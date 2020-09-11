Australia beat England in first ODI despite Billings ton - relive the best of the action

Sam Billings on Sky Sports: "I'm obviously very pleased, but in a losing cause it's mixed feelings.
"It is one of the hardest teams in world sport to get into at the moment. I think I've put too much pressure on myself in the past. I've gone back to enjoying it and taking the pressure off myself when the opportunity arises. Hopefully I can kick on and keep putting scores on the board.
"I don't think it matters how many runs I get, I know I'm only keeping Stokesy's chair warm for him."
The covers are going over the same pitch, which suggests it will be the same one for Sunday.
Australia captain Aaron Finch: "It was a nice start and nice to win. We started the series really well. The ball seamed around and it bounced quite a bit. It was a new-ball wicket, that's when it was toughest to bat. It was a good game of cricket.
"Maxwell and Marsh was a great partnership. They paced it really well. I'm delighted they got some runs.
"I thought we had a really good frontline attack that wicket, but we still know how destructive England can be if they get it right."
James Anderson
England bowler on Test Match Special
Mark Wood hasn't played a huge amount of Test cricket, so he's fairly fresh coming into the white-ball stuff. It's tricky. You have to give him game-time, but also you want to manage it given his injury record.
'It slipped away from us in the first 10 overs with the bat'
England captain Eoin Morgan speaking to Sky Sports: "It slipped away from us in the first 10 overs with the bat, they didn't give us much to get away with. We did reasonably well with the ball, we thought it was a reasonable score.
"I thought Jonny and Sam keeping in us in the game for so long, if we kept that partnership until the 40th over we would have been in the game.
"Sam's opportunities over the last four years have been extremely limited and sporadic at times but to come in and show hunger in his training, it's outstanding, it shows a lot of resilience and character.
"When Ben Stokes is missing he leaves a big hole with the ball and the bat, we have a lot of players who bat in the top four four their counties but we need to add depth to those who bat at six, and Sam has done that."
James Gulleford: I don’t mind saying I now think it’s time to bring Alex Hales back to the England team. I think they need him and I think he’s served his punishment now. He missed the World Cup win and frankly this team has gone downhill since that win. Time to get him back.
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent on Test Match Special
The covers are going over the same pitch, which suggests it will be the same one for Sunday.
James Gulleford: I don’t mind saying I now think it’s time to bring Alex Hales back to the England team. I think they need him and I think he’s served his punishment now. He missed the World Cup win and frankly this team has gone downhill since that win. Time to get him back.
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent on Test Match Special
There were a lot of dot balls at the start of England's innings. There wasn't much push-and-run.
Alex Blanchard: Class from Billings in defeat. Last ball, can’t win but still tries to whack it when he could have played for an average boosting not out. Team player that Captain Morgan likes.
How's stat?!
Andy Zaltzman
Test Match Special statistician
Billings' hundred is only the 10th by an England player batting at six or lower in an ODI.
James Anderson
England bowler on Test Match Special
He deserves a lot of credit. That will do his confidence a lot of good.
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent on Test Match Special
You wonder how much good that will do Sam Billings.
James Anderson
England bowler on Test Match Special
It's a brilliant hundred by Sam Billings, taking this game a lot deeper than we expected. There was too much for England to do in the end.
Australia win by 19 runs
Billings c Warner b Marsh 118 (England 275-9)
And Sam Billings' fantastic innings comes to an end from the last delivery of the match. David Warner with the catch at long-on.
Australia win by 19 runs.
Eng 274-8
Archer takes a single and Billings pulls down to mid-wicket for a one-bounce four.
Charles Dagnall
BBC Test Match Special commentator
Archer needs to pull out a miracle here.
Eng 268-8
Billings mistimes a pull, the ball deflects off his new helmet and they run through for a bye.
Post update
Post update
James Anderson
England bowler on Test Match Special
Pat Cummins is just becoming a little bit predictable with his slower balls.
Eng 266-8
Eng need 28 from 6 balls.
Fine leg comes up, Sam Billings plays a paddle sweep for another four. What a brilliant shot. He takes the single to keep the strike for the final over of this match.