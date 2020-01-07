England need eight wickets to beat South Africa - listen to The Cricket Social

SMS Message: I have a tale about waiting for a cricketer. I was a young lad at the time and was at a 60th birthday party at the Rose Bowl. For some amazing reason a couple of ex cricketers happened to be there, including the king of spin himself; Shane Warne. Me and my brother approached Shane, giddy with excitement... we ask for a photo and the reply is "sorry boys, I'm on my night off." We both agree that's totally fair enough, only until our friend walked up to him 2 minutes later and as she asked for a photo the reply was "of course darling, why didn't you ask before" My brother and I stood there totally crushed, until we saw a beacon of hope in the corner... one Mr Dimitri Mascarenhas who had no hesitation in giving us photos and autographs till our hearts content. Despair turned into cricketing triumph! from George McMenemy
I have a tale about waiting for a cricketer. I was a young lad at the time and was at a 60th birthday party at the Rose Bowl. For some amazing reason a couple of ex cricketers happened to be there, including the king of spin himself; Shane Warne. Me and my brother approached Shane, giddy with excitement... we ask for a photo and the reply is "sorry boys, I'm on my night off." We both agree that's totally fair enough, only until our friend walked up to him 2 minutes later and as she asked for a photo the reply was "of course darling, why didn't you ask before" My brother and I stood there totally crushed, until we saw a beacon of hope in the corner... one Mr Dimitri Mascarenhas who had no hesitation in giving us photos and autographs till our hearts content. Despair turned into cricketing triumph!
SA 129-2
Target 438
Stuart Broad from the Wynberg End, hunting the crack that runs outside the right-handers' off stump. It's much quieter in Cape Town today - the locals have stayed away, the noise mainly coming from the travelling fans. It's too wide from Broad, meaning Malan can leave alone in comfort.
Burns out of Sri Lanka tour after surgery
Adam Mountford
BBC Test Match Special in Cape Town
England opening batsman Rory Burns has had successful surgery on ruptured ligaments in his left ankle.
Surgery took place in London on Monday afternoon. The
Surrey captain is expected to be out of action for up to four months.
He will miss England’s Test tour of Sri Lanka in March
and is aiming to return to play with Surrey in the County Championship at the
beginning of the 2020 season in April.
Burns sustained the injury in playing football in during the final
practice before the second Test in Cape Town.
SA 126-2
I was about to bring you some big news, but before I do I have to tell you about one of the strangest things I've ever seen.
Anderson has got the splice of nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj's bat, and the willow has basically snapped in two - the handle breaking away from the blade.
That almost never happens.
Anyway. The news....
SA 126-2
Huge, huge appeal!
Anderson is getting the ball to reverse and one nips back at Malan, who is playing with a curtain-rail bat.
Is it pad? It is inside edge? When the decision goes in favour of the batsman, England look decidedly miffed, but not miffed enough to review it.
There are people on Joe Root’s back. He has just never captained anything before – an England
captain comes into the job having had no experience at all. That is something that urgently needs to be looked at. Root has captained one Championship game in his life –
and that is no prep to be an England captain.
People are piling pressure on Joe Root. But to go pointing the finger at Root entirely is a little unfair. You’ve got to be fair to him. There’s nobody else. If you come up with some alternatives,
it becomes more credible.
Post update
Here come the players, out into the glorious Cape Town sunshine. Joe Root is giving some to his chewing gum. Pieter Malan, 63 not out overnight, is marking his guard. James Anderson has the ball.
'We've got time to create eight chances'
England's Jos Buttler on Sky Sports: "There's enough in the pitch. We've got enough time to create eight chances today. Hopefully we can start well this morning
"There's a bit of reverse. It was more abrasive in the first innings. Any sideways movement is going to be key. You can see a few areas (on the pitch) that hopefully we can expose.
"At times we have to be creative. But one of the keys today will be patient. It's going to be a long, tough day, but if we're patient we'll create chances."
Get Involved
#bbccricket
April Hall: Final day at Newlands - all outcomes still possible: Nerve shredding tension? Limitless euphoria? Crushing disappointment?
Don’t tell me Test cricket is boring!
Post update
I wonder if we can get Stormzy to tweet us. Or even pop down to describe a few overs.
Post update
You may or may not know that live text HQ is in the same building as BBC One's Breakfast show.
Stormzy has just arrived for an appearance. There were fans outside the building, hoping for a glimpse from pretty early this morning.
Let me know if you've ever waited for a cricketer.
Get Involved
As always, you will not find the star of this show out in the middle. It is you, dear reader.
Get involved by texting, tweeting or emailing.
Cricket talk encouraged, but not demanded.
The Cricket Social
As we go on our final-day journey, The Cricket Social will be there to keep us company. Today, Tuffers is in the house. Magnificent. You can listen by hitting the play button at the top of this page.
Glorious morning in Cape Town with temperatures expected to rise to 30C today. Some talk out in the middle this morning that the extra sunshine could open up the infamous cracks in the Newlands pitch. So far in the series it does seem that batting is easier when it’s cloudy and more tricky when it’s brighter. But we’ll see.
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Post update
Yep, the new year's Test in Cape Town has come down to what could be a thrilling final day.
Set 438 to win, South Africa will resume on 126-2. England need eight wickets to level the series.
If yesterday was about easing yourself back in after Christmas, today is for the hard yards.
Live Reporting
By Stephan Shemilt
All times stated are UK
WICKET
Maharaj lbw Anderson 2 (SA 129-3)
Waiting for a cricketer
Text 81111
SA 129-2
Target 438
Stuart Broad from the Wynberg End, hunting the crack that runs outside the right-handers' off stump. It's much quieter in Cape Town today - the locals have stayed away, the noise mainly coming from the travelling fans. It's too wide from Broad, meaning Malan can leave alone in comfort.
Burns out of Sri Lanka tour after surgery
Adam Mountford
BBC Test Match Special in Cape Town
England opening batsman Rory Burns has had successful surgery on ruptured ligaments in his left ankle.
Surgery took place in London on Monday afternoon. The Surrey captain is expected to be out of action for up to four months.
He will miss England’s Test tour of Sri Lanka in March and is aiming to return to play with Surrey in the County Championship at the beginning of the 2020 season in April.
Burns sustained the injury in playing football in during the final practice before the second Test in Cape Town.
SA 126-2
I was about to bring you some big news, but before I do I have to tell you about one of the strangest things I've ever seen.
Anderson has got the splice of nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj's bat, and the willow has basically snapped in two - the handle breaking away from the blade.
That almost never happens.
Anyway. The news....
SA 126-2
Huge, huge appeal!
Anderson is getting the ball to reverse and one nips back at Malan, who is playing with a curtain-rail bat.
Is it pad? It is inside edge? When the decision goes in favour of the batsman, England look decidedly miffed, but not miffed enough to review it.
Good decision. It was only pad.
'Unfair to point the finger at Root'
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent in Cape Town
There are people on Joe Root’s back. He has just never captained anything before – an England captain comes into the job having had no experience at all. That is something that urgently needs to be looked at. Root has captained one Championship game in his life – and that is no prep to be an England captain.
People are piling pressure on Joe Root. But to go pointing the finger at Root entirely is a little unfair. You’ve got to be fair to him. There’s nobody else. If you come up with some alternatives, it becomes more credible.
Post update
Here come the players, out into the glorious Cape Town sunshine. Joe Root is giving some to his chewing gum. Pieter Malan, 63 not out overnight, is marking his guard. James Anderson has the ball.
'We've got time to create eight chances'
England's Jos Buttler on Sky Sports: "There's enough in the pitch. We've got enough time to create eight chances today. Hopefully we can start well this morning
"There's a bit of reverse. It was more abrasive in the first innings. Any sideways movement is going to be key. You can see a few areas (on the pitch) that hopefully we can expose.
"At times we have to be creative. But one of the keys today will be patient. It's going to be a long, tough day, but if we're patient we'll create chances."
Get Involved
#bbccricket
April Hall: Final day at Newlands - all outcomes still possible: Nerve shredding tension? Limitless euphoria? Crushing disappointment? Don’t tell me Test cricket is boring!
Post update
I wonder if we can get Stormzy to tweet us. Or even pop down to describe a few overs.
Post update
You may or may not know that live text HQ is in the same building as BBC One's Breakfast show.
Stormzy has just arrived for an appearance. There were fans outside the building, hoping for a glimpse from pretty early this morning.
Let me know if you've ever waited for a cricketer.
Get Involved
As always, you will not find the star of this show out in the middle. It is you, dear reader.
Get involved by texting, tweeting or emailing.
Cricket talk encouraged, but not demanded.
The Cricket Social
As we go on our final-day journey, The Cricket Social will be there to keep us company. Today, Tuffers is in the house. Magnificent. You can listen by hitting the play button at the top of this page.
Post update
Adam Mountford
BBC Test Match Special in Cape Town
Glorious morning in Cape Town with temperatures expected to rise to 30C today. Some talk out in the middle this morning that the extra sunshine could open up the infamous cracks in the Newlands pitch. So far in the series it does seem that batting is easier when it’s cloudy and more tricky when it’s brighter. But we’ll see.
Post update
Yep, the new year's Test in Cape Town has come down to what could be a thrilling final day.
Set 438 to win, South Africa will resume on 126-2. England need eight wickets to level the series.
If yesterday was about easing yourself back in after Christmas, today is for the hard yards.
Post update
Steel yourself. One last push.