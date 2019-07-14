England v New Zealand - World Cup final build-up

It does feel like England always lose at Lord's, right?
Live Reporting
By Tom Rostance
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
It does feel like England always lose at Lord's, right?
Get Involved
#bbccricket or text us on 81111 (UK Only)
Neil Leverett: Truly a momentous day in British sport. I was nine last time we were in a CWC final. Super nervous though. With the Lords slope, just a horrid feeling Boult is gonna rip our hearts ou
George Gray: Is it too early for a beer to settle the nerves?
Post update
England v New Zealand
England, playing in their first final for 27 years, will start as favourites against the 2015 runners-up.
"It would mean everything to win it," England captain Eoin Morgan said.
"The good faith, support and enthusiasm we've been shown in the tournament has been brilliant. It's a huge privilege to play in a World Cup final."
Morgan's men will be looking to emulate the England women's team, who won the World Cup on the same ground two years ago.
Post update
Stephan Shemilt
BBC Sport at Lord's
Plenty of this about. St John's Wood Station is a box office.
Post update
It's been raining! Of course it has. A fitting way to end the tournament.
No sign of any delay to play though...
Post update
It's only the World Cup final!
It was - incredibly - back in May that we started this odyssey together.
After 47 scheduled matches, an awful lot of rain, 20,806 runs scored by batsmen, 31 centuries, 107 dropped catches and one amazing bit of captaincy by Gulbadin - it's the final.
England v New Zealand. A new name guaranteed to be on the trophy.
Lord's is packed, humming with anticipation. Channel 4 has had to rehome Tim Lovejoy.
All is well with the world.
All set?