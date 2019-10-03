Stock image of Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Joe Root
Live

The Hundred - England Test players set to be drafted, plus vote for UK's best sporting city

preview
The Hundred explained

Live Reporting

By Tom Rostance

All times stated are UK

  1. How does the women's draft work?

    The women's draft is slightly different. In the first stage, teams will sign two players from the 21 who are centrally contracted to England.

    Stage two of the player selection process (1 October 2019 - 30 May 2020) will then see each team fill the remaining 13 spaces in their squad from across three different player pools: the remaining England centrally contracted players, overseas players and domestic players.

  2. Post update

    After the first sweep, the remaining red-ball contracted players were selected by teams without a player in their catchment area until every side had the opportunity of selecting at least one England Test player.

    Players not selected will be automatically allocated to their local team. Teams also have the option to negotiate with and select two local 'icon' players from within their catchment.

    Because of limited availability for the England players - they are only expected to play three group games and at Finals Day - they are in addition to each team's final squad of 15 and are paid separately.

  3. What's the UK's best sporting city?

    To help you make your pick, here's a bit of a list of sportspeople from/associated with the said cities:

    Birmingham
    London - Anthony Joshua, Daley Thompson, Bobby Moore and Jonny Wilkinson;

    Manchester - Ricky Hatton, Sarah Storey, Kate Richardson-Walsh;

    Cardiff - Gareth Bale, Joe Calzaghe, Tanni Grey-Thompson;

    Cardiff
    Leeds - Nicola Adams, Brownlee brothers and Josh Warrington;

    Birmingham - Dennis Amiss, Nigel Manssell, Jordanne Whiley, Rob McCracken;

    Nottingham - Rebecca Adlington, Stuart Broad, Carl Froch, Rebecca Downie;

    Southampton - Alex Danson, Chris Tremlett, Le Tissier.

    Leeds
    And, just so we don't get complaints, have a picture for Southampton as well:

    Southampton
  4. Post update

    The seven cities where the teams are based have long been announced, but the side's won't be called just London or Nottingham - they've all been branded as, well, you'll see...

  5. What's the UK's best sporting city?

    Manchester
    This is going to go well...

    Nottingham
    To spice up today's draft day we want you to vote for the UK's best sporting city! This is not a scientific process of course. We all know that Yorkshire would finish about fifth in the Olympic medal table if/once they go independent...

    London
    You can vote for the seven cities who are to be represented in The Hundred. Fill your boots.

  7. Where are the teams based?

    Birmingham (Edgbaston)

    Cardiff (Sophia Gardens)

    Leeds (Headingley)

    London (Lord's)

    London (The Oval)

    Manchester (Old Trafford)

    Nottingham (Trent Bridge)

    Southampton (Ageas Bowl)

  8. Who's up for grabs?

    Ben Stokes
    Red ball contracted players:

    Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Sam Curran (Surrey).

  9. Who can they pick?

    Jofra Archer
    This morning teams met in a locked room to select up to three players for their squad. They had the option of picking at least one England red-ball contracted player and teams with one or more England Test players in their catchment area will be able to pick their preferred player. It is not compulsory for teams to pick a player from their catchment area.

  10. What is The Hundred?

    Video content

    Video caption: What is The Hundred?

    Good morning! It's draft day. Got it?

    It's all very simple. The Hundred is a new cricket competition in which eight freshly formed teams, representing seven cities from around the UK, compete against each other. Each team has both a men's and women's side.

    Today they pick their first players.

    All set?

