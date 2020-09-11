Australia beat England in first ODI despite Billings ton - relive the best of the action

England captain Eoin Morgan speaking to Sky Sports: "It slipped away from us in the first 10 overs with the bat, they didn't give us much to get away with. We did reasonably well with the ball, we thought it was a reasonable score.

"I thought Jonny and Sam keeping in us in the game for so long, if we kept that partnership until the 40th over we would have been in the game.

"Sam's opportunities over the last four years have been extremely limited and sporadic at times but to come in and show hunger in his training, it's outstanding, it shows a lot of resilience and character.

"When Ben Stokes is missing he leaves a big hole with the ball and the bat, we have a lot of players who bat in the top four four their counties but we need to add depth to those who bat at six, and Sam has done that."