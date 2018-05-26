England fight back after collapse - watch video clips from day three at Lord's
First Test, Lord's; Scorecard; Listen to TMS overseas
Summary
- England fight back in final session
- Buttler (66) & Bess (55) put on 125
- Bess makes fifty on Test debut
- England lost four wickets in 37 balls
- Captain Root lbw to Abbas for 68
- First Test of two-match series
Live Reporting
By Amy Lofthouse
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Buttler & Bess rally
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent on Test Match Special
It shouldn't be beyond what remains to add another 100 runs.
Root makes 68 amid England collapse
England struggle from start
Goodbye!
And with that, we're done for the day, too. We'll be back from 10:30 BST tomorrow.
You can read Stephan's report here- and if you're of a footballing persuasion, our Champions League live is also in full swing.
Until tomorrow...
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
You have to think that with Abbas and Amir with the new ball it's going to be very difficult to survive but at least Buttler and Bess have fought and given everyone a glimmer of Sunday in the sunshine at Lord's.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Ian: The Jos Buttler haters and doubters have gone quiet - he just proved he can bat for long periods, give him a chance, I think he should be wicketkeeeper so that Bairstow can go higher up the order.
Clayton Hodges: Chuffed for Buttler, he's played a real test match innings there. Deserves his first Test century on the back of his partnership with the equally impressive Bess.
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
The top order always seem to find ways of getting out and there is always a little collapse around the corner with this England team. Your top six has to be consistent and Joe Root is too good a player to get out for fifty.
He was really fighting today because he was in no sort of rhythm. Malan is a concern for me, he does seem to hang back and there were too many dot balls. I just don't look with any kind of confidence at a partnership that is going to develop.
There were signs of Joe Root finding some form again, too...
Although Mohammad Abbas made sure his resurgence didn't last too long.
Phil Tufnell
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
I was never any good in the dressing room in these situations - bit of a cat on a hot tin roof.
'Like Joe Root had walked back out'
England's Jos Buttler, speaking to Sky Sports: "We wanted to scrap hard and try and get ourselves back in the game.
"With Dom Bess, it was like Joe Root walked back out, with his back foot punches and cover drives. He's got a great character and he really showed that.
"I just wanted to be busy, They've bowled well all Test match and my mentality was to get off strike and get ones and twos where I could."
'Miracle if England get anything out of match'
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
England always seem to find themselves 100-5 and that's always a concern for the Test team. Stoneman went back to a ball he should have been forward to.
I look at the top order, in white ball cricket they all know their roles. The Test top order I don't see any partnerships I look at with any confidence.
Bess and Buttler timed the ball nicely and ran hard, I haven't seen that from the top order in a long time. If they get out out of this with anything it will be a miracle.
First, it was Jos Buttler who reached his half-century - only his second in three years - as England slowly crept into the lead.
Dan Norcross
BBC Test Match Special
This is nothing short of thrilling, just a lovely partnership. If you're a pessimist you can wonder what might have happened if Stokes had not played that shot and got out.
England are effectively 56-6 - but they've done well to even get to there after some of these dismissals...
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Jay Barnes: Do these players know how hard they make planning for fans? I mean, do we continue with the rain dance or abandon it? This is infuriating
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
England have won a session. They have been dominated in all the other sessions and it has taken a 20-year-old on debut with Jos Buttler, who said it was like making his debut again. They played with great control.
These two haven't just stood there and blocked. They've played their shots when it's been appropriate, they've ran well and they've taken advantage of a Pakistan attack that is naturally tiring after two sessions in the field.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Andrew S: I take it alllllll back... we do have some players who can play the measured thoughtful cricket required at Test level...
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent on Test Match Special
Still a long way for England to go but just a smidgen of hope that something remarkable could happen. The crowd are applauding as if they have won the World Cup.
If England manage to get out of this - and that is still a huge if - then it's because of this partnership.
The new ball isn't far away, though...
Get Involved
Text 81111
Simon in Harbone: Bess the next Steve Smith. Picked as a spinner, goes on to be world number one batsman.
Just saying.
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent on Test Match Special
What a brilliant partnership, they have played positively, bravely and it has given just a flicker of hope.
Close of play - Eng 235-6
Buttler 66, Bess 55
What a shot to end the day!
Full from Mohammad Amir and clattered by Dom Bess gloriously through the covers for four.
England end the day with a very slender lead, and it's all down to a wonderful 125-run partnership between Bess and Jos Buttler.
Eng 231-6
Ooft! Big swing and a miss from Dom Bess to Mohammad Amir...
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent on Test Match Special
It's one of those strange situations where both teams want to go off now.
Eng 231-6
Everyone's taking their time here, trying to make this into the final over of the day.
It's been a long day...
Eleanor Oldroyd
Presenter on BBC Radio 5 live
Buttler and Bess. Sounds like a high-class carpet company. Or an artisan cheese-makers?
Eng 231-6
Lead by 52
A tidy over, ending with an absolute beauty from Faheem Ashraf that beats Jos Buttler as he pushes his bat forward.
Just three overs until the new ball, which these two will have to contend with in the morning.
Phil Tufnell
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Dom has just come down the wicket to chat to Buttler. "Just stick in with me please, Jos!"
Eng 230-6
Mohammad Amir jags one back in to Jos Buttler, but it strikes him high on the pad and Amir stops his appeal before he's really started it.
How's stat?!
Andrew Samson
BBC Test Match Special statistician
Bess is the third youngest to score fifty on debut for England, after Denis Compton and Haseeb Hameed.
Fifteen minutes left in the day, and Mohammad Amir is going to have one final attempt at ending this partnership tonight.
Phil Tufnell
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Pakistan are worn out, they have had to work a bit and so you should because it's Test cricket. Thank goodness England have found a partnership.
Eng 228-6
Lead by 49
Shot! Four!
Mohammad Abbas makes a despairing dive at fine leg, but Jos Buttler's pull shot is powerful, and it beats him and rolls into the boundary rope. Mickey Arthur is not happy.
How's stat?!
Andrew Samson
BBC Test Match Special statistician
Dom Bess' fifty came from 93 balls with seven fours.
He's the 10th number eight to make fifty on debut for England. Liam Dawson is the highest scorer with 66 not out.
50 for Bess
Eng 221-6
A half-century, on Test debut, with England in an absolute mess.
Well played, Dom Bess. Well played.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Rich H: Jos Buttler allowed free reign to play ‘his way’ in Test cricket. Clearly no one expected that to be a controlled, mature and slowly accumulative innings. Regardless of the inevitable result Buttler solves a massive middle order problem. Bairstow to open 2nd Test?
Bairstow did open for Yorkshire against Essex in a County Championship match this season.
Eng 220-6
Lead by 41
There's a gentleman in the Lord's crowd in a Liverpool hat, looking a tad nervous.
Jos Buttler sees out the remainder of Mohammad Abbas' over before wandering down for a few words of wisdom with Dom Bess. He'll take strike on 49.
Phil Tufnell
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
It's a crucial little period because if Pakistan get one now there are only a few overs until the new ball. I don't like the sweep shot though, that's the only way you are going to get out to the spinner from round the wicket. Pakistan have faded a bit, they have lost their exuberance.
Eng 220-6
Mohammad Abbas goes short, and Dom Bess pulls him out towards the boundary.
The fielder darts around though and Bess, on 48, has to settle for a single..