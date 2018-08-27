Women's Super League final as it happened

Scorecard

Summary

  1. Surrey Stars beat Loughborough Lightning by 66 runs to win first title
  2. Surrey Stars made 183-6 batting first
  3. Opener Lizelle Lee smashed 104 from 58 balls, with six sixes
  4. Loughborough bowled out for just 117 in reply
  5. The Stars beat Western Storm by nine runs in earlier semi-final

By Paul Grunill and Adam Williams

All times stated are UK

  1. Signing off

    Natalie Sciver
    So there we have it. It wasn't the closest of finals but there is no doubt that Surrey Stars are worthy winners of the Super League title.

    They were ably led by Natalie Sciver, who produced a match-winning performance in their semi-final win over 2017 champions Western Storm.

    And she was happy to play second fiddle as Lizelle Lee demolished the Loughborough Lightning attack with a superb century in the final.

    Three wickets each by Dane van Niekerk and Mady Villiers rounded off a magnificent day for the Stars as they won by 66 runs.

    That's about it from us. Thanks for your company.

  2. 'Surrey got it down to a T'

    Alex Hartley

    England spin bowler on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

    You see a lot of teams in this tournament that rely on their internationals, but I think Surrey have got it down to a T and they deserved to win.

    Nobody remembers semi-finalists, so they didn't want to get knocked out again like last year and they would have been highly motivated to get to that final.

  3. 'What a moment'

    Surrey Stars director of women's cricket Ebony Rainford-Brent told BBC Radio 5 live sports extra:

    What a moment. Women's sport is on a rise and to have the opportunity to be part of this side...you can see how the game is growing, the investment, how everyone is involved, just knowing how much effort is going in.

  4. Get Involved

    Surrey Stars have won their first Women's Super League title and maybe that will inspire their male counterparts to bring more silverware to The Oval this summer.

    Remember, Surrey are currently 32 points clear at the top of Division One of the County Championship, with five games left to play.

  5. 'No other team deserves it more'

    Alex Hartley

    England spin bowler on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

    There's no team in this tournament that deserves it more than than Surrey.

    They have a fantastic coach, a fantastic set of girls and I'm chuffed for them.

  6. SURREY STARS WIN BY 66 RUNS

    Surrey Stars 183-6 v Loughborough Lightning 117

    Jenny Gunn picks up a comfortable single from her England team-mate Laura Marsh, but two balls later it is all over as Linsey Smith, on three, is lured from her crease and Sarah Taylor completes the easiest of stumpings.

    Gunn is left unbeaten on 23, the top score in a disappointing Loughborough run-chase which never really got going.

    They did not have anyone to match the brilliance of Lizelle Lee, whose 104 off 58 balls for Surrey Stars was the foundation of their victory.

    And Surrey skipper Natalie Sciver again made an important contribution, making 40 in her stand of 111 with Lee and taking the catch to remove opposite number Georgia Elwiss.

  7. Loughborough 116-9 - target 184

    Gunn 22, Smith 3

    Jenny Gunn settles for a single as Mady Villiers comes up for her final over.

    Two dot balls follow before Linsey Smith deflects to third man for one and Gunn ends the over as she began it with a single to long-on.

    Well bowled Villiers - 3-22 from her four overs.

  8. Loughborough 113-9 - target 184

    Gunn 20, Smith 2

    Jenny Gunn marks the start of a new Dane van Niekerk over with a lofted drive for four.

    Number 11 Linsey Smith collects her fist run over mid-wicket as van Niekerk ends her spell with figures of 3-37.

  9. WICKET

    Gordon b Villiers 6 (Loughborough 104-9)

    Jenny Gunn reverse sweeps Mady Villiers for four, but is denied back-to-back boundaries as Nat Sciver makes a sliding save on the leg-side boundary.

    Villier's final ball finds a way through Gordon's defence, though, and she now has 3-19 from her three overs. Will she get a chance to bowl a fourth?

  10. Loughborough 97-8 - target 184

    Gunn 7, Gordon 5

    Another over from Sophia Dunkley. Three singles, then Kirstie Gordon square cuts pleasantly for four runs.

  11. Loughborough 90-8 - target 184

    Gunn 5,Gordon 0

    Last ball of the over and new batter Kirstie Gordon can do no more than defend it away from her stumps.

    Can Loughborough survive their full allocation?

  12. WICKET

    Glenn b Villiers 18 (Loughborough 90-8)

    Sarah Glenn is given a free hit for a no-ball called on height, but can make nothing of it.

    She top edges the next into a gap behind mid-on, but is bowled by the next as she swishes across the line.

  13. Loughborough 83-7

    Gunn 3, Glenn 13

    Sarah Glenn has been enterprising since arriving at the crease and she drives Dane van Niekerk over cover for her second four.

    She then goes aerial back over the bowler's head for another boundary before a dab to third man for one ends the over.

    Probably the most successful over of the Loughborough innings with 11 coming from it.

  14. Loughborough 72-7 - target 184

    Gunn 2, Glenn 5

    Dane van Niekerk's hat-trick ball is an excellent line and length, but a studious defensive stroke by Jenny Gunn denies her the pleasure of a Finals Day treble.

  15. Loughborough 72-7 - target 184

    Gunn 2, Glenn 5

    Mady Villiers bowls a full toss to end her opening over and Sarah Glenn pulls it away for four runs. Next it's Dane van Niekerk on a hat-trick.

  16. WICKET

    Higham b Villiers 1 (Loughborough 66-7)

    Mady Villiers is given her first over of the day and she only needs one delivery to make an impact, bowling Lucy Higham.

    Sarah Glenn is the new batter, but she walks out facing what is surely a lost cause.

  17. Loughborough 66-6 - target 184

    Gunn 1, Higham 1

    Jenny Gunn has seen a lot in her long international career, but this situation looks to much, even for a player of her vast experience.

    She exchanges singles with partner Lucy Higham but a wide from Laura Marsh is the only other run added to the total.

    The required rate is now over 13.

  18. 'Not a very exciting second innings'

    Alex Hartley

    England spin bowler on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

    It's not a very exciting second innings. The first innings was fantastic, Surrey were just been phenomenal.

  19. WICKET

    Adams c March b van Niekerk 11 (Loughborough 63-6)

    This is turning into an anti-climax. Having crossed with Georgia Elwiss from the previous delivery, Georgia Adams hits the next ball from Dane van Niekerk straight to mid-on. A stinger, but an easy catch.

  20. WICKET

    Elwiss c Sciver b van Niekerk 18 (Loughborough 63-5)

    Georgia Adams bisects the leg-side field with a slog sweep for four, but Loughborough need an awful lot more of those if they are to win this final.

    And skipper Georgia Elwiss perishes in the attempt to clear the rope as she holes out at deep mid-wicket.

