Listen: T20 Blast - North Group
Scorecards: Lancs v Birmingham; Northants v Leics; Notts v Derbys; Yorks v Durham
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Lancashire Lightning v Birmingham Bears from BBC Radio Lancashire
Play audio Lancashire Lightning v Birmingham Bears from BBC WM 95.6
Play audio Lancashire Lightning v Birmingham Bears from BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
Play audio Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Leicestershire Foxes from BBC Radio Northampton
Play audio Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Leicestershire Foxes from BBC Radio Leicester
Play audio Notts Outlaws v Derbyshire Falcons from BBC Radio Nottingham
Play audio Notts Outlaws v Derbyshire Falcons from BBC Radio Derby
Play audio Yorkshire Vikings v Durham from BBC Radio Leeds
RTL