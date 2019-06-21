England bowl first against Sri Lanka - clips, radio and text

In case you haven't read it yet, Andy Zaltzman has dished out some mid-tournament awards. Have a read of his latest column here.

Speaking about Sri Lanka's brittle middle order, Zaltzman said: "As Oscar Wilde famously wrote, "to lose your numbers four to seven batsmen for a total of five runs or fewer in an ODI innings once may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose them for five or fewer in successive matches looks like your entire cricketing nation is subsiding into a pit of nothingness".

"In the 4,000-match history of ODI cricket, there had only been five such middle-order subsidences.

"Sri Lanka pulled off this rare, almost incomprehensibly unimpressive feat twice in four days.

"Of all the records set in this tournament, this may be the toughest one to beat."