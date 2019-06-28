Listen: County Championship Division One commentaries
Scorecards: Kent v Warwickshire;Nottinghamshire v Essex;Somerset v Hampshire;Yorkshire v Surrey
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Kent v Warwickshire - day one from BBC Radio Kent
Play audio Nottinghamshire v Essex - day one from BBC Radio Nottingham
Play audio Somerset v Hampshire - day one from BBC Radio Bristol
Play audio Yorkshire v Surrey - day one from BBC Radio Leeds
RTL
Summary
- Somerset 13 points clear of Essex in Division One
- Nottinghamshire only Division One team yet to win a game
- Glamorgan lead Division Two table by one point
- Lancashire play first Championship match at Sedbergh School
- Four matches in Division One, four in Division Two
- Get in touch using #bbccricket