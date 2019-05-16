Live
County Championship - Surrey pair dig in at Taunton, Ballance out for 159
Summary
- Essex beat Notts by eight wickets after Harmer takes 6-60
- Somerset all out for 398 to lead Surrey by 18 - Gregory 129*
- Hampshire in control against Warwickshire
- Bears' Sibley makes sixth-straight hundred
- Ballance's 159 helps Yorkshire stretch lead at Kent
Live Reporting
By Gary Smee and Steve Madeley
All times stated are UK
Tea at Edgbaston
Warwickshire 233 v Hampshire 354 and 225-3
Hampshire made their intentions clear at the end of the morning session and executed their plan ruthlessly in the afternoon.
They added 175 between lunch and tea for the loss of three wickets with the hitting of Oli Soames and Rilee Rossouw helping them to a lead of 346.
The declaration will surely come before the close of play.
George D.Wright: Somerset are keeping Surrey at less than 3 an over. Surrey's rash shots are frustration. If we can keep it up here we've got a good chance.
It's a bit of a grind out there. Rory Burns has eight off 46 balls.
for Rilee Rossouw
Warwickshire 233 v Hampshire 354 and 220-3
That's a fitting way to go to a half-century - a six over Alex Thomson's head and down to mid-on.
He's taken just 29 balls and 41 minutes to get there with some brutal hitting that has helped put Hampshire in complete control.
WICKET
Ballance b Bell-Drummond 159 (Kent 296 v Yorkshire 210 and 361-5)
That one kept low from Daniel Bell-Drummond and nipped back between the left-hander's bat and pad and into the stumps.
Gary Ballance has gone for an excellent 159 that has put Yorkshire in charge of a game they were well behind in on day one.
Post update
Kent 296 v Yorkshire 210 and 351-4
Gary Ballance brings up Yorkshire's 350 with a straight drive off Daniel Bell-Drummond that brings him two runs.
The lead is 265 and Yorkshire will surely be looking for quick runs after tea before having a bowl tonight.
Post update
Warwickshire 233 v Hampshire 354 and 206-3
Rilee Rossouw's assault continues and he bludgeons Jeetan Patel over cover for four to bring up the Hampshire 200.
In the next over he heaves Alex Thomson over mid-wicket for another four. He's not concerned about taking the aerial route.
Post update
Somerset 398 v Surrey 380 & 33-2
Double bowling change for Somerset - on come Jack Leach and Tim Groenewald.
England spinner Leach could be the key to any hopes the hosts have of a third-straight victory this season.
Surrey lead by 15.
for Gary Ballance
Kent 296 v Yorkshire 210 and 344-4
The England batsman works Mitchell Claydon off his legs for two runs and chalks up another milestone.
Yorkshire's lead is 263.
Post update
Somerset 398 v Surrey 380 & 30-2
Shot! Ryan Patel swats a short one from Lewis Gregory through mid-wicket. The ball races to the fence.
That'll give the young left-hander a bit of confidence.
for Rilee Rossouw
Warwickshire 233 v Hampshire 354 and 186-3
This is brutal from the Hampshire batsman, who launches Alex Thomson's first delivery of the innings high over mid-wicket and over the rope.
He strikes Jeetan Patel for four in the next over and currently has 28 from 17 balls.
Post update
Somerset 398 v Surrey 380 & 25-2
Somerset are putting the squeeze on Surrey.
Rory Burns has two off 26 balls, while Ryan Patel is also in survival mode.
Craig Overton and Lewis Gregory continue to steam in for the hosts.
'Harmer & Siddle stand was vital'
Result: Essex beat Notts by eight wickets
Glenn Speller
BBC Essex sport
Essex get the job done in a match they’ve largely controlled but were thankful to an eighth wicket stand of 81 between Simon Harmer and Peter Siddle to get them what proved to be a vital first innings lead.
In a game in which both sides showed frailties with the bat it seemed somewhat strange that out of the four innings there were two opening stands of more than 50.
The early run out of Nick Browne in the run chase could have had Essex wobbling but Alastair Cook and Tom Westley played well to prevent any jitters.
Harmer with bat and ball will take the plaudits and while Essex will be relieved to get a win on the board, Notts will reflect on a disappointing performance and two batting collapses.
BreakingESSEX BEAT NOTTS
Essex (241 & 105-2) beat Notts (187 & 158) by eight wickets
All over! Essex have thumped Notts by eight wickets.
Alastair Cook walks off unbeaten on 40.
It's Essex's first victory of the season, while Notts are still without a win.
Post update
Warwickshire 233 v Hampshire 162-3
There is no sign of Hampshire drawing in their horns despite the loss of their top three.
Rilee Rossouw has taken over the hunt for quick runs and has pulled Henry Brookes for four before fetching the next ball from outside off stump and sending it to the mid-on boundary. With another four conceded in leg-byes, it wasn't a great over from Brookes.
Post update
Essex 101-2 (target 105)
Essex are one blow away from beating Notts...
Division Two update
Northamptonshire finally dismissed Lancashire for 415 and have started well in their second innings, reaching 33-0 at Old Trafford, but they remain 152 behind.
A group effort from Worcestershire's seamers has put them in charge at home to Durham, who are 77-4 in their second innings, still trailing by 40. Joe Leach, Charlie Morris, Ed Barnard and Josh Tongue have a wicket each.
Middlesex have stretched their lead over Leicestershire at Lord's to 194. They are 113-7 in their second innings with Tom Taylor claiming three wickets.
Nick Selman is unbeaten on 78 for Glamorgan, who have lost their first second-innings wicket at Newport. They still trail Gloucestershire by 57 with Charlie Hemphrey gone for 58.
WICKET
Borthwick lbw b C Overton 15 (Somerset 380 v Surrey 398 & 19-2)
Surrey are two down!
Scott Borthwick plays around an inswinger from Craig Overton, it strikes him on the pad and up goes the finger.
Was it a little high perhaps? The Surrey left-hander is on is way.
Paddy: Lewis Gregory is now 6 wickets away from achieving a ‘Shantry’. (Ten-for and a century).
WICKET
Alsop b Patel 25 (Warwickshire 233 v Hampshire 354 and 147-3
As Hampshire try to get on with it at Edgbaston, Tom Alsop attempts a reverse sweep off Jeetan Patel and is bowled around his legs.
There is no repeat of Alsop's first-innings heroics and he didn't look very comfortable trying that shot.
Surrey move into lead
Somerset 398 v Surrey 380 & 19-0
That's an expensive second over from Lewis Gregory - 15 off it.
Scott Borthwick does the damage, striking three boundaries including a gorgeous punch down the ground.
And now Surrey are back in front - by one.