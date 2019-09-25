County Championship - Surrey declare against Notts, no play at Taunton

There were some resigned faces in the Somerset dressing room today as they waited in vain to continue their winner-takes-all game against Essex.
Just one day remains in the 2019 county season and it looks like another what-might-have-been story for Somerset in the County Championship, but at least they have the consolation of their One-Day Cup triumph to look back on.
For Essex, a second trophy in the space of six days beckons, having won the T20 Blast at Edgbaston last Saturday.
We'll be here with you against tomorrow from about 10:00 to describe the seasonal swansong at our nine grounds. Please join us then.
Close of play scores
Division One
Kent 147 v Hampshire 80-3 - no play on Wednesday
Somerset 203 v Essex 25-0 - no play on Wednesday
Surrey 402-6 dec v Nottinghamshire 77-1
Yorkshire 261-2 v Warwickshire - no play on Wednesday
Division Two
Durham 262-8 v Glamorgan - no play on Wednesday
Gloucestershire 220-7 v Northamptonshire
Leicestershire 155 & 40-0 v Lancashire 170
Middlesex 260 v Derbyshire 199-4
Sussex 299-8 v Worcestershire - no play on Wednesday
Leicestershire lead against champions
Leicestershire 155 & 40-0 v Lancashire 170 - close
Hassan Azad appears to be seeing it ok as he puts away a wide half-volley from Tom Bailey, but the umpires decide the light isn't good enough and play ends a couple of overs early.
Having bowled out the unbeaten Division Two champions in just 48.3 overs, with Dieter Klein and Ben Mike taking three wickets each, Leicestershire wasted no time moving back into the lead.
Paul Horton will start the final day 30 not out, with Azad on nine.
The day's highlight, though, was Callum Parkinson having twin brother Matt lbw - the day after Matt did the same to him. What goes around, comes around, as they say.
Foxes openers still together
Leics 155 & 30-0 v Lancashire 170
Grace Road is the only ground where play is still ongoing, and there are four overs remaining.
Paul Horton is 24 not out, Hassan Azad has five and Leicestershire lead by 15.
Close of play at the Oval
Surrey 402-6 dec v Notts 77-1
The umpires have gone off the field and now the stumps are being removed.
A very handy stand of 38 after the loss of Mullaney to Morne Morkel in the eighth over has given Notts a bit of breathing space going into the final day of the season.
A first (and only) Championship win of the season is out of the question but they have a chance to avoid defeat.
From @Stephen_LUFC: "Sad that the County Championship is now treated as a second rate competition and has to be decided in the autumn. Any chance the @ECBcricket can schedule some games so they aren't squeezed into April and September every year? #bbccricket#Cricket"
Horton makes flying start
Leics 155 & 22-0 v Lancashire 170
Paul Horton's dazzling slip catch towards the end of Lancashire's first innings certainly appears to have sparked his mojo into life.
He has raced to 21 not out off 16 balls with four boundaries, three of them in the most recent over from Richard Gleeson.
There are seven overs of play remaining.
Post update
Bob Hunt
BBC Radio Gloucestershire
"It's fine! It's fine! What's wrong?"
Bad light stops play at Bristol
Gloucs 220-7 v Northants
David Payne squeezes the last ball of Keogh's over just wide of slip and he'll keep the strike for the last over.
And we're having a light meter reading!
Yes, we're off.
Bad light stops play at the Oval
Surrey 402-6 dec v Notts 77-1
And that may very well be it for the day.
A good rearguard from the Notts second-wicket pair has made a draw ever more likely.
Graeme van Buuren moves into the 90s with a clip to square leg off Gareth Berg.
He's gone three balls later!
Berg bowls back of a length with a bit of width outside off stump and an attempted forcing shot off the back foot results in an edge to the keeper. David Payne will have a bat with 14 balls left before stumps.
Surrey 402-6 dec v Notts 77-1
Slater 29, Compton 16
Maiden from Amar Virdi and another maiden at the other end from medium pacer Will Jacks.
I doubt we'll see Morkel again tonight as the light is fading.
Leggie Scott Borthwick is coming on and the umpires are having another chat about the light.
Gloucs 214-6 v Northants
Charlesworth 76, Van Buuren 89
Charlesworth is solid in defense against Rob Keogh and with three overs left tonight Van Buuren may have to wait till tomorrow to get his first ton of the season.
But the most important task for Gloucester has nearly been achieved - batting out the session.
Bad light ends play at Lord's
Middlesex 260 v Derbyshire 199-4 - close
Compared to several other grounds, it's been a feast of cricket at the home of cricket today.
But after 74 overs of play, the umpires take the teams off as the light fades, and that's it for the day.
Having taken Middlesex's last five wickets for 61, Derbyshire stumbled at the start of their reply as Ethan Bamber removed Luis Reece and Wayne Madsen with successive deliveries.
Harvey Hosein (56*) and Leus du Plooy (55*) have added 96 so far, though, and the visitors will resume on the final morning 61 behind with six wickets standing.
Gloucs 213-6 v Northants
Charlesworth 76, Van Buuren 88
Berg bowls a very full ball and Van Buuren pushes it to mid off. No run.
Berg is having a chat with keeper-captain Adam Rossington.
Another single - driven to mid off just past Rob Keogh.
Gloucestershire looking comfortable on a benign pitch.
Post update
The man whose 17 wickets last week may ultimately prove to have put paid to Somerset's title chances is staying with Hampshire for another three years.
From @Bickerecord: "I'm guessing this is 1st time in first class cricket history that a set of twins has got each other out LBW in the first two innings of the match #LEIvLAN And they said the politics was interesting at the moment! #bbccricket@lancscricket"
See 17:29 entry
Surrey 402-6 dec v Notts 73-1
Slater 29, Compton 14
Ben Slater gets a half volley from Plunkett and steers the ball through mid-wicket for four.
Notts are looking comfortable now after a stern examination by Morkel with the new ball.
Slater is hit on the thigh pad as he tries to flick to leg and Notts pick up two leg byes.
The left arm spinner Amar Virdi is going to have a bowl...
WICKET Hurt lbw C Parkinson
Leicestershire 155 v Lancashire 170
Having sent his twin brother packing, Callum Parkinson ends Lancashire's first innings with a leg-before decision against Liam Hurt to finish with figures of 2-0 from 3.3 overs.
So the Division Two champions lead by 15 on first innings and this game could still go either way as we head towards the final day.
Post update
Post update
