Ashes: Smith passes 50 as Australia extend lead - in-play clips, radio & text
Scorecard; Listen to TMS overseas; Agnew column; 'England on Plan X to Smith'
Scorecard; Listen to TMS overseas; Agnew column; 'England on Plan X to Smith'
Live Reporting
By Jack Skelton
All times stated are UK
"Joe, I'm going to get him out by throwing it over his head and Jonny can stump him."
"Er, Mo..."
Stephan Shemilt
BBC Sport at Edgbaston
How about this for a field? It's like junior cricket.
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent
What happened there? Did the fielder see that?
Aus 140-3
Lead by 50
Oh my. Stuart Broad pushes it full and Steve Smith slices it up off a leading edge, the ball loops agonisingly in a gap in the field.
That would've been the simplest of catches if it had been three yards closer to Chris Woakes at extra cover. Instead it's four.
Australia have also not lost on the previous eight times Steve Smith has done that.
Welp.
How's stat?!
Andrew Samson
BBC Test Match Special statistician
Steve Smith has now got a century and a half-century in the same match nine times which puts him high on the list of players to do that.
Jacques Kallis did it 11 times, Ricky Ponting 10 times and two others have done it nine times - Allan Border and Kumar Sangakkara.
All of those have played at least double the number of matches Smith has.
Aus 136-3
Ugh. Moeen Ali gets one to absolutely fizz out of the rough, it beats Travis Head's bat and ends up nutmegging Jonny Bairstow to run away for four byes.
Great delivery, though.
England have handed the ball to umpire Aleem Dar to check with the handcuff device. It's fine though. On we go.
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent
Apart from that curious ball from Moeen, England have bowled well this morning.
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
That proves if you bowl consistently there is still a ball out there.
Aus 131-3
Lead by 41
Stuart Broad tails the next delivery in, Travis Head leaves and it doesn't miss the off stump by much. Heads in hands time for England.
Aus 131-3
Yeesh. Stuart Broad beats the outside edge of Travis Head's bat with an absolute peach. Movement there. Play that.
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
There is less booing there from the first innings. I think that is right. If someone gets to fifty then he deserves some applause.
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent
Steve Smith goes on and on.
50 for Smith
Steve Smith slices the ball just wide of backward point for a quick single to take him to 50.
A fine knock so far. And a noticeably warmer reception this time. The respect a little less grudging perhaps.
Answers on how to get him to J. Root, Edgbaston.
How's stat?!
Andrew Samson
BBC Test Match Special statistician
Since his first hundred in 2013, Steve Smith averages 80 against right-arm seam, 74 against left-arm seam, 92 against right-arm spin and 34 against left-arm spin.
Aus 130-3
Smith 49, Head 23
Better, Mo. Finding the right line and length four balls in a row and Steve Smith pops the last up just beyond short leg for a single. Not in control of that shot.
Travis Head defends.
Stephan Shemilt
BBC Sport at Edgbaston
My admiration for the amount of effort spectators put into preparing for a day at the cricket is well known. Not just fancy dress, but protection from all elements, radios, binoculars and enough food to keep a marching army moving for a week. I've just seen a couple with a cool bag so big they had to take a handle each in order to carry it. What have they got in there?
Oh, yes. Jofra Archer getting Steve Smith out with left-arm spin HAS TO HAPPEN.