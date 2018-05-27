Listen: Kent v Somerset

Full scorecard here

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Commentaries available

All games start at 11:00 BST unless stated

Click on the fixture to find commentary provided by BBC local radio stations.

Kent v Somerset (14:00 BST) - BBC Radio Kent, BBC Radio Bristol and BBC Radio Somerset

Surrey v Sussex - BBC Radio Surrey and BBC Sussex

Worcestershire v Leicestershire - BBC Hereford & Worcester and BBC Radio Leicester

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top