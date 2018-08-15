Lightning cruise past Western Storm - relive with in-play clips
Summary
- Loughborough Lightning win by 9 wickets chasing 125
- Loughborough Lightning won the toss and elected to bowl first
Loughborough Lightning win by 9 wickets
Opener Rachael Haynes hits an unbeaten 66 from 40 balls as Loughborough Lightning ease to victory, beating Western Storm by nine wickets.
Jones hits a four
Amy Jones hits a boundary to move Loughborough within one run of victory.
'Walloped' - Haynes brings up 50
50 off 31 deliveries, a great knock from Rachael Haynes to help put Loughborough in a dominant position.
WICKET
Devine c Gibson b Knight 38 (Loughborough 90-1)
Haynes hits first six of the match
Rachael Haynes easily clears the fielders and the boundary for a maximum.
Devine dropped by Gibson
Danielle Gibson drops Sophie Devine, much to Anya Shrubsole's dismay.
Devine hits a boundary
Sophie Devine hits a boundary as Loughborough Lightning start well.
Loughborough Lightning require 125 to win
Western Storm post a total of 124-6 with Smriti Mandhana top-scoring with 29 runs after Kirstie Gordon took three big wickets to halt the momentum of the top order.
'Beautifully timed' from Luff
Sophie Luff hits a very well timed shot for a boundary.
WICKET
Dattani c Elwiss b Devine 3 (Western Storm 121-6)
Naomi Dattani departs as Georgia Elwiss adjusts well to take a brilliant catch.
WICKET
Wilson c Villani b Elwiss 21 (Western Storm 103-5)
WICKET
Taylor c Adams b Gordon 18 (Western Storm 100-4)
Stafanie Taylor on her way as Kirsty Gordon takes her third wicket.
Heather Knight, Smriti Mandhana and Stafanie Taylor, an impressive three-wicket haul.
Wilson hits a boundary
Fran Wilson hits a lovely shot for four runs.
WICKET
Knight b Gordon 22 (Western Storm 62-3)
Big wicket. Western Storm captain Heather Knight is bowled by Kirstie Gordon.
WICKET
Mandhana c Villani b Gordon 29 (Western Storm 62-2)
WICKET
Priest c Gordon b Devine 7 (Western Storm 24-1)
First wicket falls as Rachel Priest is caught by Kirsty Gordon.
Mandhana hits a boundary
Smriti Mandhana finds a gap to hit the first boundary of the innings.
Welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Sport’s coverage of today's WSL game between Loughborough Lightning and Western Storm.
Loughborough have won the toss and elected to bowl first. You can find the full scorecard here and you can follow in-play clips throughout the match on this page.