England v Pakistan: Weather wipes out day three

The day's big news is that MS Dhoni has announced his retirement. It seems to be from international cricket, with Indian media reporting he'll play in this year's IPL. You can read more about that here.
We'll see you at 10:45 tomorrow.
Post update
When play does restart Pakistan will be 223-9 with wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan on 60 not out. They'll be looking to add some crucial runs to put England under pressure.
As I've just said, England will need to bat deep or at least get parity or they could lose this Test.
We've not had any cricket to show you today but you can catch up with highlights from the first two days below.
Video content
This content is currently not available
Video content
This content is currently not available
Post update
Matt is hoping for better weather tomorrow and this is the forecast.
There is apparently "a gentle breeze" - we might need more than that to dry the outfield or an 11am start may be optimistic.
Fingers crossed we see some cricket, though. If England get bowled out cheaply they can still lose this game.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Post update
Matthew Henry
BBC Sport at the Ageas Bowl
That is that on a miserable, frustrating day. There's no argument it's too dark now and it's raining too.
But it wasn't earlier. For me we should have had some play.
Here's hoping for better tomorrow but it still might not be enough for a result.
Post update
There has been an air of inevitability about that since 11am this morning.
It has never felt like we were going to get out there and play cricket today.
Close of play
As we expected the umpires have called stumps on day three.
We've not had a single ball today which means we've had just 86 overs out of 270 in the first three days of this game.
Post update
The umpires are out inspecting and they have umbrellas up.
We could get stumps any minute.
Post update
It's raining at the Ageas Bowl...
Inspection at 17:15 BST
The umpires will take another look in just over half an hour.
That may be to call stumps for the day - it seems unlikely the outfield is going to dry in these dark skies.
No play any time soon
The umpires have just done their 16:15 BST inspection and the outfield is still too wet and the light has deteriorated so we won't be seeing play any time soon.
The light has deteriorated so much that it is worse than yesterday when we went off so our chances of seeing any play today are very slim.
Post update
Matthew Henry
BBC Sport at the Ageas Bowl
The light is closing in now. It feels like our window for play has gone.
Post update
Matthew Henry
BBC Sport at the Ageas Bowl
Grrrr.
The result of the inspection is there’ll be another inspection at 16:15 BST.
The light is closing in again too.
Inspection at 16:15 BST
The umpires have said the outfield is still extremely well so they will take another look in half an hour.
Dhoni announces retirement
Here are some of the numbers behind MS Dhoni's international career.
Just remarkable.
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Post update
The umpires are outside doing the inspection/speaking to the groundsman.
There are only two people on the outfield...
Post update
Matthew Henry
BBC Sport at the Ageas Bowl
It hasn’t been raining for a good hour now and there are some very slow efforts to mop up under way.
We’re told the light is still an issue but I find that hard to understand. It seems perfectly playable.
Granted, I can’t tell how wet the outfield is but it feels like with a bit more urgency we could be a lot closer to playing.
Live Reporting
Callum Matthews
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter
Cheerio
We're going to leave it there, on what has been an incredibly frustrating day.
Matt Henry's report from the bubble is here.
The day's big news is that MS Dhoni has announced his retirement. It seems to be from international cricket, with Indian media reporting he'll play in this year's IPL. You can read more about that here.
We'll see you at 10:45 tomorrow.
Post update
When play does restart Pakistan will be 223-9 with wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan on 60 not out. They'll be looking to add some crucial runs to put England under pressure.
As I've just said, England will need to bat deep or at least get parity or they could lose this Test.
We've not had any cricket to show you today but you can catch up with highlights from the first two days below.
Video content
Video content
Post update
Matt is hoping for better weather tomorrow and this is the forecast.
There is apparently "a gentle breeze" - we might need more than that to dry the outfield or an 11am start may be optimistic.
Fingers crossed we see some cricket, though. If England get bowled out cheaply they can still lose this game.
Post update
Matthew Henry
BBC Sport at the Ageas Bowl
That is that on a miserable, frustrating day. There's no argument it's too dark now and it's raining too.
But it wasn't earlier. For me we should have had some play.
Here's hoping for better tomorrow but it still might not be enough for a result.
Post update
There has been an air of inevitability about that since 11am this morning.
It has never felt like we were going to get out there and play cricket today.
Close of play
As we expected the umpires have called stumps on day three.
We've not had a single ball today which means we've had just 86 overs out of 270 in the first three days of this game.
Post update
The umpires are out inspecting and they have umbrellas up.
We could get stumps any minute.
Post update
It's raining at the Ageas Bowl...
Inspection at 17:15 BST
The umpires will take another look in just over half an hour.
That may be to call stumps for the day - it seems unlikely the outfield is going to dry in these dark skies.
No play any time soon
The umpires have just done their 16:15 BST inspection and the outfield is still too wet and the light has deteriorated so we won't be seeing play any time soon.
The light has deteriorated so much that it is worse than yesterday when we went off so our chances of seeing any play today are very slim.
Post update
Matthew Henry
BBC Sport at the Ageas Bowl
The light is closing in now. It feels like our window for play has gone.
Post update
Matthew Henry
BBC Sport at the Ageas Bowl
Grrrr.
The result of the inspection is there’ll be another inspection at 16:15 BST.
The light is closing in again too.
Inspection at 16:15 BST
The umpires have said the outfield is still extremely well so they will take another look in half an hour.
Dhoni announces retirement
Here are some of the numbers behind MS Dhoni's international career.
Just remarkable.
Post update
The umpires are outside doing the inspection/speaking to the groundsman.
There are only two people on the outfield...
Post update
Matthew Henry
BBC Sport at the Ageas Bowl
It hasn’t been raining for a good hour now and there are some very slow efforts to mop up under way.
We’re told the light is still an issue but I find that hard to understand. It seems perfectly playable.
Granted, I can’t tell how wet the outfield is but it feels like with a bit more urgency we could be a lot closer to playing.
Post update
Inspection at 15:30 BST
The umpires will have another look in around 40 minutes.
Post update
The covers are starting to come off.
Progress.
Post update
The umpires are out in the middle having a look...