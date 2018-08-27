Women's Super League final as it happened

Rex Features Copyright: Rex Features

So there we have it. It wasn't the closest of finals but there is no doubt that Surrey Stars are worthy winners of the Super League title.

They were ably led by Natalie Sciver, who produced a match-winning performance in their semi-final win over 2017 champions Western Storm.

And she was happy to play second fiddle as Lizelle Lee demolished the Loughborough Lightning attack with a superb century in the final.

Three wickets each by Dane van Niekerk and Mady Villiers rounded off a magnificent day for the Stars as they won by 66 runs.

