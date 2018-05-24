Hasan Ali

Watch key moments as Pakistan punish England

First Test, Lord's: Scorecard

Summary

  1. Azhar 18*, Sohail 21* at close
  2. Stokes drops Sohail on 16
  3. England 184: Cook 70, Stokes 38
  4. England lost last 5 wkts for 16 runs
  5. Abbas 4-23, Hasan 4-51
  6. England won toss; two-Test series

Live Reporting

By Amy Lofthouse and Jamie Lillywhite

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Pakistan reach 50-1 at stumps

Broad traps Imam LBW on review
Stokes drops Sohail on 16

England collapse to 184 all out

Cook bowled by Amir for 70
Stokes out LBW on review
'England are in a mess' - Buttler caught at slip for 14
'A fairly shocking batting display' - Wood falls as England are all out for 184

Cook stands out amid England woes

Abbas bowls Stoneman for four
'Hideous' - Joe Root edges to slip
Cook steers behind square to bring up his fifty
Bairstow bowled by Faheem for 27

Goodbye!

Right, we're off for the day.

You can read Stephan Shemlit's report here and keep an eye out for the latest Test Match Special podcast.

You'll also be able to watch the highlights - or lowlights, if you'd prefer - from today at the top of this page.

We'll be back at 10:30 BST tomorrow. Until then...

Get Involved

Text 81111

England might just have found the quickest way to answer the age old question: Can their away form match their home form?

Luke

Waqar Younis

Former Pakistan pace bowler

I don't understand why Root needs to go to number three. He was happy at four and I thought Vince was a good player.

'Hideous' - Joe Root edges to slip

Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali: "We had a plan because the pitch was fresh and had moisture so it was to bowl full and straight."

Geoffrey Boycott

Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special

Dom Bess, his defensive shots looked good, some said like Geoff Boycott. His attacking shots need a bit of work.

Bess edges to slip to fall for five

'No need for bouncers'

Pakistan's Hasan Ali: "There was no need for bouncers because we were getting a lot of help from the pitch for bowling full and straight. Getting experience of playing in England in the Champions Trophy was a good thing for us."

If England were a type of food...

Text 81111

A roast dinner with no gravy. All the right parts....Nothing to bring it all together.

Dave from Portsmouth

Soggy Weetabix: Soft with no flavour or excitement.

Dwayne, Brixton

A packet of Rolos. Soft in the middle.

Andrew, Horsham

Michael Vaughan

Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special

Dawid Malan is hanging back, Bairstow threw his hands at the ball. Yes it swung, but you expect swing in a Test match. I'm not going to talk about the tail because it was not down to them. It was 280 par, certainly not 184. It's becoming too much like deja vu.

Bairstow bowled by Faheem for 27

'Things sneak into your game'

More from England opener Alastair Cook: "After New Zealand where I couldn't get my weight back into the ball, you work very hard to correct that.

"Things sneak in you don't want to but I've gone away to work on being a bit more side on. It was good today, that first drive gave me a lot of confidence.

On today's game: "It was a wicket where if you missed your length short or full you got punished, but three of us got bowled with a bit of movement so there was clearly something in there."

Cook drives Amir for four

Geoffrey Boycott

Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special

There were at least three poor England shots. Buttler, Stoneman, Root. Three of your top seven.

Test cricket still 'excites' Cook

England opener Alastair Cook, who made 70 in his 153rd consecutive Test, on Sky Sports: "I was really excited when I turned up on Monday. Just walking out down there when there's no-one in the crowd, it is a really special place."

Michael Vaughan

Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special

Is positivity hitting a four or ending the day on 230-6 when you have grafted it out? Pakistan's bowling and slip catching was outstanding, England now have to win every day.

'Probably 60 or 70 short'

England opener Alastair Cook on Sky Sports: "We're behind a little bit. Pakistan have had the better day.

"We were probably 60 or 70 short on that wicket. But with a five-day Test match you have a chance to come back. 50-1 can very quickly become 80-4."

On Joe Root's decision to bat first: "It was a really tricky one. The pitch is dry, the forecast is it's going to get warmer, but there is live grass on it."

If England were a type of food...

#bbccricket

Chris Painter: England are a tequila slammer. Plenty of firepower, but always over way too quickly and usually leave you with a headache and a bad mood the next day.

Adam Steedman Thake: If England were a type of food: A breakfast kebab. You start off thinking it’ll be a great idea, but by about 11:30 you feel a bit sick.

David May: That roast potato that falls on the floor and mum sticks on dad's plate.

Michael Vaughan

Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special

Cook played beautifully, made the Pakistan bowlers bowl to him and it was almost a real basic way of batting, which is how you need to play on a pitch like this.

The plus side for England?

Alastair Cook was in good nick and I thought Ben Stokes' innings was a positive one. But that collapse... 5-16 in the blink of an eye.

Cook straight drives for four
Stokes slog sweeps for six

Michael Vaughan

Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special

I would have batted, it was a dry surface underneath. In a county match two weeks ago 420 was scored. You can give the excuse that the captain could have bowled first but the fact is the England batting line-up has under performed again. It's like the start of a new school year. Last year was a C minus, when they had the ability to be B plus or A minus.

Did Joe Root make the right call at the toss?

I wonder if Adelaide was in the back of his mind - bowling first and then watching his bowlers waste the new ball. But these were such different conditions, and Pakistan's top order were fragile against Ireland...

Michael Vaughan

Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special

It isn't the style of wicket to throw the hands of the ball. Give Pakistan a huge amount of credit for dangling the carrot. Stoneman has not scored any runs for Surrey and gets bowled because his hands go towards the ball.

Alastair Cook was the top scorer for England with 70.

Only three other batsmen reached double figures - Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler.

Phil Tufnell

Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special

Pakistan much better in course management, as the golfers would say. They have done it better than England without a better.

If England were a type of food...

Text 81111

A full English - most opponents have them for breakfast these days.

Andy, Maidenhead

Strawberries. Start fresh but soon go off.

Vic Reid, Barrow in Furness

Month old herring - rank and gutless.

Keith, Cambs

Close of play - Pak 50-1

Trail by 134 runs

A tidy final over from Ben Stokes, but it's easily negotiated by Pakistan and that, folks, is that.

A superb day's cricket from Pakistan and some absolute codswallop on show from England.

It'll be Ben Stokes to bowl the final over of the day. Six overs lost...

Pak 50-1

This is only Dom Bess' 17th first-class game. A remarkable achievement.

He gives the ball some flight and Haris Sohail taps his bat down. He gives himself a few sighters before slapping a slightly wide delivery away for a boundary. Bess shakes his head as he wanders back to his fielding position.

Phil Tufnell

Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special

I don't even remember my first two deliveries at the MCG so Bess is doing well.

Dom Bess, on his Test debut, is coming on for a bowl!

Stephan Shemilt

BBC Sport at Lord's

The good doctor has been on something of a journey. Previously batting on the edge of the Coronation Garden, he has been moved into the shadow of the new Warner Stand.

Grace statue
BBC Sport

Pak 46-1

Just five minutes remaining at Lord's. It's got a very sedate feel to proceedings.

Mark Wood tries to liven things up with an 88mph delivery that Azhar Ali thumps away for a couple.

If England were a type of food...

#bbccricket

A ripe banana. Can rely on it for 1 day but useless over 5 days.

Gords, London

England as a food? A gravy sandwich. Looks tasty but really is a mess waiting to happen.

Ted in Hull

A packet of crisps that's been sat in the cupboard slightly open. Tasteless and a very awful texture.

James, Pocklington

Pak 43-1

Ben Stokes, perhaps keen to make amends for that drop, comes firing in.

Azhar Ali tries to drive him this way and that but can't get it away. A maiden.

Phil Tufnell

Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special

Those situations are always difficult because your eyes follow where the batsman intended to hit it and then suddenly you get a thick leading edge coming at you. That's why Stokes flung a hand at it, but it would have gone straight into the old bread basket of Malan.

Ben Stokes
Getty Images

Sohail dropped on 16

Pak 43-1

Oh! Ben Stokes has shelled a chance - and that was an easy take!

Now, I think Stokes has done Mark Wood over, here. The edge was heading straight towards second slip, which is Dawid Malan, and Stokes launched himself in front of Malan, arm outstretched, and dropped it. He apologises straight away, to both Wood and Malan.

Stokes drops Sohail on 16

Pak 43-1

Joe Root is plonking on the helmet and going in at what my collegue has described as "a short leg that's not quite as short as normal". We're very technical.

Anyway, no sooner has Root gone in than Azhar Ali clips a single away. Mark Wood responds with a delivery that thuds into Sohail Haris' pads, but is too high to trouble the umpire.

Mark Wood
Reuters

If England were a type of food...

Text 81111

Fish & chips - good on paper.

Anon

Simply offal.

Matt P, The Toon

A plum duff.

James T, Hants

