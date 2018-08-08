Watch the best moments as Southern Vipers beat Yorkshire Diamonds

Scorecard

Summary

  1. In-play clips available to UK users only

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Vipers win by 16 runs

    Southern Vipers 169-7 Yorkshire Diamonds 143 ao

    What a chaotic end to an enthralling clash between the bottom two sides in Women's Super League.

    The Diamonds lost their final five wickets for three runs in the space of seven balls.

    Their collapse followed shortly after the dismissal of captain Katherine Brunt, with her opposite number Suzie Bates playing a key role for the hosts.

    She took 4-26 and had a role in five of the last six Diamonds wickets.

    Here is the full scorecard, the clips below are the key moments of the Diamonds' collapse and click here for the full highlights.

    Video content

    Video caption: Diamonds captain Katherine Brunt is stumped for 20

    Video content

    Video caption: Katie Levick is caught as Vipers captain Suzie Bates claims her fourth wicket

    Video content

    Video caption: Diamonds Helen Fenby is run out as Vipers seal 16-run win
  2. WICKET

    Fenby run out (Bates) 0 (Diamonds 143 all out)

    Southern Vipers seal victory with the run-out of Helen Fenby, who became the fifth Yorkshire Diamonds wicket to fall in the space of seven balls.

    Video content

    Video caption: Diamonds Helen Fenby is run out as Vipers seal 16-run win
  3. WICKET

    Levick c Bouchier b Bates 0 (Diamonds 142-9)

    Vipers captain Suzie Bates takes her fourth victim, ending with figures of 4-26 from 3.5 overs, as Katie Levick is the ninth Diamonds wicket to fall, caught by Maia Bouchier.

    Video content

    Video caption: Katie Levick is caught as Vipers captain Suzie Bates claims her fourth wicket
  4. WICKET

    Heath c Kerr b Bates 0 (Diamonds 141-8)

  5. WICKET

    Langston b Morris 5 (Diamonds 140-7)

    Fi Morris bowls Beth Langston as Yorkshire Diamonds lose their second wicket in as many balls.

    Video content

    Video caption: Fi Morris bowls Beth Langston as Diamonds' innings unravels
  6. WICKET

    Kimmince run out (Bates) 20 (Diamonds 140-6)

    Delissa Kimmince puts her bat under her arm and walks towards the pavilion before the result of the third umpire's review is announced after being run out.

    Video content

    Video caption: Delissa Kimmince is run out for 20
  7. WICKET

    Brunt st Rudd b Bates 20 (Diamonds 130-5)

    Diamonds skipper Katherine Brunt is stumped for 20 off the bowling of opposite number Suzie Bates.

    Video content

    Video caption: Diamonds captain Katherine Brunt is stumped for 20
  8. Captain's innings?

    Katherine Brunt picks up the mantle from Thea Brookes and wastes little time in sending the ball over the ropes for an eye-catching six.

    The Diamonds captain means business.

    Video content

    Video caption: Diamonds captain Katherine Brunt gets her innings off to a good start with a big six
  9. WICKET

    Davidson-Richards st Rudd b Kerr 29

  10. WICKET

    Brookes c Bates b Scholfield 45 (Diamonds 76-3)

    Thea Brookes is denied a half-century by Vipers skipper Suzie Bates, who takes a catch off the bowling of Paige Schofield with the Diamonds' big-hitter on 45.

    Video content

    Video caption: Diamonds' Thea Brookes is caught five runs short of a half-century
  11. Sparkling six brings up 50 for Diamonds

    Thea Brookes is helping to keep the Yorkshire Diamonds' score ticking over, hitting a six to take them past 50, with eight wickets and 12 overs remaining.

    Video content

    Video caption: Thea Brookes hits a six to bring up the 50 for Yorkshire Diamonds
  12. WICKET

    Atapattu c Bouchier b Bates 4 (Diamonds 15-2)

    Vipers skipper Suzie Bates weighs in with the key wicket of Diamonds opener Chamari Atapattu, who lofts a catch to Maia Bouchier.

    Video content

    Video caption: Vipers skipper Suzie Bates removes Diamonds opener Chamari Atapattu
  13. WICKET

    Mooney c Rudd b Kerr 10 (Diamonds 11-1)

    Yorkshire Diamonds opener Beth Mooney is caught behind by Carla Rudd for 10 off the bowling of Amelia Kerr.

    Video content

    Video caption: Yorkshire Diamonds opener Beth Mooney falls for 10
  14. Schofield's six surge

    Southern Vipers 159-5 (20.0)

    Paige Schofield hit a couple of big sixes in her unbeaten 22 as she helped bump up Southern Vipers' score to 159-7 at the end of their 20 overs.

    Watch the second of Schofield's two sixes.

    Video content

    Video caption: Southern Vipers' Paige Schofield hits two sixes in her unbeaten 22
  15. WICKET

    Morris b Levick 3 (Vipers 144-7)

    Yorkshire Diamonds' Katie Levick bowls Fi Morris for her third wicket of the innings, ending with figures of 3-35 from her four overs.

    Video content

    Video caption: Yorkshire Diamonds' Katie Levick bowls Fi Morris for her third wicket
  16. WICKET

    Bouchier st Mooney b Levick 6 (Vipers 134-6)

    Maia Bouchier is stumped after being outfoxed by Diamonds bowler Katie Levick,

    Video content

    Video caption: Vipers' Maia Bouchier stumped after being outfoxed by Diamonds bowler Katie Levick
  17. WICKET

    du Preez b Brookes 12 (Vipers 125-5)

    Mignon du Preez's stumps are sent flying by a great delivery from Thea Brookes.

    Video content

    Video caption: Southern Vipers' Mignon du Preez is bowled by Yorkshire Diamonds' Thea Brookes.
  18. WICKET

    McGlashan run out (Atapattu) 2 (Vipers 116-4)

    Sara McGlashan is run out after a mix-up with team-mate Mignon du Preez leaves her stranded.

    Video content

    Video caption: Southern Vipers' Sara McGlashan is run out after a mix-up leaves her stranded
  19. WICKET

    Beaumont c Brookes b Davidson-Richards 64 (Vipers 111-3)

    Alice Davidson-Richards takes the key wicket of Tammy Beaumont, who is caught by Thea Brookes for 64.

    Video content

    Video caption: Vipers opener Tammy Beaumont is caught for 64
  20. WICKET

    Kerr c Kimmince b Levick 7 (Vipers 94-2)

    Amelia Kerr offers up a simple catch to Delissa Kimmince from the bowling of Katie Levick for just seven runs.

