Surrey Stars defeat Lancashire Thunder - relive with highlights

Lancashire Thunder are all out for 112. Lizelle Lee hit six maximums as she powered her way to 70 off 37 balls to set up Surrey Stars' victory.
Surrey win by 55 runs
Cross b Kapp 4 (Lancashire 112-10)
Kate Cross bowled by Marizanne Kapp.
Hazell c van Niekerk b Sciver 3 (Lancashire 108-9)
Danielle Hazell goes for three runs.
Ecclestone b Smith 0 (Lancashire 108-8)
Sophie Ecclestone bowled by Bryony Smith.
Lamb c Sciver b Smith 10 (Lancashire 107-7)
Emma Lamb caught by Nat Sciver.
Boyce b Marsh 2 (Lancashire 104-6)
Georgie Boyce bowled by Laura Marsh.
Threlkeld run out (Sciver) 6 (Lancashire 95-5)
Ellie Threlkeld run out by Nat Sciver.
Jones c Kapp b van Niekerk 40 (Lancashire 86-4)
Evelyn Jones caught by Marizanne Kapp.
Satterthwaite c Smith b van Niekerk 21 (Lancashire 86-3)
Amy Satterthwaite caught by Bryony Smith.
Kaur run out (Smith) 0 (Lancashire 56-2)
Harmanpreet Kaur is run out without facing a ball.
Bolton c Smith b van Niekerk 24 (Lancashire 55-1)
Nicole Bolton caught by Bryony Smith.
Run out opportunity for Surrey Stars
Nicole Bolton survives an early run out opportunity after good fielding by Surrey.
Lancashire require 168 to win
Surrey Stars finish on 167-8.
Marsh run out (Cross) 3 (Surrey Stars 165-8)
Laura Marsh is out on the penultimate ball.
Dunkley b Lamb (Surrey Stars 163-7)
Kapp lbw Hazell 0 (Surrey Stars 159-6)
Marizanne Kapp is trapped lbw.
Taylor b Hazell 51 (Surrey Stars 159-5)
Sarah Taylor is bowled by Danielle Hazell.
van Niekerk c Hazell b Ecclestone 19 (Surrey Stars 155-4)
Sciver lbw Cross 4 (Surrey Stars 114-3)
Lee c Ecclestone b Lamb 70 (Surrey 110-2)
Lizelle Lee caught by Sophie Ecclestone.