England batting first against India - clips, radio & text
Edgbaston; Scorecard; Table; Feature: How Spirit of 1992 is inspiring Pakistan
Summary
- England win toss & bat first - Roy & Plunkett return in place of Vince & Moeen
- India bring in Pant for Shankar
- England into semi-finals with two wins from final two matches
- Defeat could see them eliminated before their next game if results don't go their way
Mark Poole: The biggest difference between Roy and Bairstow for me is, Roy hits the gaps and rotates whilst Bairstow looks for the boundary or no run. Most singles come from a missed attempt for a boundary from JB. It’s great when it’s coming off but when it isn’t...
Eng 26-0
Sharp! Sami beats the edge of Jason Roy's bat and it swings both ways on the way through to MS Dhoni, who drops it and they take a bye.
Dodgy keeping? Not when you see the replay. That wobbled through the air like a Ronaldo free-kick.
Roy looks to be moving OK as they take two, and Bairstow then inside edges another four!
Cityobsessed: Bairstow looks like a wicket waiting to happen.
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
That is a good shot from Jonny Bairstow. Sensible play so far from England.
I think that short boundary might be one of the reasons why Moeen Ali isn't playing.
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent
That is a sign of how fast the outfield is and how short the boundary is.
Eng 19-0
Bumrah's action doesn't get any less odd. What an eccentric bowler. He's great to watch though, keeping Jonny Bairstow on his toes. Some patio doors above the sightscreen causing issues. Our first bit of faffing of the day.
Bumrah strays onto leg stump and Bairstow nails it away, the outfield is slick and the shot races away for four!
England fans, here's what you've been missing...
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent
I'd take 311!
How's stat?!
Andy Zaltzman
Test Match Special statistician
The score predictor is 311 and in England's last 10 matches at home batting first they have scored 311 or more on nine occasions.
Eng 15-0
Jason Roy does take a smart single now, looks to be moving OK.
Emma Gregory: Not sure I can handle the many, many hours of tension that lie ahead.
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
That is a pea-roller. This is a pitch where you just have to assess it quickly. If England try and target 350 they could end up a long way light. They have to stay in the game here.
That was an 85mph ball that bounced shin-high. Jofra Archer and co will like to see that...
Ashic: Bairstow looking shaky. Ominous.
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent
That was definitely one where Roy and Bairstow could have run. I think normally they would have run there.
Ind 14-0
The score predictor says England are on for 311, I reckon they'd snap your hands off for that. Bairstow cracks a drive to the fielder at mid off, lovely connection but they decide not to run.
A sign that Jason Roy's hamstring is not 100% healed? There was a sharp single on offer there.
Bairstow then gets another life as a ball dies on the pitch, stays low and misses everything...
Paul Chaloner: So nervous, ball moving a bit too much for comfort.
Eng 14-0
Jonny Bairstow with a huge inside edge which flies past his leg stump and away for four. Thats a few lives used up in two balls for the England opener!
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent
That looked pretty straight.