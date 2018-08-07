Surrey Stars defeat Lancashire Thunder - relive with highlights

Scorecard

Summary

  1. Surrey Stars win by 55 runs
Live Reporting

  1. Surrey win by 55 runs

    Lancashire Thunder are all out for 112.

    Lizelle Lee hit six maximums as she powered her way to 70 off 37 balls to set up Surrey Stars' victory.

    Video caption: Lee stars in Surrey win
  2. WICKET

    Cross b Kapp 4 (Lancashire 112-10)

    Kate Cross bowled by Marizanne Kapp.

    Video caption: Cross dismissed
  3. WICKET

    Hazell c van Niekerk b Sciver 3 (Lancashire 108-9)

    Danielle Hazell goes for three runs.

    Video caption: Hazell dismissed
  4. WICKET

    Ecclestone b Smith 0 (Lancashire 108-8)

    Sophie Ecclestone bowled by Bryony Smith.

    Video caption: Ecclestone dismissed
  5. WICKET

    Lamb c Sciver b Smith 10 (Lancashire 107-7)

    Emma Lamb caught by Nat Sciver.

    Video caption: Lamb caught by Sciver
  6. WICKET

    Boyce b Marsh 2 (Lancashire 104-6)

    Georgie Boyce bowled by Laura Marsh.

    Video caption: Boyce dismissed
  7. WICKET

    Threlkeld run out (Sciver) 6 (Lancashire 95-5)

    Ellie Threlkeld run out by Nat Sciver.

    Video caption: Threlkeld run out
  8. WICKET

    Jones c Kapp b van Niekerk 40 (Lancashire 86-4)

    Evelyn Jones caught by Marizanne Kapp.

    Video caption: Jones dismissed
  9. WICKET

    Satterthwaite c Smith b van Niekerk 21 (Lancashire 86-3)

    Amy Satterthwaite caught by Bryony Smith.

    Video caption: Satterthwaite dismissed
  10. WICKET

    Kaur run out (Smith) 0 (Lancashire 56-2)

    Harmanpreet Kaur is run out without facing a ball.

    Video caption: Kaur run out
  11. WICKET

    Bolton c Smith b van Niekerk 24 (Lancashire 55-1)

    Nicole Bolton caught by Bryony Smith.

    Video caption: Bolton dismissed
  12. Run out opportunity for Surrey Stars

    Nicole Bolton survives an early run out opportunity after good fielding by Surrey.

    Video caption: Bolton survives run out
  13. Lancashire require 168 to win

    Surrey Stars finish on 167-8.

  14. WICKET

    Marsh run out (Cross) 3 (Surrey Stars 165-8)

    Laura Marsh is out on the penultimate ball.

    Video caption: Marsh run out by Cross
  15. WICKET

    Dunkley b Lamb (Surrey Stars 163-7)

  16. WICKET

    Kapp lbw Hazell 0 (Surrey Stars 159-6)

    Marizanne Kapp is trapped lbw.

    Video caption: Kapp golden duck
  17. WICKET

    Taylor b Hazell 51 (Surrey Stars 159-5)

    Sarah Taylor is bowled by Danielle Hazell.

    Video caption: Taylor dismissed
  18. WICKET

    van Niekerk c Hazell b Ecclestone 19 (Surrey Stars 155-4)

  19. WICKET

    Sciver lbw Cross 4 (Surrey Stars 114-3)

  20. WICKET

    Lee c Ecclestone b Lamb 70 (Surrey 110-2)

    Lizelle Lee caught by Sophie Ecclestone.

    Video caption: Lee dismissed on 70
