Listen: Northamptonshire v Leicestershire - day one

- Three matches in Division One, four in Division Two
- Somerset make steady start against Division One leaders Notts
- Keaton Jennings out for 19 in Lancashire's game against Essex
- Surrey recover after losing two wickets in first over against Hampshire
Live Reporting
By Ged Scott and Paul Grunill
All times stated are UK
WICKET Livingstone c Harmer b Cook 11
Lancashire 40-4 (18.4 overs) v Essex
It's humid, overcast, swinging and hard work for the hosts.
Now captain Liam Livingstone is gone too, also caught in the gully off Sam Cook, just a ball after trying to take the fight back to Essex a bit, despatching his second boundary.
We asked for your thoughts on the England Lions squad, named this morning, to face India A and West Indies A. Looks like Jamie Porter's exclusion hasn't gone down too well with some Essex supporters.
From Alistair Hargreaves: "#bbccricket@EssexCricket re Lions Squad, no places for Lawrence or Porter? Porter isn't the fastest but he asks questions and is accurate, like Glenn McGrath"
From Luke Keeble: "Outrage that @jamieporter93 has missed out on the England Lions squad. Leading wicket taker last year and going well this season too. #bbccricket"
Division Two round-up
Three wickets in three overs has put Derbyshire on top at the Riverside, with Durham reduced to 26-4. Two wickets each for Duanne Olivier and Hardus Viljoen, with latter bowling Will Smith, who was the last man to go, for two.
Glamorgan have lost their first wicket against leaders Warwickshire, with Jack Murphy lbw to the promising Henry Brookes for 18, but they have moved on to 53-1 after 19 overs, with Nick Selman 24 not out.
Northants are 63-2 in the 18th over against Leicestershire, with Rob Newton recently bowled by Zak Chappell for 31, bringing skipper Alex Wakely to the crease.
At Bristol, Kent's opening pair are still together, but they are finding runs hard to come by against Gloucestershire, with the score 36-0 in the 20th over.
Steyn tidy but wicketless
Surrey 41-2 (16 overs) v Hampshire
South African Dale Steyn has finished his first spell for Hampshire in Championship cricket with 0-8 from six overs so far. Compatriot Kyle Abbott has the unusual experience of coming on as second change, but Hampshire have been unable to add to their two early wickets, with Ryan Patel 21 not out and Rory Burns on 19.
WICKET Hameed c Wheater b Wagner 5
Lancashire 28-3 (15.3 overs) v Essex
All over for Haseeb Hameed at Old Trafford as a change of bowling does the trick.
Lancashire old boy Neil Wagner, Haseeb's team-mate during that golden summer of 2016, has him caught behind by Adam Wheater. The whole innings lasted 59 minutes and 34 balls.
It's now down to skipper Liam Livingstone and the ageless Shivnarine Chanderpaul (actually, he'll be 44 in August) to batten down the hatches.
WICKET Jennings c Lawrence b Porter 19
Lancashire 26-2 (14.1 overs) v Essex
Jamie Porter strikes again as Keaton Jennings is caught in the gully.
Haseeb Hameed is still there though and battling, having plundered his first boundary of the day in the previous over. It's actually his first in the Championship since 21 April, against Essex at Chelmsford.
Notts keep it tight
Somerset 32-0 (15 overs) v Nottinghamshire
Apologies for the cliche but it is attritional stuff at taunton, where Somerset have been finding it very hard to score against leaders Notts.
Only one run comes from four overs before Matt Renshaw breaks the shackles by superbly whipping Luke Fletcher away to the mid-wicket boundary. Fletcher, though, has very tidy figures of 0-11 from eight overs with the new ball so far.
Slow going in Manchester
Lancashire 22-1 (13 overs) v Essex
Testing time for Haseeb Hameed at Old Trafford as he battles to get his career back on its proper flight path.
After his astonishing emergence in 2016, the young Bolton lad regressed last year, losing his England place - which eventually led this season to the loss of his Lancashire place too.
It has so far not gone much better in Championship cricket for him. 35 runs in six innings. And today, coming in at number three just three overs into the day, has meant for slow, watchful progress. One single from 28 balls. But it was that sort of patience and Boycott-like ability to grind out a score which earned him four centuries and got him noticed in the first place. So here's hoping.
At the other end meanwhile, Lancashire's current England opener Keaton Jennings has got to 19.
Good start for Glamorgan
Glamorgan 44-0 (13 overs) v Warwickshire
Clive Eakin
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire Sport
Given some of their recent form, it looked a brave decision by Glamorgan to bat first, but so far it's paying off and the new opening partnership for this season of Nick Selman and Jack Murphy has been productive.
Of the Warwickshire bowlers, Chris Wright has struggled for accuracy, but Keith Barker has looked a threat. He's found the edge of both bats on a number of occasions, but on a slow pitch nothing has carried to the slip cordon.
Notts look for breakthrough
Somerset 27-0 (11 overs) v Nottinghamshire
Matt Milnes bowled four overs in his opening spell in Championship cricket at a cost of 10 runs. But he has now been relieved by Steven Mullaney as Notts continue to strive for a breakthrough at Taunton. Eddie Byrom has been pinned down, scoring only four runs in the first half-hour of play, but Matt Renshaw has 18 to his name at the other end.
Surrey gather momentum
Surrey 31-2 (9 overs) v Hampshire
Fidel Edwards is leaking runs at the Ageas Bowl. Following two Rory Burns boundaries in the same over, the West Indian's next one sees Ryan Patel crack back-to-back fours through the off side.
Surrey will be feeling a little better now after losing two wickets at the start of play, but they are in need of a substantial partnership to get the innings on an even keel.
The England Lions squad has been announced for a three-way series against India A and West India A from 22 June to 2 July. Let us know your thoughts on the squad, which is:
Steven Mullaney (Nottinghamshire, captain), Nick Gubbins (Middlesex), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Yorkshire), Sam Hain (Warwickshire), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Ben Foakes (Surrey, wk), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Craig Overton (Somerset), Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire), Matthew Fisher (Yorkshire), Reece Topley (Hampshire), Tom Helm (Middlesex).
Wickets in Div Two
First two wickets of the day in Division Two.
Ben Duckett's departure against Leicestershire at Wantage Road is followed by Durham's stand-in skipper Cameron Steel going for just a single against Derbyshire.
Judging by a score of 7-1 in the ninth over, it has been hard going at Chester-le-Street for depleted Durham, who have four debutants on show.
That one run from Western Australian Steel took him 27 deliveries.
Tough start for Surrey
Surrey 12-2 (6 overs) v Hampshire
Rory Burns certainly has an ungainly stance at the crease, but there's nothing wrong with his foot movement as he strokes a ball from Dale Steyn away through extra cover for four. Nothing loose in the South Africa's next over, though, as he sends down his second maiden of the morning.
Division Two round-up
No joy yet for leaders Warwickshire at Edgbaston, with Glamorgan 26-0 after five overs - 20 of them to Nick Selman, who has picked up three early boundaries.
Mohammad Abbas is back in action for Leicestershire after playing against England for Pakistan, but he has yet to achieve a breakthrough with Northants 15-0 after five overs at Wantage Road.
Durham are 6-0 after six overs against Derbyshire, with just one run off the bat so far, while Kent are 9-0 in the sixth against Gloucestershire.
Steyn on the spot
Surrey 1-2 (2 overs) v Hampshire
Dale Steyn may have gone for 80 from his 10 overs the other night, but his first over in the Championship for Hampshire is a maiden to Ryan Patel. Good start by the South African.
WICKET Borthwick run out 0
Surrey 1-2 (1 over) v Hampshire
Disastrous over for Surrey. Two deliveries after Mark Stoneman's dismissal, Scott Borthwick plays the ball into the covers and sets off for a single, but is beaten by Brad Taylor's direct hit at the bowler's end. Oh dear.
WICKET Davies c Harmer b Porter
Lancashire 7-1 (2.3 overs)
First Essex strike of the day at Old Trafford as the visitors justify their choice to bowl with the early wicket of Alex Davies.
Paceman Jamie Porter has him caught at second slip by Simon Harmer. A 17th Championship wicket of the season for the man who was the leading wicket taker in the country last summer for the champions.
Renshaw up and running
Somerset 10-0 (2 overs) v Nottinghamshire
Australian Matt Renshaw makes a positive start for Somerset with a couple of early boundaries. Matt Mlines is entrusted with the new ball by Notts in his first Championship appearance. If you want more info about him, he's 23 and studied at Durham University.
WICKET Stoneman c Adams b Edwards 0
Surrey 1-1 (0.3 overs) v Hampshire
Things go from bad to worse for Mark Stoneman, who jabs unconvincingly at the second ball he faces and Jimmy Adams takes a good catch, low to his right at second slip. An immediate breakthrough for Fidel Edwards. Will Dale Steyn or Kyle Abbott take the new ball at the other end?