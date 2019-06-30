Jason Roy
Live

England batting first against India - clips, radio & text

preview
54,587
viewing this page

Edgbaston; Scorecard; Table; Feature: How Spirit of 1992 is inspiring Pakistan

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. England win toss & bat first - Roy & Plunkett return in place of Vince & Moeen
  2. India bring in Pant for Shankar
  3. England into semi-finals with two wins from final two matches
  4. Defeat could see them eliminated before their next game if results don't go their way

Live Reporting

By Tom Rostance

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Get Involved

    #bbccricket

    Mark Poole: The biggest difference between Roy and Bairstow for me is, Roy hits the gaps and rotates whilst Bairstow looks for the boundary or no run. Most singles come from a missed attempt for a boundary from JB. It’s great when it’s coming off but when it isn’t...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Eng 26-0

    Sharp! Sami beats the edge of Jason Roy's bat and it swings both ways on the way through to MS Dhoni, who drops it and they take a bye.

    Dodgy keeping? Not when you see the replay. That wobbled through the air like a Ronaldo free-kick.

    Roy looks to be moving OK as they take two, and Bairstow then inside edges another four!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Get Involved

    #bbccricket

    Cityobsessed: Bairstow looks like a wicket waiting to happen.

    Jonny Bairstow
    Copyright: Reuters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    Michael Vaughan

    Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special

    That is a good shot from Jonny Bairstow. Sensible play so far from England.

    I think that short boundary might be one of the reasons why Moeen Ali isn't playing.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Get Involved

    Text us on 81111

    SMS Message: Bairstow looks all at sea. His talent as a player is only matched by his temperament. If he wants to make statements, the 22 yards he's playing on is the arena. from Mark B
    Mark B
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Eng 19-0

    Bumrah's action doesn't get any less odd. What an eccentric bowler. He's great to watch though, keeping Jonny Bairstow on his toes. Some patio doors above the sightscreen causing issues. Our first bit of faffing of the day.

    Bumrah strays onto leg stump and Bairstow nails it away, the outfield is slick and the shot races away for four!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    England fans, here's what you've been missing...

    Video content

    Video caption: Roy hits two fours in quick succession
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. How's stat?!

    Andy Zaltzman

    Test Match Special statistician

    The score predictor is 311 and in England's last 10 matches at home batting first they have scored 311 or more on nine occasions.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Eng 15-0

    Jason Roy does take a smart single now, looks to be moving OK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Get Involved

    #bbccricket

    Emma Gregory: Not sure I can handle the many, many hours of tension that lie ahead.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Post update

    Michael Vaughan

    Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special

    That is a pea-roller. This is a pitch where you just have to assess it quickly. If England try and target 350 they could end up a long way light. They have to stay in the game here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Post update

    That was an 85mph ball that bounced shin-high. Jofra Archer and co will like to see that...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Get Involved

    #bbccricket

    Ashic: Bairstow looking shaky. Ominous.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Post update

    Jonathan Agnew

    BBC cricket correspondent

    That was definitely one where Roy and Bairstow could have run. I think normally they would have run there.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Ind 14-0

    The score predictor says England are on for 311, I reckon they'd snap your hands off for that. Bairstow cracks a drive to the fielder at mid off, lovely connection but they decide not to run.

    A sign that Jason Roy's hamstring is not 100% healed? There was a sharp single on offer there.

    Bairstow then gets another life as a ball dies on the pitch, stays low and misses everything...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Get Involved

    #bbccricket

    Paul Chaloner: So nervous, ball moving a bit too much for comfort.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Eng 14-0

    Jonny Bairstow with a huge inside edge which flies past his leg stump and away for four. Thats a few lives used up in two balls for the England opener!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Back to top