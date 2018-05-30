Listen: One-Day Cup

All games start at 11:00 BST unless stated

Derbyshire v Lancashire- BBC Radio Derby and BBC Radio Lancashire

Durham v Nottinghamshire- BBC Newcastle and BBC Radio Nottingham

Warwickshire v Leicestershire- BBC Coventry & Warwickshire and BBC Radio Leicester

Worcestershire v Northamptonshire- BBC Hereford & Worcester and BBC Radio Northampton

Glamorgan v Hampshire- BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Solent

Kent v Gloucestershire- BBC Radio Kent and BBC Radio Bristol

Middlesex v Surrey- BBC Radio London

Sussex v Essex- BBC Radio Sussex and BBC Radio Essex

