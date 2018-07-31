Thunder beat Stars in dramatic last over - relive with in-play highlights

That's it from the Oval after Lancashire Thunder edged a dramatic Women's Super League match against Surrey Stars following a thrilling final over. Thanks for following the match on the BBC Sport\nwebsite. You can view the final scorecard here and relive the highlights of Thunder's innings below.
That's it from the Oval after Lancashire Thunder edged a dramatic Women's Super League match against Surrey Stars following a thrilling final over.
You can view the final scorecard here and relive the highlights of Thunder's innings below.
Thunder's victory blow
Lancashire Thunder win by five wickets.
Harmanpreet Kaur hits a six to help Thunder surpass Surrey Stars' total of 148 with one ball remaining.
Kaur seized the initiative after her attempt at a quick single led to the run out of Ellie Threlkeld.
She went on to hit a four in the final over before smashing the ball out of the ground to seal a dramatic victory at the Oval.
WICKET
Threlkeld run out 0 (Thunder 139-5)
Ellie Threlkeld is run out as Lancashire Thunder bid to chase down their target.
WICKET
Lamb b Sciver 0 (Thunder 138-4)
WICKET
Bolton lbw b Sciver 87 (Thunder 138-3)
Lancashire Thunder opener Nicole Bolton is out for 87 after being trapped lbw by Surrey Stars captain Natalie Sciver.
'Shocking' drop lets Bolton off the hook
Surrey Stars' Eva Gray drops an easy chance to let Lancashire Thunder opener Nicole Bolton off the hook.
Bolton was on 69 at the time after hitting 10 boundaries in an otherwise chanceless innings.
She went on to add another 18 runs, including a clever four with an improvised shot over her shoulder.
WICKET
Satterthwaite c Smith b van Niekerk 3
Dane van Niekerk claims the wicket of Amy Satterthwaite, who goes cheaply after skying a shot to Bryony Smith on the boundary.
WICKET
E Jones c van Niekerk b Dunkley 20 (Thunder 62-1)
Evelyn Jones is the first Lancashire Thunder wicket down after being caught at mid-off by Dane van Niekerk for 20 off the bowling of Sophia Dunkley.
Bolton reverse sweep goes for four
Opener Nicole Bolton keeps the innings moving with a lovely reverse sweep as Lancashire Thunder make it to 56 without loss from nine overs.
Bolton boundary gets Lancashire 'moving'
Nicole Bolton gets Lancashire Thunder's reply off to a good start with an early four.
Six-hitting Sciver's 'in the mood'
Natalie Sciver hits her second six on the way to an unbeaten 95.
Surrey Stars finish on 148-5 from their 20 overs.
Sciver hits first six of Stars' innings
Natalie Sciver hits the ball straight back over the head of bowler Danielle Hazell for the first six of the Surrey Stars innings.
WICKET
Dunkley st Threlkeld b Lamb 5 (Stars 132-5)
Emma Lamb claims the wicket of Sophia Dunkley as the Surrey Stars player is stumped for five.
WICKET
van Niekerk c Ecclestone b Hartley 29 (Stars 91-4)
Dane van Niekerk is caught in the deep for 29 after trying to hit Alex Hartley for six.
Sciver 'crunches' classy boundary
Surrey captain Natalie Sciver hits a classy shot through the offside to the boundary for four runs.
WICKET
Smith c Kaur b Lamb 8 (Stars 17-3)
WICKET
Taylor c Satterthwaite b Lamb 4 (Stars 7-2)
Lancashire Thunder make another early breakthrough as the experienced Sarah Taylor is dismissed for just four runs after spooning a catch to Amy Satterthwaite off the bowling of Emma Lamb.
WICKET
Lee c Threlkeld b Cross 0 (Stars 0-1)
Kate Cross strikes with just the fourth ball of the innings to remove opener Lizelle Lee, who is caught behind without scoring.
Welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Sport’s coverage of today's Women's Super League game between Surrey Stars and Lancashire Thunder.
The scorecard is here and you can follow in-play clips throughout the match on this page.
Play is due to start at 14:30 BST.