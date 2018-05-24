Watch key moments as Pakistan punish England
First Test, Lord's: Scorecard
Summary
- Azhar 18*, Sohail 21* at close
- Stokes drops Sohail on 16
- England 184: Cook 70, Stokes 38
- England lost last 5 wkts for 16 runs
- Abbas 4-23, Hasan 4-51
- England won toss; two-Test series
By Amy Lofthouse and Jamie Lillywhite
All times stated are UK
Pakistan reach 50-1 at stumps
England collapse to 184 all out
Cook stands out amid England woes
Goodbye!
Right, we're off for the day.
You can read Stephan Shemlit's report here and keep an eye out for the latest Test Match Special podcast.
You'll also be able to watch the highlights - or lowlights, if you'd prefer - from today at the top of this page.
We'll be back at 10:30 BST tomorrow. Until then...
Waqar Younis
Former Pakistan pace bowler
I don't understand why Root needs to go to number three. He was happy at four and I thought Vince was a good player.
Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali: "We had a plan because the pitch was fresh and had moisture so it was to bowl full and straight."
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
Dom Bess, his defensive shots looked good, some said like Geoff Boycott. His attacking shots need a bit of work.
'No need for bouncers'
Pakistan's Hasan Ali: "There was no need for bouncers because we were getting a lot of help from the pitch for bowling full and straight. Getting experience of playing in England in the Champions Trophy was a good thing for us."
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
Dawid Malan is hanging back, Bairstow threw his hands at the ball. Yes it swung, but you expect swing in a Test match. I'm not going to talk about the tail because it was not down to them. It was 280 par, certainly not 184. It's becoming too much like deja vu.
'Things sneak into your game'
More from England opener Alastair Cook: "After New Zealand where I couldn't get my weight back into the ball, you work very hard to correct that.
"Things sneak in you don't want to but I've gone away to work on being a bit more side on. It was good today, that first drive gave me a lot of confidence.
On today's game: "It was a wicket where if you missed your length short or full you got punished, but three of us got bowled with a bit of movement so there was clearly something in there."
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
There were at least three poor England shots. Buttler, Stoneman, Root. Three of your top seven.
Test cricket still 'excites' Cook
England opener Alastair Cook, who made 70 in his 153rd consecutive Test, on Sky Sports: "I was really excited when I turned up on Monday. Just walking out down there when there's no-one in the crowd, it is a really special place."
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
Is positivity hitting a four or ending the day on 230-6 when you have grafted it out? Pakistan's bowling and slip catching was outstanding, England now have to win every day.
'Probably 60 or 70 short'
England opener Alastair Cook on Sky Sports: "We're behind a little bit. Pakistan have had the better day.
"We were probably 60 or 70 short on that wicket. But with a five-day Test match you have a chance to come back. 50-1 can very quickly become 80-4."
On Joe Root's decision to bat first: "It was a really tricky one. The pitch is dry, the forecast is it's going to get warmer, but there is live grass on it."
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent on Test Match Special
You can tell when someone's confidence is really low and Stoneman is in that category now.
Chris Painter: England are a tequila slammer. Plenty of firepower, but always over way too quickly and usually leave you with a headache and a bad mood the next day.
Adam Steedman Thake: If England were a type of food: A breakfast kebab. You start off thinking it’ll be a great idea, but by about 11:30 you feel a bit sick.
David May: That roast potato that falls on the floor and mum sticks on dad's plate.
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
Cook played beautifully, made the Pakistan bowlers bowl to him and it was almost a real basic way of batting, which is how you need to play on a pitch like this.
The plus side for England?
Alastair Cook was in good nick and I thought Ben Stokes' innings was a positive one. But that collapse... 5-16 in the blink of an eye.
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
I would have batted, it was a dry surface underneath. In a county match two weeks ago 420 was scored. You can give the excuse that the captain could have bowled first but the fact is the England batting line-up has under performed again. It's like the start of a new school year. Last year was a C minus, when they had the ability to be B plus or A minus.
Did Joe Root make the right call at the toss?
I wonder if Adelaide was in the back of his mind - bowling first and then watching his bowlers waste the new ball. But these were such different conditions, and Pakistan's top order were fragile against Ireland...
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
It isn't the style of wicket to throw the hands of the ball. Give Pakistan a huge amount of credit for dangling the carrot. Stoneman has not scored any runs for Surrey and gets bowled because his hands go towards the ball.
Alastair Cook was the top scorer for England with 70.
Only three other batsmen reached double figures - Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler.
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent on Test Match Special
Pakistan are in a really strong position.
Phil Tufnell
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Pakistan much better in course management, as the golfers would say. They have done it better than England without a better.
Close of play - Pak 50-1
Trail by 134 runs
A tidy final over from Ben Stokes, but it's easily negotiated by Pakistan and that, folks, is that.
A superb day's cricket from Pakistan and some absolute codswallop on show from England.
It'll be Ben Stokes to bowl the final over of the day. Six overs lost...
Pak 50-1
This is only Dom Bess' 17th first-class game. A remarkable achievement.
He gives the ball some flight and Haris Sohail taps his bat down. He gives himself a few sighters before slapping a slightly wide delivery away for a boundary. Bess shakes his head as he wanders back to his fielding position.
Phil Tufnell
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
I don't even remember my first two deliveries at the MCG so Bess is doing well.
Dom Bess, on his Test debut, is coming on for a bowl!
Stephan Shemilt
BBC Sport at Lord's
The good doctor has been on something of a journey. Previously batting on the edge of the Coronation Garden, he has been moved into the shadow of the new Warner Stand.
Pak 46-1
Just five minutes remaining at Lord's. It's got a very sedate feel to proceedings.
Mark Wood tries to liven things up with an 88mph delivery that Azhar Ali thumps away for a couple.
Pak 43-1
Ben Stokes, perhaps keen to make amends for that drop, comes firing in.
Azhar Ali tries to drive him this way and that but can't get it away. A maiden.
Phil Tufnell
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Those situations are always difficult because your eyes follow where the batsman intended to hit it and then suddenly you get a thick leading edge coming at you. That's why Stokes flung a hand at it, but it would have gone straight into the old bread basket of Malan.
Sohail dropped on 16
Pak 43-1
Oh! Ben Stokes has shelled a chance - and that was an easy take!
Now, I think Stokes has done Mark Wood over, here. The edge was heading straight towards second slip, which is Dawid Malan, and Stokes launched himself in front of Malan, arm outstretched, and dropped it. He apologises straight away, to both Wood and Malan.
Pak 43-1
Joe Root is plonking on the helmet and going in at what my collegue has described as "a short leg that's not quite as short as normal". We're very technical.
Anyway, no sooner has Root gone in than Azhar Ali clips a single away. Mark Wood responds with a delivery that thuds into Sohail Haris' pads, but is too high to trouble the umpire.
