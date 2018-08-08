Watch the best moments as Southern Vipers beat Yorkshire Diamonds

What a chaotic end to an enthralling clash between the bottom two sides in Women's Super League. The Diamonds lost their final five wickets for three runs in the space of seven balls. Their collapse followed shortly after the dismissal of captain Katherine Brunt, with her opposite number Suzie Bates playing a key role for the hosts. She took 4-26 and had a role in five of the last six Diamonds wickets. Here is the full scorecard , the clips below are the key moments of the Diamonds' collapse and click here for the full highlights.
Vipers win by 16 runs
Southern Vipers 169-7 Yorkshire Diamonds 143 ao
What a chaotic end to an enthralling clash between the bottom two sides in Women's Super League.
The Diamonds lost their final five wickets for three runs in the space of seven balls.
Their collapse followed shortly after the dismissal of captain Katherine Brunt, with her opposite number Suzie Bates playing a key role for the hosts.
She took 4-26 and had a role in five of the last six Diamonds wickets.
Here is the full scorecard, the clips below are the key moments of the Diamonds' collapse and click here for the full highlights.
WICKET
Fenby run out (Bates) 0 (Diamonds 143 all out)
Southern Vipers seal victory with the run-out of Helen Fenby, who became the fifth Yorkshire Diamonds wicket to fall in the space of seven balls.
WICKET
Levick c Bouchier b Bates 0 (Diamonds 142-9)
Vipers captain Suzie Bates takes her fourth victim, ending with figures of 4-26 from 3.5 overs, as Katie Levick is the ninth Diamonds wicket to fall, caught by Maia Bouchier.
WICKET
Heath c Kerr b Bates 0 (Diamonds 141-8)
WICKET
Langston b Morris 5 (Diamonds 140-7)
Fi Morris bowls Beth Langston as Yorkshire Diamonds lose their second wicket in as many balls.
WICKET
Kimmince run out (Bates) 20 (Diamonds 140-6)
Delissa Kimmince puts her bat under her arm and walks towards the pavilion before the result of the third umpire's review is announced after being run out.
WICKET
Brunt st Rudd b Bates 20 (Diamonds 130-5)
Diamonds skipper Katherine Brunt is stumped for 20 off the bowling of opposite number Suzie Bates.
Captain's innings?
Katherine Brunt picks up the mantle from Thea Brookes and wastes little time in sending the ball over the ropes for an eye-catching six.
The Diamonds captain means business.
WICKET
Davidson-Richards st Rudd b Kerr 29
WICKET
Brookes c Bates b Scholfield 45 (Diamonds 76-3)
Thea Brookes is denied a half-century by Vipers skipper Suzie Bates, who takes a catch off the bowling of Paige Schofield with the Diamonds' big-hitter on 45.
Sparkling six brings up 50 for Diamonds
Thea Brookes is helping to keep the Yorkshire Diamonds' score ticking over, hitting a six to take them past 50, with eight wickets and 12 overs remaining.
WICKET
Atapattu c Bouchier b Bates 4 (Diamonds 15-2)
Vipers skipper Suzie Bates weighs in with the key wicket of Diamonds opener Chamari Atapattu, who lofts a catch to Maia Bouchier.
WICKET
Mooney c Rudd b Kerr 10 (Diamonds 11-1)
Yorkshire Diamonds opener Beth Mooney is caught behind by Carla Rudd for 10 off the bowling of Amelia Kerr.
Schofield's six surge
Southern Vipers 159-5 (20.0)
Paige Schofield hit a couple of big sixes in her unbeaten 22 as she helped bump up Southern Vipers' score to 159-7 at the end of their 20 overs.
Watch the second of Schofield's two sixes.
WICKET
Morris b Levick 3 (Vipers 144-7)
Yorkshire Diamonds' Katie Levick bowls Fi Morris for her third wicket of the innings, ending with figures of 3-35 from her four overs.
WICKET
Bouchier st Mooney b Levick 6 (Vipers 134-6)
Maia Bouchier is stumped after being outfoxed by Diamonds bowler Katie Levick,
WICKET
du Preez b Brookes 12 (Vipers 125-5)
Mignon du Preez's stumps are sent flying by a great delivery from Thea Brookes.
WICKET
McGlashan run out (Atapattu) 2 (Vipers 116-4)
Sara McGlashan is run out after a mix-up with team-mate Mignon du Preez leaves her stranded.
WICKET
Beaumont c Brookes b Davidson-Richards 64 (Vipers 111-3)
Alice Davidson-Richards takes the key wicket of Tammy Beaumont, who is caught by Thea Brookes for 64.
WICKET
Kerr c Kimmince b Levick 7 (Vipers 94-2)
Amelia Kerr offers up a simple catch to Delissa Kimmince from the bowling of Katie Levick for just seven runs.