County Championship - Surrey declare against Notts, no play at Taunton

There were some resigned faces in the Somerset dressing room today as they waited in vain to continue their winner-takes-all game against Essex.

Just one day remains in the 2019 county season and it looks like another what-might-have-been story for Somerset in the County Championship, but at least they have the consolation of their One-Day Cup triumph to look back on.

For Essex, a second trophy in the space of six days beckons, having won the T20 Blast at Edgbaston last Saturday.

We'll be here with you against tomorrow from about 10:00 to describe the seasonal swansong at our nine grounds. Please join us then.