England v New Zealand - World Cup final build-up

England, playing in their first final for 27 years, will start as favourites against the 2015 runners-up.

"It would mean everything to win it," England captain Eoin Morgan said.

"The good faith, support and enthusiasm we've been shown in the tournament has been brilliant. It's a huge privilege to play in a World Cup final."

Morgan's men will be looking to emulate the England women's team, who won the World Cup on the same ground two years ago.