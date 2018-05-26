England fight back after collapse - watch video clips from day three at Lord's

The top order always seem to find ways of getting out and there is always a little collapse around the corner with this England team. Your top six has to be consistent and Joe Root is too good a player to get out for fifty.

He was really fighting today because he was in no sort of rhythm. Malan is a concern for me, he does seem to hang back and there were too many dot balls. I just don't look with any kind of confidence at a partnership that is going to develop.