Listen: T20 Blast - North Group

Scorecards: Worcs v Birmingham; Durham v Northants; Leics v Lancs; Yorks v Notts

By Rob Stevens, Josef Rindl and Phil Cartwright

All times stated are UK

    Yorkshire v Notts Outlaws (18:30 BST)

    At this rate it's fair to say Yorkshire v Notts Outlaws is in real danger of being called off.

    Still, if anything changes we'll let you know.

  3. Foxes win toss and bowl

    Leics v Lancashire - start delayed

    Well it looks like a delayed start at Grace Road too, but we have at least had a toss of a coin.

    Leicestershire have won it and will bowl first against Lancashire when play eventually gets under way.

  4. England's Women's Ashes hopes fade

    Ellyse Perry's exceptional batting and rain at Taunton further dented England's slim hopes of winning the Women's Ashes.

    Here's the day two report...

    Rain halts England v Australia Test

    The covers are on at Taunton

    Persistent rain halts England and Australia on the second day of the Women's Ashes Test at Taunton, after Ellyse Perry hits 116.

  6. Post update

    Worcs v Bears - start delayed

    BBC Midlands Today's Rebecca Wood says the prospects for play at Worcester don't look too good...

    Rain was also falling heavily at Headingley and the Ageas Bowl not too long ago.

  8. Rain, rain, go away...

    Hello there!

    We were hoping to get our live text coverage of tonight's T20 Blast matches started at about this point, but sadly light rain is falling in Worcester at the moment and therefore there's going to be a delayed start at New Road.

    Gloucestershire's game at Cheltenham has already been abandoned, which Glamorgan will be thankful for having been 96-8!

    So we're going to delay things for now, but rest assured we'll get going properly once we've got some cricket to talk about.

