Listen: Northamptonshire v Leicestershire - day one

We asked for your thoughts on the England Lions squad, named this morning, to face India A and West Indies A. Looks like Jamie Porter's exclusion hasn't gone down too well with some Essex supporters.

From Alistair Hargreaves: "#bbccricket @EssexCricket re Lions Squad, no places for Lawrence or Porter? Porter isn't the fastest but he asks questions and is accurate, like Glenn McGrath"

From Luke Keeble: "Outrage that @jamieporter93 has missed out on the England Lions squad. Leading wicket taker last year and going well this season too. #bbccricket "