 13 fours and put on 79 with Tom Abell, who has now been joined by Steven Davies.
Tresco goes for x-ray
Somerset 294-3 (86 overs) v Lancashire
He made a century earlier in the day at Old Trafford, but Marcus Trescothick is now in hospital. Let's hope the injury isn't anything serious.
Glamorgan are fighting back with the ball after being dismissed for just 94 by Kent. The visitors are 115-5 in reply, with Timm van der Gugten having taken 4-27 so far for the Welsh county.
Leicestershire have advanced to 259-4 against Durham at the Riverside with Mark Cosgrove four runs short of a half-century. Ned Eckersley was the last man to go, lbw to Barry McCarthy for nine.
Seamer Tim Murtagh has disposed of both Sussex openers at Hove, with the home side 12-2 in reply to Middlesex's 230 all out.
On day two at Edgbaston, Warwickshire have taken the lead against Derbyshire, moving on to 324-5, with Jonathan Trott 59 not and Matt Lamb on 56. Their stand is now worth 118.
Vince begins watchfully
Nottinghamshire 302 v Hampshire 13-1 (7 overs)
England batsman James Vince has begun his innings at Trent Bridge watchfully, taking just two singles off 14 balls so far.
With his other national teammates struggling with the bat across the country, a good score for Vince could help solidify his place in the line-up ahead of this summer.
Yorkshire look to clear deficit
Yorkshire 50 & 53-0 (11 overs) v Essex 142
Yorkshire need less than 11 overs to beat their first-innings score - and they do it with all 10 wickets intact, which is quite remarkable given events at Chelmsford earlier today. Jonny Bairstow has made 39 off 35 balls, with a six and five fours, and Adam Lyth, on 10, is seemingly content to play second fiddle at the other end. The Essex lead is now just 35 runs.
It's been a good day so far for the Pakistan tourists at Wantage Road. They've bowled out Northamptonshire for 259, with Shadab Khan returning figures of 6-77. Adam Rossington top-scored for the county side with 90, an innings which featured two sixes and eight fours.
With Somerset going well against Lancashire, here's one of their former captains talking about the new challenge awaiting him as Australia's head coach.
42-year-old Marcus Trescothick hit 100 for Somerset against Lancashire 42-year-old Darren Stevens took 6-26 for Kent against Glamorgan Brilliant to see the veterans showing they can still do it! #bbccricket
Golden oldies, the pair of them.
WICKET Adams (c Moores b Broad) 0
Nottinghamshire 302 v Hampshire 0-1 (2 overs)
Stuart Broad makes an instant breakthrough in his opening over as a sharp delivery leaps up on Jimmy Adams and clips his glove on the way through to wicketkeeper Tom Moores.
Great start for the England bowler and Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.
FOR GEORGE BARTLETT
Somerset 276-3 (78.4 overs) v Lancashire
There is a moment 20-year-old George Bartlett won't forget - a boundary off Jordan Clark and he reaches a maiden Championship century from 189 balls.
He has hit a six and 12 fours in total, not bad for a player whose highest first-class score prior to this game was 39. Tom Abell has 30 at the other end and they have so far added 61 for the fourth wicket.
Bairstow makes bold start
Yorkshire 50 & 34-0 (6.4 overs) v Essex 142
When your team was bowled out for 50 earlier in the day, most openers might opt for a little circumspection second time around. But having been pressed into service as an opener, Jonny Bairstow makes an early statement of intent - he will do it his way.
The England wicketkeeper smashes a lofted four straight down the ground off Sam Cook and in the seam bowler's next over despatches him for a six and four over mid-off.
Another boundary follows off Jamie Porter and just like that, Bairstow is 26 not out - Yorkshire's highest score in the match. Can he keep it going?
Burns moves Surrey into strong position.
Surrey 243-4 (82 overs) v Worcestershire
Mark Church
BBC Radio London commentator
This has been a very good effort from the captain. Watchful, compact and leading from the front, Burns has illustrated his international credentials once again.
A 125 run partnership with Ben Foakes who was caught behind off Ed Bernard for 72, has moved Surrey into a strong position on the first day.
FOR JONATHAN TROTT
Derbyshire 318 v Warwickshire 290-5 (84 overs)
A single off Duanne Olivier carries Jonathan Trott to a 78-ball half-century. It's a welcome return to form by the former England batsman, who followed an unbeaten 111 against Durham MCCU with scores of 15, 4 and 4 in his three previous Championship innings. He and Matt Lamb have so far put on 81 and the Bears are well on their way to a first-innings lead.
Robinson finishes off Middlesex
Middlesex 230 v Sussex
Max Holden is left high and dry on 84 not out as Middlesex are finally all out against Sussex at Hove. Ollie Robinson bowls last man Tom Barber to finish with superb figures of 7-58. It's not a career-best, but he won't care about that - and neither will his team, who will now look to bat well and establish a healthy lead.
WICKET Ball (b Dawson) 11
Nottinghamshire 302 (69.3 overs)
Liam Dawson wraps up Nottinghamshire's innings as Jake Ball attempts to send the spinner into the stratosphere but misses the ball and is bowled.
Hampshire will face 24 overs this evening, with the change in innings.
Yorkshire look to Bairstow
Yorkshire 50 & 3-0 (1 over) v Essex 142
Here's a turn-up. Yorkshire have sent Jonny Bairstow out to open with Adam Lyth in place of Harry Brook in their second innings.
He's done the job for England in limited-overs cricket, but given that he was out for seven in their first knock earlier today, this is a tough assignment. He faces three balls in Jamie Porter's over without scoring.
WICKET Foakes (c Cox b Barnard) 72
Surrey 225-4 (73 overs) v Worcestershire
Ben Foakes nibbles at a fuller ball from Ed Barnard and only manages to feather the ball behind to wicketkeeper Ben Cox.
Brings to an end Foakes and Burns' 125-run fourth-wicket partnership, which has helped Surrey consolidate their position on day one at the Oval.
Gurney takes Notts past 300
Nottinghamshire 301-9 (69 overs) v Hampshire
Harry Gurney whips Kyle Abbott away for a pair of boundaries to take Nottinghamshire past 300 and bring up their third batting bonus point.
Gurney's partnership with Jake Ball has moved on 26 runs, are Hampshire continue to search for that final wicket and get themselves out in the middle batting as soon as possible.
Earlier on, we asked you to nominate a top six to bat for England in the first Test against Pakistan later this month. Given Rory Burns' century against Worcestershire, maybe it's not a bad shout - but we're not sure about numbers 1, 3, 4 and 6 based on today's form. What do you think?
Jonathan Trott is batting well for Warwickshire at Edgbaston the day after confirming he is to retire at the end of the season. He has made an unbeaten 44 in a total of 276-5, replying to Derbyshire's 318 all out.
Middlesex have reached 224-9 on day one against Sussex at Hove, where Max Holden is 78 not out, but Tim Murtagh is gone now, caught off George Garton for 26.
Kent are trying to stabilise their innings against Glamorgan at Sophia Gardens with Joe Denly and Zak Crawley together. The visitors are 47-3 in reply to Glamorgan's 94 all out.
Leicestershire have added 17 without loss since tea against Durham, moving on to 220-3 with Mark Cosgrove 23 not out and Ned Eckersley on five.