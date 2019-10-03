The Hundred - England Test players set to be drafted, plus vote for UK's best sporting city

The women's draft is slightly different. In the first stage, teams will sign two players from the 21 who are centrally contracted to England.
Stage two of the player selection process (1 October 2019 - 30 May 2020) will then see each team fill the remaining 13 spaces in their squad from across three different player pools: the remaining England centrally contracted players, overseas players and domestic players.
After the first sweep, the remaining red-ball contracted players were selected by teams without a player in their catchment area until every side had the opportunity of selecting at least one England Test player.
Players not selected will be automatically allocated to their local team. Teams also have the option to negotiate with and select two local 'icon' players from within their catchment.
Because of limited availability for the England players - they are only expected to play three group games and at Finals Day - they are in addition to each team's final squad of 15 and are paid separately.
What's the UK's best sporting city?
To help you make your pick, here's a bit of a list of sportspeople from/associated with the said cities:
London - Anthony Joshua, Daley Thompson, Bobby Moore and Jonny
Wilkinson;
Manchester - Ricky Hatton, Sarah Storey, Kate
Richardson-Walsh;
Cardiff - Gareth Bale, Joe Calzaghe, Tanni Grey-Thompson;
Leeds - Nicola Adams, Brownlee brothers and Josh Warrington;
Birmingham - Dennis Amiss, Nigel Manssell, Jordanne Whiley, Rob
McCracken;
Nottingham - Rebecca Adlington, Stuart Broad, Carl Froch, Rebecca Downie;
Southampton - Alex Danson, Chris Tremlett, Le Tissier.
And, just so we don't get complaints, have a picture for Southampton as well:
The seven cities where the teams are based have long been announced, but the side's won't be called just London or Nottingham - they've all been branded as, well, you'll see...
What's the UK's best sporting city?
This is going to go well...
To spice up today's draft day we want you to vote for the UK's best sporting city! This is not a scientific process of course. We all know that Yorkshire would finish about fifth in the Olympic medal table if/once they go independent...
You can vote for the seven cities who are to be represented in The Hundred. Fill your boots.
Where are the teams based?
Birmingham (Edgbaston)
Cardiff (Sophia Gardens)
Leeds (Headingley)
London (Lord's)
London (The Oval)
Manchester (Old Trafford)
Nottingham (Trent Bridge)
Southampton (Ageas Bowl)
Who's up for grabs?
Red ball contracted players:
Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Sam Curran (Surrey).
Who can they pick?
This morning teams met in a locked room to select up to three players for their squad. They had the option of picking at least one England red-ball contracted player and teams with one or more England Test players in their catchment area will be able to pick their preferred player. It is not compulsory for teams to pick a player from their catchment area.
What is The Hundred?
Good morning! It's draft day. Got it?
It's all very simple. The Hundred is a new cricket competition in which eight freshly formed teams, representing seven cities from around the UK, compete against each other. Each team has both a men's and women's side.
Live Reporting
By Tom Rostance
All times stated are UK
And, just so we don't get complaints, have a picture for Southampton as well:
Today they pick their first players.
All set?