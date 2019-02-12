England complete big win over West Indies - reaction and analysis
Third Test, day four, St Lucia; Scorecard; Today's Cricket Social team
Summary
- England complete 232-run win, but lose series 2-1
- Three wickets apiece for Anderson and Moeen
- Moeen takes spectacular catch at gully for England's first wicket
- Root declares after falling for 122; Stokes finishes 48 not out
Live Reporting
By Matthew Henry and Amy Lofthouse
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
That's that for this series!
England win the final match but West Indies win the series 2-1.
It has been a blast.
Thank you very much for joining us.
We'll see you again on 20 February for the start of the one-day series.
Post update
Miss today's action?
Head over here to read our report of the day's play.
What's next for England?
The five-match one-day series against West Indies starts on 20 February.
That is followed by a three-match T20 series against West Indies.
The next Test match for England is against Ireland on 24 July. The Ashes begins a week later on 1 August.
Post update
Trevor Bayliss on the prospect of Jofra Archer coming into the one-day team: "He's one guy that has been spoken about a fair bit and he's one guy we'll be keeping an eye on."
Post update
More from Bayliss on Wood: It was a wonderful to see and it was a great atmosphere when he came charging in and got a few past the noise. It was exciting. It will be difficult to look after him. if we can get him in that frame of mind and his body in that shape, there's exciting times ahead."
Post update
England coach Trevor Bayliss, speaking on Sky Sports: "It's been a rollercoaster but our challenge is to play like this more regularly. Our batting clicked in this game. The first two wickets we played on - in particular the first one in Barbados - was difficult and they bowled well but in this match a few of the guys fought hard. We took their bowlers into a second and third spell in this match and that helps. We've had a couple of discussions after the last couple of Tests. It has to come from within and in this Test I think they have shown what they've got.
"Going into this Test, we said we didn't care how many runs they scored after 25/30 overs. The simple fact is if we bat through and bat long, the runs will come.
"The middle order we had in this match is probably our best but we've been trying to make it even better. We've always had the luxury of going back to this batting order.
"I think they've all shown what they are capable and the challenge is to do it more regularly. The early-season Championship matches will play a big role for those at the top. If they score a lot of runs early season it will go a long way to helping them play in that first Ashes Test."
Post update
Alastair Cook
Former England captain on The Cricket Social
I'm back in the nets on Monday. It'll be the first time I've picked up a bat properly since that moment at The Oval.
Post update
The answer to that - Pakistan at Headingley at the start of last summer.
Get Involved
Text us on 81111
Most wickets
Highest run-scorers
Jason Holder ends the series as the highest run-scorer, largely thanks to his double hundred in the first Test.
'Our goal is to be the number one team in the world'
West Indies captain Jason Holder: "I had a chat with Roston [Chase] before his innings. He was a little disheartened with his dismissals in this series so it is good to see him knuckle down and get some runs, especially in the context of the day. It would have been easy for us to be rolled over.
"We have got to keep improving in the three facets of the game and be clinical and lot more consistent. Our bowlers have done an outstanding job. It is up to our batsmen to contribute more.
"We need to continue to build and not rest on our laurels. Our number one goal is to be the number one team in the world so there is a lot to improve on."
Man of the series - Kemar Roach
Man of the series Kemar Roach, who took 18 wickets at 13.88: "It was a good series for me. All the hard work coming into the series paid off. It was a very competitive series and congratulations to our guys for a first Test series win of 2019. I'm proud of myself and the guys and let's keep moving forward."
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Arthur Branch: Really good performance from England. If they can learn to build some consistency, what a team they could be!
'A confidence-booster' - captain's view
England captain Joe Root: "We played some good cricket throughout the week. It should be a real confidence-booster going into an exciting summer for us.
"It was important we played well this week. West Indies deserved to win the series, they outplayed us in the first two games, but it's a real step forward for this team to perform like we did this week."
On his batting: "I went and spent some time working on some things and I was able to take that confidence into the game."
On Mark Wood: "I thought Mark bowled fantastically well - it made for great theatre and it was great to be on the field watching it."
Post update
Kemar Roach is named man-of-the-series for his 18 wickets in three matches.
Man of the match - Mark Wood
Mark Wood, speaking at the presentation: "I was full of confidence after the England Lions tour. I just thought I'd try and hit the ground running and try and tear it up.
"I wasn't really thinking about the speed gun. I watched Gabriel thunder-bolting them down all series so I thought I better get some of them down."
Post update
The England team are in stitches at Mark Wood's speech. It was outstanding.
Post update
"I thought I'd just try and tear it up I guess," Wood says.
Too right.
Post update
Mark Wood has been named man-of-the-match for his maiden Test five-wicket haul in the first innings.