Faf du Plessis and Joe Root
Live

England bowl first v South Africa - listen to The Cricket Social

preview
14,689
viewing this page

Scorecard; Schedule; Pick England's team of decade

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Stephan Shemilt

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. WICKET

    Elgar c Buttler b Anderson 0 (SA 0-1)

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Jonathan Trott

    Ex-England batsman on The Cricket Social

    With the preparation having been a little iffy, you want to calm the nerves - you don't want to lose a couple of wickets.

    You can't really lose a Test match in the first session. It's a calculated route - and I think it's the right decision. You've got Anderson and Broad and you know what you're going to get.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    We're still waiting. That chap is being taken away on a stretcher. We think he's a photographer. We hope he's OK. Either way, we can start.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    Simon Mann

    The Cricket Social

    This is a very bizarre start - or non-start - to a Test match.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Now, what's happened here? There's a delay. There's a man lying on the ground on the boundary edge, behind where Anderson is preparing to bowl. Jonny Bairstow and Stuart Broad have gone to see if he's OK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram to open the batting for South Africa - a very, very decent pair. James Anderson has the ball. Remember, this is the first time Anderson, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer are all in the same side.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Post update

    Simon Mann

    The Cricket Social

    Both sides come into this Test with so many question marks over them.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    South Africa strike an early blow. Their anthem is superb.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Post update

    The players have emerged into the Centurion sunshine and are lining up for the anthems. The England supporters are waving flags, sporting Santa hats - one is even knotting an MCC tie.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. The Cricket Social

    And, it's a very Merry Christmas from the Cricket Social, which you can listen to at the top of this page. Jonathan Agnew will be providing updates from South Africa and a very handy line-up including Jonathan Trott, Steven Finn and Michael Carberry will be mulling it over in the studio.

    The makings of a decent side, that.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Get Involved

    Jordan Sullivan: Been at work since 5, half dayer so 1 hour left and will spend it watching England bowl South Africa out for 73!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Post update

    Mike, I feel your pain. Dairy intolerances all over the place in my house. Although it's not really oat milk, is it? Oat juice for my money.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Get Involved

    #bbccricket

    Mike Bell: Just kicked off because I think you try to avoid batting last in a Test Match. If you win the toss, bat. But given the many people around here this week, apparently the bigger crisis is we've run out of oatmilk. Any advice on where you get that at 8am Boxing Day?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Get Involved

    Got all that? Marvellous. Now, feel free to discuss. Get in touch by texting 81111, tweeting using the hashtag #bbccricket or email tms@bbc.co.uk.

    We don't just have to talk about cricket. Talk to me about your Christmas triumphs and disasters. As what to do with the presents you don't want. Tell me how you're spending your Boxing Day.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Team news

    Confirmation of the teams. South Africa are unfamiliar and inexperienced, but at least they have a spinner.

    South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

    England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Post update

    Another headline from the England team? Ollie Pope is one of three struck down with the lurgy, so Jonny Bairstow makes his return and bats at number six.

    If you're struggling to keep up with the hokey-cokey that is England's selection policy at the moment, Bairstow will not keep. He returns from being dropped despite not playing any first-class cricket in the mean time.

    Zak Crawley is left out after one Test.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. 'New beginning' for South Africa

    South Africa captain Faf du Plessis: "We would have batted first anyway. Generally the pitch on day one is slow, day two and three is decent and after that it goes up and down."

    On their poor form in the past year: "We're still standing. It's almost a new beginning for the team with a new coaching staff.

    "The first two Tests are our best supported grounds. We play well here. That means absolutely nothing here - this is a new team."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Post update

    England captain Joe Root: "There are good arguments to do either. It's quite a tricky decision to make.

    "There's a good opportunity to exploit the live grass. Jack Leach is unfit, but it is a decision we made because of the surface.

    "It's very tough on Ben and he's going to play this game. I know his family are very proud of him for that.

    "For James Anderson to play 150 Tests shows a huge amount of ability. It's a testament to his fitness and desire."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page
Back to top