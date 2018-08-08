Watch the best moments as Southern Vipers beat Yorkshire Diamonds

What a chaotic end to an enthralling clash between the bottom two sides in Women's Super League.

The Diamonds lost their final five wickets for three runs in the space of seven balls.

Their collapse followed shortly after the dismissal of captain Katherine Brunt, with her opposite number Suzie Bates playing a key role for the hosts.

She took 4-26 and had a role in five of the last six Diamonds wickets.

Here is the full scorecard, the clips below are the key moments of the Diamonds' collapse and click here for the full highlights.

Video content Video caption: Diamonds captain Katherine Brunt is stumped for 20 Diamonds captain Katherine Brunt is stumped for 20

Video content Video caption: Katie Levick is caught as Vipers captain Suzie Bates claims her fourth wicket Katie Levick is caught as Vipers captain Suzie Bates claims her fourth wicket