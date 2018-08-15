Lightning cruise past Western Storm - relive with in-play clips

Scorecard

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Loughborough Lightning win by 9 wickets chasing 125
  2. Loughborough Lightning won the toss and elected to bowl first
  3. Watch in-play clips (available to UK users only)
  4. Listen to BBC Radio 5 live sports extra commentary

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Loughborough Lightning win by 9 wickets

    Opener Rachael Haynes hits an unbeaten 66 from 40 balls as Loughborough Lightning ease to victory, beating Western Storm by nine wickets.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Jones hits a four

    Amy Jones hits a boundary to move Loughborough within one run of victory.

    Video content

    Video caption: Jones hits a four
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Walloped' - Haynes brings up 50

    50 off 31 deliveries, a great knock from Rachael Haynes to help put Loughborough in a dominant position.

    Video content

    Video caption: Haynes brings up her half-century
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. WICKET

    Devine c Gibson b Knight 38 (Loughborough 90-1)

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Haynes hits first six of the match

    Rachael Haynes easily clears the fielders and the boundary for a maximum.

    Video content

    Video caption: Haynes hits first six of the match
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Devine dropped by Gibson

    Danielle Gibson drops Sophie Devine, much to Anya Shrubsole's dismay.

    Video content

    Video caption: Gibson drops Devine
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Devine hits a boundary

    Sophie Devine hits a boundary as Loughborough Lightning start well.

    Video content

    Video caption: Devine hits a four
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Loughborough Lightning require 125 to win

    Western Storm post a total of 124-6 with Smriti Mandhana top-scoring with 29 runs after Kirstie Gordon took three big wickets to halt the momentum of the top order.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. 'Beautifully timed' from Luff

    Sophie Luff hits a very well timed shot for a boundary.

    Video content

    Video caption: Luff four
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. WICKET

    Dattani c Elwiss b Devine 3 (Western Storm 121-6)

    Naomi Dattani departs as Georgia Elwiss adjusts well to take a brilliant catch.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. WICKET

    Wilson c Villani b Elwiss 21 (Western Storm 103-5)

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. WICKET

    Taylor c Adams b Gordon 18 (Western Storm 100-4)

    Stafanie Taylor on her way as Kirsty Gordon takes her third wicket.

    Heather Knight, Smriti Mandhana and Stafanie Taylor, an impressive three-wicket haul.

    Video content

    Video caption: Taylor departs
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Wilson hits a boundary

    Fran Wilson hits a lovely shot for four runs.

    Video content

    Video caption: Wilson hits a boundary
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. WICKET

    Knight b Gordon 22 (Western Storm 62-3)

    Big wicket. Western Storm captain Heather Knight is bowled by Kirstie Gordon.

    Video content

    Video caption: Knight dismissed
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. WICKET

    Mandhana c Villani b Gordon 29 (Western Storm 62-2)

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. WICKET

    Priest c Gordon b Devine 7 (Western Storm 24-1)

    First wicket falls as Rachel Priest is caught by Kirsty Gordon.

    Video content

    Video caption: Priest departs
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Mandhana hits a boundary

    Smriti Mandhana finds a gap to hit the first boundary of the innings.

    Video content

    Video caption: Mandhana hits a boundary
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Welcome

    Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Sport’s coverage of today's WSL game between Loughborough Lightning and Western Storm.

    Loughborough have won the toss and elected to bowl first. You can find the full scorecard here and you can follow in-play clips throughout the match on this page.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top