England bowl first against Sri Lanka - clips, radio and text
Summary
- Sri Lanka win toss and bat first
- England unchanged; Moeen wins 100th ODI cap
- England will return to top of table with victory; SL have one win from five games
Live Reporting
By Jack Skelton
All times stated are UK
Sri Lanka's unwanted record
In case you haven't read it yet, Andy Zaltzman has dished out some mid-tournament awards. Have a read of his latest column here.
Speaking about Sri Lanka's brittle middle order, Zaltzman said: "As Oscar Wilde famously wrote, "to lose your numbers four to seven batsmen for a total of five runs or fewer in an ODI innings once may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose them for five or fewer in successive matches looks like your entire cricketing nation is subsiding into a pit of nothingness".
"In the 4,000-match history of ODI cricket, there had only been five such middle-order subsidences.
"Sri Lanka pulled off this rare, almost incomprehensibly unimpressive feat twice in four days.
"Of all the records set in this tournament, this may be the toughest one to beat."
TMS on air
BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Steph's been waiting all tournament to use that.
Speaking of Test Match Special - the team are now on air for your listening pleasure. Tune in by clicking the play icon at the top of this page.
The team today are Jonathan Agnew, Simon Mann, Charles Dagnall, Michael Vaughan, James Anderson and former England and Sri Lanka coach Paul Farbrace, while Andy Zaltzman is on stats duty.
Post update
Stephan Shemilt
BBC Sport at Headingley
Only right that Paul Farbrace is part of the TMS team for England v Sri Lanka. After all, it is the Farby Derby...
Teams
England are unchanged from the side that thrashed Afghanistan last time out.
England XI: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
Sri Lanka make two changes as Avishka Fernando and Jeevan Mendis come in for Lahiru Thirimanne and Milinda Siriwardana.
Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Kusal Perera (wkt), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep.
Post update
England captain Eoin Morgan: "We'd have batted first too - the wicket looks good. Let's hope it doesn't change. In previous games, it has offered turn so hopefully that suits Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid.
"Only if we reach the semi-finals will we think about what we need to do regards resting players etc, if we do at all.
"It's a big day for Moeen, who has been a big part of this England team for a long time now. It's his 100th cap and he's a big Liverpool fan, so Steven Gerrard sent him a video message. He's buzzing about that."
Post update
Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne: "It looks a great pitch for batting, we want to get runs on the board to put pressure on England.
"It has been a good chance to regroup since we last played and discuss what things are wrong, that's what we did the last few days. We need to do things against England to win this game.
"A bit of worry about the middle order but I'm confident they will bounce back."
BreakingSri Lanka win the toss and bat
Dimuth Karunaratne fancies the look of this pitch for batting.
Post update
You say that Abhishek, but last time Sri Lanka faced England in a one-day international, they inflicted England's heaviest ever ODI defeat on them.
In a rain-affected chase in Colombo, England could only muster 132-9 off 26.1 overs in reply to Sri Lanka's 366-6 off 50 overs - losing by 219 runs on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern.
Granted, England had already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series at that point.
Sri Lanka do have form at Headingley though, albeit in Tests, beating England on the penultimate ball of the second Test in 2014 to seal a famous series win.
Abhishek Singh: Hopeless about today's match not being a one-sided affair but still hoping Sri Lanka come up with a miracle to make it a match!
Post update
Are you worried about Australia?
They still seem to play slightly old-school ODI cricket for periods but can turn it on when needed and just keep winning (India aside).
David Warner hit the biggest score of the World Cup so far yesterday, his 166 setting up a 48-run win over Bangladesh.
Post update
This is the first match of the World Cup at Headingley.
We had the first match at Edgbaston on Wednesday and it ended up being an absolute thriller as Kane Williamon's majestic century saw New Zealand edge to victory over South Africa.
That was the game of the World Cup so far for me, Clive.
What can this Headingley deck bring to the party today?
Post update
A win today would take England back to the top of the table, while victory for Sri Lanka would seem them leapfrog Bangladesh into fifth.
Eoin Morgan's side have won four of their five matches so far, with a defeat to Pakistan.
Dimuth Karunaratne's side have bore the brunt of the weather, gaining two points from two abandoned ties, losing twice and beating Afghanistan.
Welcome
It's sunny in Leeds!
The odd dark cloud around but the forecast is good.
Hopefully a cracking day of cricket in store as England take on Sri Lanka.