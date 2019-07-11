Jofra Archer
England reduce Australia to 10-2 in World Cup semi-final - clips, text & radio

Edgbaston; Scorecard; NZ v India highlights

By Tom Rostance

    SMS Message: Good start but England can't afford to be complacent or take the foot off the gas. Bowling has to be top notch. Let's bowl them out for less than 250. Come on England! from Mohammad Islam, London
    Mohammad Islam, London
  2. Aus 13-2

    Chris Woakes has another batsman looking nervy - as the ball rattles into Handscomb's pads! There's a slither of an inside edge this time though...

  3. Get Involved

    #bbccricket

    Michael Hutchings: Warner really is in good nick. He managed to get a bat on a good one today rather than playing and missing at 10 of them.

  4. Post update

    Phil Tufnell

    Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special

    This is where the bowlers just have to keep calm. They will be getting excited as well. Keep your line and length.

  5. Aus 12-2

    I don't think many rock bands would take the phrase "it was like a cricket crowd out there tonight" as a compliment, but we take your point Steph.

    Archer ends a hostile over with another lifting bouncer. Steve Smith at penguin in microwave levels of comfort.

  6. Post update

    Stephan Shemilt

    BBC Sport at Edgbaston

    Good lord. The roar when Warner was taken, the boos that sent him back, AC/DC's Back in Black, the begging appeal from the Hollies. Peter Handscomb is playing his first game in this World Cup. He must feel like he's batting in a mosh pit.

  7. Aus 12-2

    Jofra Archer has Steve Smith in trouble now, extra lift hits him on the handle of the bat and spits up in the air - silly point would have caught that - before he wafts at the next one as well!

  8. Post update

    Phil Tufnell

    Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special

    Another wicket or two here and Australia are in big trouble.

  9. Archer makes the breakthrough

    Aaron Finch's semi-final didn't last long...

    Video caption: Finch goes for a golden duck as he's trapped lbw by Archer
  10. Post update

    Mel Jones

    Ex-Australia batter on BBC Test Match Special

    Peter Handscomb's dad was my first cricket coach. He was my geography teacher.

  11. Aus 11-2

    All going on out there! Peter Handscomb is off the mark with a crack into the covers, the crowd think that's a dropped catch from Eoin Morgan but the batsman had rattled it into the ground first.

  13. Not out

    Umpire's call! The very top of leg stump.

    Peter Handscomb survives!

  15. Post update

    Phil Tufnell

    Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special

    Handscomb wasn't anywhere on the crease. This could be close.

  16. England review

    And now Chris Woakes thinks he has Handscomb first ball!

    Given not out - England review it for lbw...

  17. Post update

    Peter Handscomb is out for his first bat of the tournament.

    NO PRESSURE, MATE.

  18. Post update

    Mel Jones

    Ex-Australia batter on BBC Test Match Special

    It was the perfect delivery from Woakes to follow the boundary.

  19. Post update

    Phil Tufnell

    Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special

    Great line from Woakes. It bounced a little as well. Great delivery. Great start from England.

