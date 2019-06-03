Cricket World Cup: England v Pakistan - in-play clips, radio & text

South Africa slipped to a second defeat in two games as they were beaten by Bangladesh at The Oval. It wasn't really a shock - Bangladesh won their recent tri-series against West Indies and Ireland in convincing fashion last month - but it was the most entertaining game of the tournament thus far. Here's the best bits.
Live Reporting
By Amy Lofthouse
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Download the World Cup podcast
What happened yesterday?
South Africa slipped to a second defeat in two games as they were beaten by Bangladesh at The Oval.
It wasn't really a shock - Bangladesh won their recent tri-series against West Indies and Ireland in convincing fashion last month - but it was the most entertaining game of the tournament thus far.
Here's the best bits.
Post update
Hello!
I feel like I've watched England play Pakistan a lot this summer, thanks to the pre-World Cup five-match series, but why not do it again?
Post update
The last time these two sides met at Trent Bridge, this happened...
...what will we get this time out?