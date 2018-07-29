Western Storm beat Loughborough Lightning - relive with in-play highlights
Summary
- Game reduced to six overs per side because of rain
- Loughborough won the toss and elected to bowl first
Despite the game being reduced by the weather, there was no shortage of fireworks as Smriti Mandhana hit a quickfire half-century to help Western Storm to an unassailable 85-2.
You can view final scorecard here
Just before we go, we will just leave you with the moment Mandhana reached her 50.
Western Storm win by 18 runs
So there we have it, Western Storm win this six over shootout by 18 runs.
Loughborough's Sophie Devine gave the run chase her best shot or should that be her best shots, in a more literal sense - ultimately though it wasn't enough.
Here she is brutally hitting Freya Davies for a maximum down the ground..
Devine on the charge
With a such a big total to chase down and not many overs to do it, Loughborough need some big shots here. Luckily Sophie Devine is the ideal player for such an occasion.
After a slow start to Loughborough's chase, the Lightning opener decides to take the attack to Heather Knight, hitting the Western Storm captain for two big sixes.
Western Storm finish 85-2
What an innings from Western Storm!
They only had six overs to work with but they've managed a highly-competitive 85 runs from it.
Smriti Mandhana was unquestionably the star performer of the Storm innings as the opener blasted an unbeaten 52 off just 19 deliveries.
Here she is reaching her half-century with a big six over deep extra cover...
Mandhana sixes
They might have lost a couple of wickets but Western Storm are still going strong here, thanks mainly to efforts of Smriti Mandhana.
Here some of the sixes she's hit..
WICKET
Knight st A Jones b Smith 0 (Storm 71-2)
Heather Knight doesn't last very long at all - just two balls to be exact.
The England captain comes out of her crease and has a swing and a miss at a ball from Linsey Smith.
Wicketkeeper Amy Jones collects and stumps and Knight has to go.
WICKET
Priest c A Jones b Elwiss 25 (Storm 71-1)
Mandhana smashes early six
I said both teams would be swinging the bat at it, and they are.
Smriti Mandhana smashes Linsey Smith for six off the third ball of the game.
Three sixes then follow inside the first three overs as Western Storm make a blistering start.
Match to begin at 13:55 BST
Good news.
The rain has stopped and the pitch has passed the umpires' inspection.
We will be getting underway at 13:55 in a game that will be reduced to six overs a side.
We should see both teams throwing the bat at it.
Further inspection at 13:20 BST
It's looking a lot brighter at Taunton and the covers are off.
The umpires are going to make a further inspection at 13:20 BST.
Welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Sport's coverage of today's Women's Super League game between Western Storm and Loughborough Lightning.
Unfortunately the start of this match has been delayed due to rain.
An inspection is due at 13:00 BST but as it stands the covers are still on and the drizzle is falling at Taunton.
We will update you as and when we get more news, but for now you can listen to the TMS team discuss all things related to women's cricket by clicking on the link at the top of the page.