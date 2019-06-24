County Championship - text & radio
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Surrey v Warwickshire - day three from BBC Radio London
Summary
- Division One leaders Somerset and defending champions Surrey in action
- Essex v Somerset (day two): Visitors all out for 131 in reply to Essex's 216
- Essex close on 164-6 - a lead of 249 runs
- Surrey v Warwickshire (day two): Bears bowled out for 230 replying to Surrey's 194 all out
- Stoneman hits 71 for Surrey as hosts close 105 ahead on 141-3
- Three games in Division Two; Gloucestershire entertain Glamorgan, Northants host Leicestershire and Sussex play Durham