Listen: County Championship Division One commentaries
Scorecards: Essex v Kent; Warwickshire v Surrey; Yorkshire v Hampshire
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Essex v Kent - day one from BBC Essex
Play audio Warwickshire v Surrey - day one from BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
Play audio Yorkshire v Hampshire - day one from BBC Radio Leeds
RTL
Summary
- Essex v Kent - BBC Essex & BBC Radio Kent
- Warwickshire v Surrey - BBC Coventry & Warwickshire & BBC Radio London
- Yorkshire v Hampshire - BBC Radio Leeds & BBC Radio Solent
- Day one in all games