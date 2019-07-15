Reaction to England's spectacular World Cup win

IndroMum: My 9 year old got up at 11pm in australia to watch Wimbledon and the cricket. He even had school uniform on (not allowed to watch TV until dressed for school!) Went to bed at 5am. He was a broken little man at school pick up today - but worth it, I think!
James Moore: Just wow! I love cricket & was watching the final whilst coaching/scoring an U15s @CricedSirGar@CarmarthenWands Club; I managed to be fully in both! The scenes at the end - just pure exhilaration; I’m sure there are people around the world who will love our sport now
Gareth Smith: Sad to know that I will never see a game like it again, but my overriding thought was the sportsmanship, Stokes apology after it hit his bat and at the end you could see the England players were genuinely gutted for their opponents after their initial celebrations
'They deserve the credit'
England win the Cricket World Cup
Veness was asked whether yesterday’s final a real turning point for English cricket:
"There’s
no reason why you couldn’t repeat that.
"You know, there’s been a strategy and a
plan and I’ve been lucky enough to work in and around that team and see them
operate. And there’s no doubt that Eoin Morgan has had a plan. He’s been
supported by Trevor Bayliss and Paul Farbrace, and it’s just been a strategy
throughout.
"They’ve know what they needed to do, and they’ve pushed and worked
hard for it. And they deserve the credit."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Get Involved
Text 811111
Why I love sport in one text:
SMS Message: I've got a four year old that now wants a cricket bat and can't wait to be old enough for junior nets next summer. That's what it's all about. What a day. from James, Glossop
I've got a four year old that now wants a cricket bat and can't wait to be old enough for junior nets next summer. That's what it's all about. What a day.
Get Involved
Text 81111
SMS Message: Started watching the cricket at a friends house while away for the weekend in Lytham St Anne's. When New Zealand were on 38 overs set off home to Hertfordshire by train, via Milton Keynes. Watched rest of New Zealand innings on sky go. Lost wi fi at Manchester so listened on bbc radio app, England just getting back into game. Drove final part of journey home listening on radio 5. Buttler gets out !!!!! The game is now in madness overdrive. Pulled into our driveway as Stokes needs 2 from the last delivery!!!! It's a run out and a tie. Finally went indoors to watch England win the super over and the World Cup. What a journey!! from Frank, Hitchin
Started watching the cricket at a friends house while away for the weekend in Lytham St Anne's. When New Zealand were on 38 overs set off home to Hertfordshire by train, via Milton Keynes. Watched rest of New Zealand innings on sky go. Lost wi fi at Manchester so listened on bbc radio app, England just getting back into game. Drove final part of journey home listening on radio 5. Buttler gets out !!!!! The game is now in madness overdrive. Pulled into our driveway as Stokes needs 2 from the last delivery!!!! It's a run out and a tie. Finally went indoors to watch England win the super over and the World Cup. What a journey!!
'The discipline came and he kept moving forward'
England win the Cricket World Cup
Darren Veness, the Lead Strength and Conditioning coach at Surrey County Cricket Club, has known Jos Buttler since he was 13 whilst at Somerset Cricket.
He was speaking to the Today Programme’s Sarah Smith:
On Jos Buttler crying as a
child when he was dismissed:
"Sometimes there were
tears…but you’ve got to put it into context. It was simply a frustration with
himself.
"He knew he could do better than what he’d done at that point, and as a
13, 14 year old lad it was just a deep frustration so all he needed to do was
figure out how to express himself.
"It was the emotions of a teenager and all he
needed to do was learn how to put it into context in his own mind and reframe
it, and then next thing you know it’s just right. The discipline came and he
kept moving forwards."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Get Involved
#bbccricket
TwitterCopyright: Twitter
This is what it's all about. Inspiring the next generation.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Jo Parker: Lovely being on train this morning listening people say i never watch cricket but that was so exciting...feel like saying "I told you so"!!
Alex Sand: Why is everyone trying to discredit England's win because they don't like a rule that was used to split the teams? The rule was there at the beginning of the tournament. Let us have our moment
Craig Aspey: I don't like cricket.... I LOVE IT.
And I missed it! I turned off just after Roy had gone for my flight to take off. I landed just as the super over started but the stream failed. Found out the result when 5live stream connected again on the bus to the terminal
This makes me feel very, very sad...
England get freak six runs after incredible Stokes deflection
England win the Cricket World Cup
An extraordinary moment in the Cricket World Cup final as the ball deflects off Ben Stokes' bat while diving for a second run and flies to the boundary for an extra four runs for England.
Get Involved
Text 81111
SMS Message: We registered our first born son on Friday. Good job we did, because if we had waited until today, we would have had to name him Jason Jonny Joe Eoin Ben Jos Chris Liam Adil Jofra Mark James Mo Tom Liam. A bit of a mouthful! I watched the Super Over with him in my arms. Magic never-to-be-forgotten moment. Thanks lads!! from MJ (& Oli!) Southam, Kent.
We registered our first born son on Friday. Good job we did, because if we had waited until today, we would have had to name him Jason Jonny Joe Eoin Ben Jos Chris Liam Adil Jofra Mark James Mo Tom Liam. A bit of a mouthful! I watched the Super Over with him in my arms. Magic never-to-be-forgotten moment. Thanks lads!!
Change his name. NOW.
'Written in the stars for Stokes'
England win the Cricket World Cup
England batsman Joe Root: "Wow! It's hard to sum it up. What a day, what a tournament. Everyone has done everything asked of them. We have performed under pressure.
"It was almost written in the stars for Ben Stokes. He's had such a tough time. I'm so proud of him and pleased for him and his family."
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Post update
Something tells me you're not alone in that opinion, Tom.
Is anyone else a new cricket convert out there this morning?!
Get Involved
Text 81111
SMS Message: I was at Lords yesterday, I've woken up this morning still in disbelief that it all happened. I know it wasn't a dream because you would have to be crazy to have dreamt that. from Andrew, Hatfield
I was at Lords yesterday, I've woken up this morning still in disbelief that it all happened. I know it wasn't a dream because you would have to be crazy to have dreamt that.
SMS Message: That was the most agonising, thrilling, extraordinary sporting contest I have ever had the privilege to watch. from Za, Winchester
That was the most agonising, thrilling, extraordinary sporting contest I have ever had the privilege to watch.
SMS Message: Never been that bothered about cricket till last night, the tension of having to drive in my car as it looked like we'd loose in our last few overs, then having the read the bbc updates in the super over as we couldn't get to a tv, I'm a total convert bring on the ashes! from Tom
Never been that bothered about cricket till last night, the tension of having to drive in my car as it looked like we'd loose in our last few overs, then having the read the bbc updates in the super over as we couldn't get to a tv, I'm a total convert bring on the ashes!
Ben Stokes stars in dramatic victory over New Zealand
England win the Cricket World Cup
England beat New Zealand to win the men's World Cup for the first time after one of the most amazing games of cricket ever played was tied twice.
In an emotional and electric atmosphere at Lord's, both sides scored 241 in their 50 overs and were level on 15 when they batted for an extra over apiece.
It meant England were crowned world champions by virtue of having scored more boundary fours and sixes - 26 to New Zealand's 17 - in the entire match.
That it even got to that stage was astonishing in itself and came as a result of a barely believable conclusion at the home of cricket - the first tie in a World Cup final.
England required 15 from the last over of the regular match. Ben Stokes hit a six and then benefited when a throw from the deep hit his bat as he dived for ground and was inadvertently deflected for four overthrows.
He could not get the two needed from the last ball - Mark Wood was run out coming back for the second - but ended 84 not out and joined Jos Buttler for the super over.
In glorious evening sunshine, they were roared on by a febrile crowd that belted out Sweet Caroline in the change of innings.
When New Zealand replied, Jimmy Neesham hit Jofra Archer's third ball for six, then scrambled to leave Martin Guptill needing two from the last delivery.
As Jason Roy's throw came in from deep mid-wicket, a diving Guptill was short when Buttler removed the bails, sending England and the whole of Lord's into delirious celebration.
Do you agree with Steve? Tweet me on #bbccricket or drop your girl a text on 81111 (UK only and don't forget to pop your name on those texts please, guys and girls!)
SMS Message: I have spent my waking moments after that match trying to think of any final in any team sport - ever - that can surpass or even equal that one for sheer entertainment value. Nothing comes close in my view. from Steve
I have spent my waking moments after that match trying to think of any final in any team sport - ever - that can surpass or even equal that one for sheer entertainment value. Nothing comes close in my view.
Celebration planned at The Oval
England win the Cricket World Cup
England players are heading to The Oval this morning from around 10:30 BST for what's sure to be an unbelievable celebration.
A match that ended in a tie to produce a tie-breaker that also ended in a tie. A final over that contained a six that was a six and also contained a six that wasn't a six at all but actually a two and a four, which meant the final over wasn't the final over any more either.
When you try to navigate your way through those 60 hallucinogenic minutes you keep coming up against these impossible riddles: New Zealand's Martin Guptill facing the first ball of the match and the last one too; a tournament that England's men had never won before won with a winning margin that wasn't even a winning margin.
Seven weeks of cricket and it came down to the final dusty half-metre at the spiritual home of the sport. A final that for so long was slow-motion cricket ending at a pace that took the breath from your lungs and the strength from your legs. Cricket that was a throwback to 20 years ago suddenly leaping into the unknown.
It was unprecedented and it was also a very English way to win a World Cup.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Ski: Watched my first ever cricket match yesterday! To think I thought cricket was boring! Wow! (All matches are that thrilling, right....?)
Photology: The most amazing roller-coaster ride thanks to the cricket. Can't stop watching highlights
Tommy Dinsdale: Streamed it on the train back from a golfing weekend in Leeds, then straight in the pub at Euston for the super over - forgotten about the +47 round already
Watch the highlights
England win the Cricket World Cup
Watch highlights as England beat New Zealand to win the men's World Cup for the first time after one of the most amazing games of cricket ever played was tied twice.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
WikipediaCopyright: Wikipedia
Thanks for tweeting this in, Joe!
Apparently, we won the World Cup by "pure luck"...
Live Reporting
By Laura Savvas
All times stated are UK
Get involved
#MondayMotivation from Jimmy Neesham
England win the Cricket World Cup
Jimmy Neesham tweeted the expected "that hurts" and "sorry we couldn't deliver" tweets after New Zealand's loss.
His third tweet, however, was comedy gold.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
IndroMum: My 9 year old got up at 11pm in australia to watch Wimbledon and the cricket. He even had school uniform on (not allowed to watch TV until dressed for school!) Went to bed at 5am. He was a broken little man at school pick up today - but worth it, I think!
James Moore: Just wow! I love cricket & was watching the final whilst coaching/scoring an U15s @CricedSirGar@CarmarthenWands Club; I managed to be fully in both! The scenes at the end - just pure exhilaration; I’m sure there are people around the world who will love our sport now
Gareth Smith: Sad to know that I will never see a game like it again, but my overriding thought was the sportsmanship, Stokes apology after it hit his bat and at the end you could see the England players were genuinely gutted for their opponents after their initial celebrations
'They deserve the credit'
England win the Cricket World Cup
Veness was asked whether yesterday’s final a real turning point for English cricket:
"There’s no reason why you couldn’t repeat that.
"You know, there’s been a strategy and a plan and I’ve been lucky enough to work in and around that team and see them operate. And there’s no doubt that Eoin Morgan has had a plan. He’s been supported by Trevor Bayliss and Paul Farbrace, and it’s just been a strategy throughout.
"They’ve know what they needed to do, and they’ve pushed and worked hard for it. And they deserve the credit."
Get Involved
Text 811111
Why I love sport in one text:
Get Involved
Text 81111
'The discipline came and he kept moving forward'
England win the Cricket World Cup
Darren Veness, the Lead Strength and Conditioning coach at Surrey County Cricket Club, has known Jos Buttler since he was 13 whilst at Somerset Cricket.
He was speaking to the Today Programme’s Sarah Smith:
On Jos Buttler crying as a child when he was dismissed:
"Sometimes there were tears…but you’ve got to put it into context. It was simply a frustration with himself.
"He knew he could do better than what he’d done at that point, and as a 13, 14 year old lad it was just a deep frustration so all he needed to do was figure out how to express himself.
"It was the emotions of a teenager and all he needed to do was learn how to put it into context in his own mind and reframe it, and then next thing you know it’s just right. The discipline came and he kept moving forwards."
Get Involved
#bbccricket
This is what it's all about. Inspiring the next generation.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Jo Parker: Lovely being on train this morning listening people say i never watch cricket but that was so exciting...feel like saying "I told you so"!!
Alex Sand: Why is everyone trying to discredit England's win because they don't like a rule that was used to split the teams? The rule was there at the beginning of the tournament. Let us have our moment
Craig Aspey: I don't like cricket.... I LOVE IT. And I missed it! I turned off just after Roy had gone for my flight to take off. I landed just as the super over started but the stream failed. Found out the result when 5live stream connected again on the bus to the terminal
This makes me feel very, very sad...
England get freak six runs after incredible Stokes deflection
England win the Cricket World Cup
An extraordinary moment in the Cricket World Cup final as the ball deflects off Ben Stokes' bat while diving for a second run and flies to the boundary for an extra four runs for England.
Get Involved
Text 81111
Change his name. NOW.
'Written in the stars for Stokes'
England win the Cricket World Cup
England batsman Joe Root: "Wow! It's hard to sum it up. What a day, what a tournament. Everyone has done everything asked of them. We have performed under pressure.
"It was almost written in the stars for Ben Stokes. He's had such a tough time. I'm so proud of him and pleased for him and his family."
Post update
Something tells me you're not alone in that opinion, Tom.
Is anyone else a new cricket convert out there this morning?!
Get Involved
Text 81111
Ben Stokes stars in dramatic victory over New Zealand
England win the Cricket World Cup
England beat New Zealand to win the men's World Cup for the first time after one of the most amazing games of cricket ever played was tied twice.
In an emotional and electric atmosphere at Lord's, both sides scored 241 in their 50 overs and were level on 15 when they batted for an extra over apiece.
It meant England were crowned world champions by virtue of having scored more boundary fours and sixes - 26 to New Zealand's 17 - in the entire match.
That it even got to that stage was astonishing in itself and came as a result of a barely believable conclusion at the home of cricket - the first tie in a World Cup final.
England required 15 from the last over of the regular match. Ben Stokes hit a six and then benefited when a throw from the deep hit his bat as he dived for ground and was inadvertently deflected for four overthrows.
He could not get the two needed from the last ball - Mark Wood was run out coming back for the second - but ended 84 not out and joined Jos Buttler for the super over.
In glorious evening sunshine, they were roared on by a febrile crowd that belted out Sweet Caroline in the change of innings.
When New Zealand replied, Jimmy Neesham hit Jofra Archer's third ball for six, then scrambled to leave Martin Guptill needing two from the last delivery.
As Jason Roy's throw came in from deep mid-wicket, a diving Guptill was short when Buttler removed the bails, sending England and the whole of Lord's into delirious celebration.
Read the full match report here.
Get Involved
#bbccricket or text 81111
Do you agree with Steve? Tweet me on #bbccricket or drop your girl a text on 81111 (UK only and don't forget to pop your name on those texts please, guys and girls!)
Celebration planned at The Oval
England win the Cricket World Cup
England players are heading to The Oval this morning from around 10:30 BST for what's sure to be an unbelievable celebration.
All the information is right here.
'A very English way to win a World Cup'
England win the Cricket World Cup
Tom Fordyce
BBC chief sports writer at Lord's
A match that ended in a tie to produce a tie-breaker that also ended in a tie. A final over that contained a six that was a six and also contained a six that wasn't a six at all but actually a two and a four, which meant the final over wasn't the final over any more either.
When you try to navigate your way through those 60 hallucinogenic minutes you keep coming up against these impossible riddles: New Zealand's Martin Guptill facing the first ball of the match and the last one too; a tournament that England's men had never won before won with a winning margin that wasn't even a winning margin.
Seven weeks of cricket and it came down to the final dusty half-metre at the spiritual home of the sport. A final that for so long was slow-motion cricket ending at a pace that took the breath from your lungs and the strength from your legs. Cricket that was a throwback to 20 years ago suddenly leaping into the unknown.
It was unprecedented and it was also a very English way to win a World Cup.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Ski: Watched my first ever cricket match yesterday! To think I thought cricket was boring! Wow! (All matches are that thrilling, right....?)
Photology: The most amazing roller-coaster ride thanks to the cricket. Can't stop watching highlights
Tommy Dinsdale: Streamed it on the train back from a golfing weekend in Leeds, then straight in the pub at Euston for the super over - forgotten about the +47 round already
Watch the highlights
England win the Cricket World Cup
Watch highlights as England beat New Zealand to win the men's World Cup for the first time after one of the most amazing games of cricket ever played was tied twice.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Thanks for tweeting this in, Joe!
Apparently, we won the World Cup by "pure luck"...
Bitter much?!