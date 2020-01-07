England need eight wickets to beat South Africa - listen to The Cricket Social

England opening batsman Rory Burns has had successful surgery on ruptured ligaments in his left ankle.

Surgery took place in London on Monday afternoon. The Surrey captain is expected to be out of action for up to four months.

He will miss England’s Test tour of Sri Lanka in March and is aiming to return to play with Surrey in the County Championship at the beginning of the 2020 season in April.

Burns sustained the injury in playing football in during the final practice before the second Test in Cape Town.