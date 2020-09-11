Sam Billings

Australia beat England in first ODI despite Billings ton - relive the best of the action

Scorecard; Vote for best six of T20 summer

Kal Sajad

    That's your lot for tonight. You can read Amy's report from the day here and watch the highlights on BBC Two from 23:20 BST.

    We'll be back for the second ODI on Sunday.

    Enjoy the rest of your Friday evening!

  2. 'I'm only keeping Stokesy's chair warm for him'

    Sam Billings on Sky Sports: "I'm obviously very pleased, but in a losing cause it's mixed feelings.

    "It is one of the hardest teams in world sport to get into at the moment. I think I've put too much pressure on myself in the past. I've gone back to enjoying it and taking the pressure off myself when the opportunity arises. Hopefully I can kick on and keep putting scores on the board.

    "I don't think it matters how many runs I get, I know I'm only keeping Stokesy's chair warm for him."

    Video caption: Billings gets three shots to the boundary in a Cummins over
    Australia captain Aaron Finch: "It was a nice start and nice to win. We started the series really well. The ball seamed around and it bounced quite a bit. It was a new-ball wicket, that's when it was toughest to bat. It was a good game of cricket.

    "Maxwell and Marsh was a great partnership. They paced it really well. I'm delighted they got some runs.

    "I thought we had a really good frontline attack that wicket, but we still know how destructive England can be if they get it right."

    Video caption: Watch the best shots from Maxwell's half-century

    Video caption: 'Times it so well' - Marsh opens the face to guide Wood for four
    James Anderson

    England bowler on Test Match Special

    Mark Wood hasn't played a huge amount of Test cricket, so he's fairly fresh coming into the white-ball stuff. It's tricky. You have to give him game-time, but also you want to manage it given his injury record.

  6. 'It slipped away from us in the first 10 overs with the bat'

    England captain Eoin Morgan speaking to Sky Sports: "It slipped away from us in the first 10 overs with the bat, they didn't give us much to get away with. We did reasonably well with the ball, we thought it was a reasonable score.

    "I thought Jonny and Sam keeping in us in the game for so long, if we kept that partnership until the 40th over we would have been in the game.

    "Sam's opportunities over the last four years have been extremely limited and sporadic at times but to come in and show hunger in his training, it's outstanding, it shows a lot of resilience and character.

    "When Ben Stokes is missing he leaves a big hole with the ball and the bat, we have a lot of players who bat in the top four four their counties but we need to add depth to those who bat at six, and Sam has done that."

    Video caption: Billings reaches his century with a four
    #bbccricket

    James Gulleford: I don’t mind saying I now think it’s time to bring Alex Hales back to the England team. I think they need him and I think he’s served his punishment now. He missed the World Cup win and frankly this team has gone downhill since that win. Time to get him back.

    #bbccricket

    Alex Blanchard: Class from Billings in defeat. Last ball, can’t win but still tries to whack it when he could have played for an average boosting not out. Team player that Captain Morgan likes.

  10. How's stat?!

    Andy Zaltzman

    Test Match Special statistician

    Billings' hundred is only the 10th by an England player batting at six or lower in an ODI.

    Video caption: Billings reaches his century with a four
    James Anderson

    England bowler on Test Match Special

    He deserves a lot of credit. That will do his confidence a lot of good.

    Video caption: Billings gets three shots to the boundary in a Cummins over
    James Anderson

    England bowler on Test Match Special

    It's a brilliant hundred by Sam Billings, taking this game a lot deeper than we expected. There was too much for England to do in the end.

  14. Australia win by 19 runs

    Billings c Warner b Marsh 118 (England 275-9)

    And Sam Billings' fantastic innings comes to an end from the last delivery of the match. David Warner with the catch at long-on.

    Australia win by 19 runs.

  15. Eng 274-8

    Archer takes a single and Billings pulls down to mid-wicket for a one-bounce four.

  16. Post update

    Charles Dagnall

    BBC Test Match Special commentator

    Archer needs to pull out a miracle here.

  17. Eng 268-8

    Billings mistimes a pull, the ball deflects off his new helmet and they run through for a bye.

  18. Post update

    And Mitchell Marsh will bowl it.

  19. Post update

    James Anderson

    England bowler on Test Match Special

    Pat Cummins is just becoming a little bit predictable with his slower balls.

  20. Eng 266-8

    Eng need 28 from 6 balls.

    Fine leg comes up, Sam Billings plays a paddle sweep for another four. What a brilliant shot. He takes the single to keep the strike for the final over of this match.

